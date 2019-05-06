Where The S&P 500 Is Heading From Here? Three Facts And One Possible Conclusion

There have been 23 corrections of at least 5% since the March 2009 low. This year, we haven't even had a correction with even half of that magnitude.

(Please note that this article was written and submitted on Friday, May 3rd, morning, way before President Trump's recent tweets)

If one is looking at the major indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), it certainly look and feel as if things never been better.

That's is true not only due to recent decent-improved economic data, but also based on relative valuation. For example, the S&P 500 P/E is still marginally below the long-term, historical, average.

However, there are more than a few clouds hanging above us and it feels (at least to me) that many investors are ignoring them. If you don't believe (or agree with) me, take a look at the number of positions betting against (a rise in) volatility:

Putting it differently, investors are as calm as they ever been in years.

Is it justified though? I recall the exact same situation at the beginning of 2018 and, as many of you recall, this not only ended with a market correction, but also with the evaporation of the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV). May it R.I.P

It was a direct result of investors' over-confidence, inability (or, worse, unwilling) to assess risks and, most of all, the assumption that tomorrow will looks like today.

Allow me start this article with three rhetoric questions:

Have you noticed that the w orld trade volume is down the most since the financial crisis?

Are you aware that S&P 500 companies have bought a total amount of $3.5 trillion of their own stocks since 2011?

Are you aware that while stocks keep climbing, record inflows are moving (from stocks) into bonds since January 2019? Not only have US-based investment-grade corporate bond (AGG, BND, LQD) funds seen 14th straight week of inflows but investors are pouring record sums into long-duration (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF) bond ETFs also.

However, in this article I wish to focus on the earnings season. After all, this is the first time in many years where the S&P 500 EPS is expected to move down Y/Y.

With 71% of the S&P 500 (SPY) companies already reported their earnings, we can start analyzing at this earnings season.

Was it good?... Was it bad?... Let's talk facts, shall we?

Fact No. 1

S&P 500 earnings are up 2% Y/Y. That's the slowest growth over the past 3 years.

Fact No. 2

S&P 500 sales are up 5% Y/Y. That's the slowest growth since late 2016.

Fact No. 3

There have been 23 corrections of at least 5% since the March 2009 low. This year, we haven't even had a correction with even half of that magnitude.

Reminder and a Possible Conclusion

In an article where we laid-out our predictions for 2019 we wrote the following:

So far so good.We told our subscribers in the middle of December that we see 2800-2850 inside Q1 (we repeated this on this thread: seekingalpha.com/... and here we go, just where we thought we will be.Now, we are WAY MORE CAUTIOUS.We believe that this market is poised for a pullback shortly after (or even as soon as) a trade deal is announced.That's in a nutshell.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.4) and above the 10-year average (14.7).

Q1/2019, thus far, has seen a blended earnings decline of -2.3% for the S&P 500. If -2.3% is the final/actual decline for the first quarter of 2019, it will mark the first Y/Y decline in earnings for the index since the -3.2% of Q2/2016.

Since 1928 the average year has had ~3 5%+ corrections.

There have been no pullbacks greater than 2.48% this year. If 2019 would have ended today, that would be smallest pullback of any year in history.

It is therefore reasonable to expect more volatility/draw-downs for the remainder of the year.

A pullback here should surprise no one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.