Rationalizing Apple's March iPhone Unit Sales Quandary With Cirrus Logic's Recent Report

Apple probably sold less than 40 million iPhones and likely very close to the lowest estimate of 37 million in the March quarter.

With Apple (AAPL) no longer reporting iPhone unit sale numbers and research firms being all over the map in their determination, we are providing our own unit sales estimate. Our look includes using Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) most recent financial report. Cirrus is still an excellent proxy for Apple's hardware business. Beginning in September of last year, Cirrus' iPhone ASP became model independent. With a full year of financial information, we now have enough information to begin estimating Cirrus' latest iPhone ASP and from such, iPhones sold.

Our process first calculates an average Cirrus ASP based on actual September number, the consensus December number, the March range and a guesstimate for June based on Apple's slightly down guidance quarter over quarter. It also includes using a range for Cirrus' other business with Apple (revenue outside of the iPhone). With ranges for Cirrus' ASP, we can back-check the probability of each based on Cirrus' individual product ASP table.

Calculating Cirrus' Average ASP

The calculation for Cirrus' ASP is simply Cirrus' iPhone revenue divided by the number of iPhone units sold. A table below includes estimates for Cirrus' iPhone revenue within a range. Content within iPads and Macs represent other revenue. In the past, we have used $30 million or approximately $2 ASP with Apple generally selling 15 million units a quarter. In order to generate a range, we cut other revenue to $20 million (an ASP of $1.25).

Quarter Revenues All in Millions Revenue Apple Fraction Apple Revenue Other Apple Revenue (Low-High Range) iPhone Revenue September 366 0.83 300 20-30 280-270 December 325 0.83 270 20-30 270-260 March 240 0.66 160 20-30 140-130 June * 245 0.7** 170 20-30 150-140 Total 900 80-120 820-780

*Generally Apple neutralizes Cirrus' inventory year over year during June. In a few rare instances, it has used the June quarter to reset inventory.

**We lifted the Apple fraction a little because Apple was more positive of the market in its release and may need to increase inventory.

The next table contains the iPhones sold by quarter including a guess for June. We used the range of 37 million to 44 million units, the range generated by three different investment groups.

Quarter iPhones iPhone Units Sold September 47 December 66 March 37-44 June 34-41 * Total 185-198

* June units were calculated from Apple's June mid-range guidance assuming similar ratios.

The final table contains the results for the two ranges, one range for other Apple income and one range for the March quarter iPhone unit sales discrepancies. The ASP also includes a small 10 million subtraction for the few phone delivered with the dongle in September.

Matrix Results for iPhone ASP March 37 Million Units March 44 Million Units Other Income $30 million $4.20 $3.90 Other Income $20 million $4.40 $4.10

The results in the table are self-explanatory - lower March unit sales and lower other income increases Cirrus' ASP.

Cirrus ASP By Product Analysis

What other information can help pin down better iPhones sold analysis? With each quarter, Cirrus provides a table of ASPs for key products. The table from last quarter's presentation is listed below.

At one point, Cirrus' ASP for phones containing the codec, two amplifiers, a haptic part and two Hi-Fi digital accessory codecs, one for the in-the-box earbuds and one for the dongle, was $5.90. This ASP matched with the revenue being generated. In the beginning, the individual ASPs were: $2.60, $1.00, $0.50 and $1.80 respectively. When reviewing the above matrix, it appears that since 2016, there has been a significant ASP erosion without a drop in margin. It appears to us that the average ASP isn't above $4.40 or $1.50 less than at its peak and much less than we had previously thought.

Summing It Up

If the lowest price for all the parts except the codec is used plus a reasonable codec value at $2.1-2.2, the ASP is approximately $4.30 right in the middle of the lowest iPhone sales unit forecast. For the ASP predicted with the highest unit sale, the ASP has to drop under $4.00. This means the codec must be significantly less than $1.90. Cirrus has created several high-performing and high-valued products for Apple. To accept an ASP below $4.00 means that Cirrus is giving parts away at the lowest possible value something that hasn't happened in the past. Because of this, we strongly suspect that Apple sold between 37-40 million units in the March quarter. We also believe that our past ASP belief, being between $4.60-4.80, is too high. It is probably in the $4.20-4.30 range.

How do you explain the drop in ASP without a huge drop in margin? Perhaps it is because some of the parts are newer and less costly or manufacturing processes have improved. We aren't sure. We are surprised.

Including financial information from Cirrus Logic will continue to play a key role in determining iPhone unit sales number. We hope that analytical groups will consider this in their future estimates. Apple's idea to fix its phone profitability by increasing phone ASPs doesn't seem to be supporting a long-term vision. It appears headed toward "scraping" the edge of the iceberg.

When the results for the June quarter are reported, we will provide an update. One major issue that leaves a measured level of uncertainty is whether Apple used inventory to cover March production rather than purchasing parts. That issue will be resolved with the actual June reports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.