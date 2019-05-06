Finally A Reason To Start Liking Realty Income Again, But It's Still Pricey

Despite its recent performance and expansion internationally, the valuation is still lofty. I'm waiting excitedly to jump back in but I'm not ready.

The recent announcement of its expansion overseas opens up another market that is larger than the market in the US.

Realty Income is arguably still a very safe and sound income producing investment but its size had made me weary it could continue to grow at the same pace.

I have been investing in Realty Income (O) for many years, getting in when I thought it was undervalued and selling when the stock got pricey. Recently, I had grown wary of its ability to continue to grow at the same pace it had grown historically, and, more importantly for many dividend investors, the ability to continue to grow its dividend at the same rate. With growth having to come from huge property portfolio acquisitions that are hard to find in the US, the market may have been on the same page. O has underperformed the broader REIT market by almost 6% YTD. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF has returned 18.41% YTD compared to just 12.97% for Realty Income.

With its expansion overseas, there could be some interesting opportunities for growth to pick up. A more detailed analysis will be provided in the future, but the following is a brief overview of the company and the implications of its expansion overseas.

The Investment Thesis for Realty Income

The investment thesis for O hasn’t changed. It is a monthly dividend paying stock whose underlying business model is stable and whose tenants are investment grade tenants very unlikely – although not impossible – to have any financial difficulties that would lead to a decline in revenues for O.

It has one of the lowest costs of capital among REITs, which gives it greater flexibility to acquire properties at prices that other REITs would find economically unfeasible.

With an occupancy that is consistently above 96%, there isn’t much not to love about the company when looking for stability and steady income. Its dividend history is impressive too, which recently landed it in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristrocrats Index.

Source: Realty Income Q1 Institutional Investor Presentation

The Retail Apocalypse Revolution

Despite the changing retail landscape, Realty Income has not been affected because most of its tenants are in internet resilient industries. At least for now. We will see what the impact of Amazon will be on the pharmaceutical industry and whether it will negatively affect drug store chains like Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS (CVS). That is a discussion for another time.

These transformative changes in retail have also swept across the entire retail REIT sector. However, the freestanding single-tenant REIT subsector is one category of retail REIT that has remained largely immune to e-commerce growth and changing demographics. This is because a typical freestanding REIT leases out its properties to a highly diversified group of tenants who sell non-discretionary products and services. Additionally, tenants usually sign long term leases and they are typically obligated to pay rents even when they choose to close some stores.

Moreover, freestanding single-tenant REITs do not depend on anchor tenants to drive traffic to their stores. In 2018, freestanding REITs performed better than traditional REITs probably due to their greater flexibility to adapt to changing business conditions. In the previous year, the freestanding category of REITs delivered a total return of 13.93% and it was the top performing segment of the U.S. REIT market in 2018.

Realty Income is the largest of free standing REITs with 5,876 properties. Its properties span across a leasable space of over 93.3 million square feet, an average leasable space of approximately 11,260 square feet per retail property, and 229,000 square feet per industrial property. On a four-wall basis, the weighted average rent coverage ratio for the REIT’s retail properties is 2.9 times.

A Unique Lease Structure

O has adopted a differentiated business model in comparison to traditional REITs, and its unique ‘net lease’ structure has been responsible for driving lower cash flow volatility. Besides paying rent every month, O’s tenants are also responsible for the property’s operating expenses. Most of the REIT’s leases are structured as triple-net leases and the initial lease term is greater than 15 years. In addition to increasing the tenants’ rent through fixed rent increments, O increases rents through variable rent increments. The variable increments are calculated as a percentage of the tenants’ gross sales above a specified level and are also affected by increases in the consumer price index.

Note that in a high inflation environment, longer lease structures may inhibit the company’s ability to raise rents fast enough. So while many REITs tout this as an advantage, there could be situations where longer term leases are a risk. We see this quite often in the healthcare REIT space, which tends to perform poorly in inflationary environments.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

The REIT’s unique lease structure, however, does reduce its exposure to rising property expenses. Additionally, the long-term leases help to generate a predictable cash flow stream which, in turn, ensures a regular payment of monthly dividends. The REIT has increased its dividend every year for more than 20 consecutive years. Since its listing, the company has increased the dividend 100 times and the dividend has grown at a compound average annual rate of 4.6%. Moreover, the it has increased its dividend five times during 2018 and twice during 2019 – although the last increase was just $0.005.

International Strategy

I won’t go into the specifics of its US strategy here because it’s a company that has ample coverage on Seeking Alpha. But its recent announcement that it was expanding internationally piqued my interest. In the grand scheme of things, it is a small acquisition of 429 million British Pounds, but the move speaks volumes.

The estimated size of the commercial real estate market in Europe is $11 trillion and O is well positioned to take advantage of this due to its size, something that I believed would be a hindrance to further growth in the US. In fact, the size of the European commercial real estate market is larger than that in the US. And the strategy of unleashing real estate value through sale-leasebacks is just as advantageous in Europe as it is in the US. Management expects there to be around $30-$35 billion per year in transaction volume in O’s target verticals.

Source: Realty Income Q1 Institutional Investor Presentation

The first transaction is a sale leaseback with Sainsburys, which is expected to close in late May and includes 12 properties with an estimated cap rate of 5.8% in the first year.

Source: Realty Income Q1 Institutional Investor Presentation

Sainsbury is considered to be a blue-chip grocery operator in the UK that also sells apparel, financial services, and other goods.

Domestic Performing Well Too

One of the data points that jumped out at me in the recent release was the 104.7% rent recapture rate. Most of Realty Income’s leases have modest rent increases of about 1%, which means that the bigger rent increases typically occur during re-leasing times and are measured by the rent recapture rates. Despite improvements in recaptures since 2013, the recent recapture rate was a whopping 230bps above the most recent average.

Source: Realty Income Q1 Institutional Investor Presentation

O’s properties domestically are leased to 262 different commercial tenants doing business in 48 business segments across retail and non-retail industries. Each of the 48 segments represented in O’s property portfolio accounted for no more than 12.4% of the REIT’s rental revenue during 2018.

Source: Realty Income, Fourth Quarter 2018 Retail Investor Presentation

The international expansion is positive in that it will expand the level of tenant diversification that may have been limited if just focused on the US.

Our Take

Our biggest issue with Realty Income is still valuation valuation valuation. It currently pays a 3.9% dividend yield, which is not bad, but is well below its recent high of 5.3%. At current prices, the dividend would have to be 35% higher than the current annualized rate of $2.71. Or the stock would have to decline to around $51. I don’t think either scenario is likely, but a pullback to $60 would put the P/AFFO multiple at about 18, much more reasonable than the current multiple of 21.8.

The good news is that I think the company’s international expansion could rejuvenate growth. The bad news is that I still think the stock is a bit pricey.

Furthermore, international expansion brings with it additional risks and complexities. Not only is the company expanding its tenant lineup – which is good for diversification, it will also require broader coverage of a slew of new tenants that the company has little to no familiarity with.

It is also expanding geographically, which is likely to require knowledge of legal systems in other countries, as well as methods of doing business, which may or may not differ from how business is conducted in the US. Finally, international expansion also introduces foreign exchange risk, and although the company plans to hedge roughly 85% of the forex exposure with swaps, I’m not aware of any historical precedent where the company has had to manage foreign exchange risk in the past. Even if done correctly, foreign exchange risk management tends to add some volatility to company results. For now, this is a small risk because of the relative size of the company’s international exposure compared to the US, but definitely a new risk that investors should be aware of.

The international expansion is good news and investors should applaud the company's ability to look beyond its core market, but I wouldn't get too enthusiastic about the stock just yet. I have been waiting for a good re-entry point for Realty Income and despite its recent announcement, I can’t get myself to pull the trigger. I’ll continue to wait for a pullback in the stock and will watch closely as it expands into international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.