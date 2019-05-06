Parker-Hannifin Not Quite Paused, But Growth Has Slowed

The deal for LORD is a little pricey but makes sense in total, and Parker-Hannifin shares still have some appeal on a relative basis.

Parker-Hannifin's (PH) fiscal third quarter (calendar first quarter) earnings reflected a lot of my concerns about slowing short-cycle markets, with management noting weakness in "general industrial", machine tool, autos, upstream oil & gas, power gen, and semis - something I've been outlining for a little while now. What's more, with destocking continuing through the June quarter and the possibility for an intensified tariff trade war with China looming, I'm still concerned that the short-cycle markets could decelerate further, even though Parker-Hannifin reported some improvement in orders in April.

I thought Parker-Hannifin shares offered some interesting upside when I last wrote about them if at the cost of some elevated short-term risk. The shares have outperformed the broader industrial space a bit since then, and my feelings about the stock remain more or less the same - this is one of the relatively rare reasonably-priced (if not slightly undervalued) quality industrials, and although I do think there's economic cycle risk over the next 12-24 months, I think this is a solid name for long-term ownership.

Lower Performance, But Against Lower Expectations

Parker-Hannifin's 2% organic growth rate doesn't look great against a curated set of comps like Honeywell (HON), Dover (DOV), or even Eaton (ETN), but Parker-Hannifin did outperform other short-cycle names like 3M (MMM) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and perhaps more importantly, the company met top-line expectations and slightly outperformed at the operating line. In other words, management prepared the Street for a slower pace of growth and didn't do any worse than expected (overall, at any rate).

That said, the short-cycle Industrial businesses were a little softer. North American revenue was barely positive on an organic basis, missing expectations by about 1.5%. Segment profits were flat, driving a pretty sizable 6% miss at that line. In the International business, organic revenue growth was closer to 1% (in-line with expectations), but flat profit performance was good for better than a 5% beat.

Like Honeywell, Eaton, and most everyone else with a sizable aerospace business, Parker-Hannifin's Aero business did well this quarter. Revenue growth of 9% was softer than Eaton or Honeywell but still better than 5% ahead of expectations. Profits rose 24%, beating expectations by more than 15% on a 360bp segment margin improvement.

All told, gross margin improved slightly this quarter, while operating income rose 6%, beating expectations slightly. Segment profits rose 4% (with 90bp of margin improvement) and were also a bit above expectations.

Pausing? Slowing? Both?

There were definite signs of short-cycle slowdowns in Parker-Hannifin's results and commentary. Orders were down 4% overall, with North American Industrial down 6% and International down 4%, while Aero was up 2% (which seems a little weak relative to Eaton and Honeywell). Management noted a better tenor for orders in April but still lowered top-line organic growth expectations for both of the Industrial businesses (by 1.25% for NA and 1.1% for Intl).

Destocking was a big theme across the industrial/multi-industrial space this quarter and it had a significant impact on Parker-Hannifin as well. What was a little more unusual was that Parker-Hannifin management expects this to continue through the June quarter. On the plus side, that could help drive an incrementally better calendar second half if there's a restocking cycle (which I don't expect…).

Looking at the end-market commentaries, the good news was that most of the markets that were strong last quarter are still strong. Natural resources markets remain healthy, rail is strong in North America, and segments like material handling, telecom, and life sciences are healthy - although there was a slight note of caution on life sciences that leads me to wonder if Danaher (DHR), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), et al could see a slight slowdown in a quarter or two. On the weaker side, I was not all surprised by weaker trends in general industrial, machine tools, autos, upstream oil & gas, power gen, or semis.

The LORD Deal Makes Sense

A few days before earnings, Parker-Hannifin announced that it would be acquiring privately-held LORD in a $3.675B cash deal. Parker-Hannifin is paying 15x EBITDA before synergies, which is a little pricey but not ridiculous and particularly when you consider that LORD has pretty good margins (low-to-mid 20%'s for EBITDA) and a better recent growth rate than Parker-Hannifin.

LORD focuses on specialty adhesives and coatings and vibration control technologies, with a rough one-third end-market split between autos, aero, and industrial. This business is a solid expansion of Parker-Hannifin's Engineered Materials business, and I like LORD's leverage to long-term trends like electrification and light-weighting (replacing metal fasteners with adhesives, for instance).

The price paid is more "meh". I don't think Parker-Hannifin is overpaying, or at least not by much, and I think LORD would have found another suitor willing to pay just as much. The high single-digit ROIC in year 5 is a little lackluster in terms of accretion to Parker-Hannifin, but I think the deal makes Parker-Hannifin better overall.

The Outlook

Excluding LORD, I'm still valuing Parker-Hannifin on the assumption of long-term annualized revenue growth around 3% or a little above global production growth. I do see some scope for improved margins and asset efficiency, but I'm a little concerned that my 6%-ish long-term FCF growth forecast could be ambitious given that Parker-Hannifin's long-term FCF margins have been pretty consistently around 9% and I'm expecting an improvement into the low double-digits. There are reasons for that improvement, including a business restructuring program that continues to deliver benefits, particularly in Europe, ongoing benefits from the Clarcor deal, and growing service/aftermarket opportunities.

Looking at valuation, I believe Parker-Hannifin's cash flows can support a high single-digit expected annualized return to shareholders, which isn't superb but is pretty good on a relative basis now among the higher-quality industrials. Margins and returns (ROIC, et al), support a low double-digit EBITDA multiple and a fair value above $190.

The Bottom Line

I do still see short-term cycle risk for Parker-Hannifin shares, but that's true for a long list of companies with richer valuations than Parker-Hannifin. For investors who don't try to time the markets and/or who can accept the risk of short-term paper losses in the pursuit of longer-term gains, I think this is a name to consider now.

