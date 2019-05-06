2 Reasons I Added Antero Midstream To My Portfolio

Co-produced with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Antero Midstream (AM) is a midstream infrastructure corporation that recently has taken a strong beating in the market.

Data by YCharts

This beating was an overreaction to their recently reduced long-term distribution guidance but provided the perfect opportunity to get an almost 10% yielding security which issues out a 1099 at tax time. In this article, I am going to cover my two reasons for adding AM to my portfolio.

Business Overview

Before we delve into my reasons for buying, let's get a quick overhead view of exactly what AM does and who they are. AM is the result of a buyout between Antero Midstream and Antero Midstream GP. This process completed on March 13th and resulted in a newly combined entity trading under Antero Midstream's old ticker, AM. Due to retaining their old ticker, many investors have seen the sudden share price drop in March and believed AM to be fundamentally flawed.

This newly reorganized structure simplified the overall organization of AM with its sponsor, Antero Resources (AR).

Source: AM earning slides

Within AM, four key areas of business units exist to service AR as well as third-party businesses.

Source: AM Earning Slides

The business area focuses are:

Gathering oil or LNG via pipelines

Supplying and treating fresh and wastewater used in oil production

LNG compression for transportation

Production and processing oil.

These various services are all tied to contracts that provide clear and steady revenue for AM. 100% of their revenue is tied to these contracts with an average lifespan left of 15+ years.

Source: AM Earning Slides

All of these combined with AM's growth plans (more on this later) provides a clear runway to strong future growth. But with all this positive news, why is AM getting beaten up by the market? It all ties back to mismanaged expectations. Management, when explaining the outlook of their distributions - now dividends - growth, stated that:

New AM intends to target dividend growth of 29% in 2020 and dividend growth of 20% in each of 2021 and 2022. Over the 2019 through 2022 period New AM intends to target an average DCF coverage ratio of 1.2-1.3x. Our targeted dividend growth rates are unchanged from Antero Midstream Partners' previously announced distribution growth targets through 2022.

This statement brought AM a ton of attention from income seekers and dividend growth investors. 20% dividend growth would be absolutely irresistible for many income-hungry investors but it wasn't meant to be. Management in their recent earning release amended its planned policy completely:

Announced financial policy targeting DCF coverage increasing to 1.3x or higher over the long-term and high single digit growth in return of capital to shareholders in 2020 through dividends and potential opportunistic share repurchases

They dropped expectations from 20% down to high single digits, cutting investors' hopes for growth literally in half. Furthermore, it wasn't just dividend increases used to achieve their goal but also stock buybacks. The market did not like this news and reacted accordingly. So why am I investing in AM?

1. A Highly Covered 9.8% Yield

My first reason for buying AM should come as no surprise for those who have read my articles before. AM provides an extremely well-covered dividend. Their distributable cash flow, a carryover from its MLP days, is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years - further covering this yield.

Source: AM Earning Slides

With the forecasted 18-25% annual DCF growth, AM's dividend is covered now and will be even more covered moving forward. AM is also exposed to both oil and natural gas. These can be volatile at times in regards to their prices, but AM's contracts completely insulate them from this volatility. This means they have no commodity pricing exposure from their contracts, but their growth rate will be directly impacted by it.

2. Future Growth with High Rates of Return

Source: AM Earning Slides

AM's near-term future is filled with ready-to-be completed organic projects. These projects are expected to have a high-teens return on invested capital. With AM's yield currently near double digits, issuing equity would still provide accretive returns for AM. But the kicker here is that AM isn't looking to issue new equity to fund all this growth backlog. How will it do so? By using the new vogue MLP style focus - self-funding.

Source: AM Earning Slides

AM plans to retain large amounts of its excess cash flow and use this to fund its future growth. AM's next debt maturity is in 2020, giving them 3 years to focus heavily on growing their DCF before worrying about a major debt hurdle or refinancing. Its this self-funding that means current shareholders will benefit from AM's continued development without the fear of constant dilution.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to the midstream world, investors have many options when looking for distribution growth and coverage. AM raised hopes of rapidly growing and covered dividends in the minds of investors. Now management has had to walk back on those expectations once AM finalized their reorganization.

With no equity raises needed and a self-funding business model, AM offers investors a chance at a highly-covered 9.8% yield whose coverage will only increase and rapidly so! The dividend will increase over time while being protected with high coverage. Other self-funding midstream companies and MLPs see a much higher share price and lower yield, and I expect AM to move towards similar valuations as the market recognizes the direction AM is headed and accepts the new policy.

===

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2400 members. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe income ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

START YOUR FREE TRIAL HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.