Intu Properties: Good Intentions, Weak Execution

The only way out is to transact one of the two large malls in its portfolio, even if it was just to establish a credible fair value for the malls.

Introduction

In this edition of Focus on Europe, we'll have a closer look at how Intu Properties, a British REIT, is planning to overhaul its balance sheet after hitting the wall. The company has already suspended its dividend and has now sold a 50% stake in one of its malls. Unfortunately, this transaction has no impact on the balance sheet. I will explain why and will provide a potential path to get out of the current situation.

Intu Properties: management is taking action

A few months ago, an article was published about Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF), a UK mall operator. The REIT had to suspend its dividend to avoid its net debt situation and LTV ratio spiraling out of control. Based on the company-provided NAV calculations, Intu Properties was trading at a substantial discount to its NAV, but I doubted the NAV calculation was a realistic base case assumption as it looked like the value of the main properties was overestimated considering the volatile consumer confidence ratio and uncertainties around the Brexit process which surely will have an impact on the value of real estate as well.

I was mainly flabbergasted to see Intu Properties valuing its main malls at a rental yield of less than 5%, while its average cost of debt on for instance the Trafford Centre is 6%. The average cost of debt in 2018 was well in excess of 4%.

Source: Intu company presentation

Action was needed, and a few weeks ago, Intu Properties announced it entered into an agreement whereby it's selling 50% of the Derby shopping centre to a Kuwait-backed entity.

Intu seems to be proud it was able to sell the 50% stake 'at the most recent book value'. Great. But what Intu's management seems to forget is that right before the sale, the book value of the property was cut from 458M GBP to 372.5M GBP. That's an 18% haircut and makes it a lot easier to sell properties 'at book value' if you have just reduced the book value by a double digit percentage. Additionally, it appears to be highly suspicious the book value as of the end of last year is exactly the price the property transaction took place at. One could easily expect a transaction price to be a few percentage points on each side of the book value depending on the negotiation skills of both parties, but it looks like the revaluation of the Derby property in 2018 served the specific purpose to transact on the property.

But it's the wrong action, and nothing changes

First of all, it's commendable the Intu management seems to be taking action. However, it's the wrong action. The valuation and debt problem aren't situated on the Derby level but on the mega-malls.

In fact, the Derby mall was the mall with the lowest valuation metric in the entire portfolio (with a net initial EPRA yield of 6.6%). So rather than monetizing (a part of) the highly valued malls to show the market that they aren't overvalued, Intu has dealt on the mall with the low hanging fruit. Of course, it will find a buyer for a mall with a 6.6% net initial yield. But that's NOT where the problem was.

Source: Intu annual report 2018

In fact, this transaction will have almost no impact whatsoever on the LTV ratios and the conservative NAV ratio. In fact, the impact on the conservative NAV will be slightly negative as the 50% stake in Derby was sold at a net initial yield of 6.6% (gross yield: 7.4%), while I used a 7% gross rental income yield on the entire portfolio.

Let's have a look at the results after removing 50% of the Derby rental income, and compare it with the calculation that was published last March:

Source: Seeking Alpha Article

Now 50% of Derby will be sold, approximately 14M GBP in gross rental income will disappear and the GRI will decrease to 460M GBP. Additionally, the net debt will decrease by 183M GBP to 4380M GBP (which includes the value of the unused land in Spain). This results in the following calculation, keeping the required gross rental yield unchanged at 7%:

Source: Author calculations based on own assumptions and company-provided data

So, while Intu Properties is giving the impression it's doing 'something', it's not doing anything that improves the underlying valuation and fundamentals of the company as the impact on the NAV and LTV ratio is marginal.

So what should Intu do?

For Intu Properties, there's only one way out of the situation it's currently in, and that's by transacting on one of the large (and expensive) malls in the portfolio. So, let's play around with some scenarios. Let's say Intu is able to sell a 25% minority interest in the Intu Trafford Centre which was valued at 2.098B GBP. This would mean Intu receives 525M GBP, while it would lose 25% of the 95M GBP in rental income (-24M GBP). That would result in the following calculation:

Source: Author calculations based on own assumptions and company-provided data.

This one transaction would boost the NAV/share by almost 10% while the LTV ratio would fall to 59.8% (rounded to 60% in the excel sheet). Additionally, cutting the dividend for 2 years will save Intu Properties around 400M GBP. Let's have a look at the impact of cutting the dividend for these two years, which would further reduce the net debt to 3.45B GBP

Source: Author calculations based on own assumptions and company-provided data

A reverse calculation

It's also quite interesting to apply a reverse calculation on REITs to see at what rental yield the market is currently pricing the companies.

At the current share price of 96 pence and assuming an unchanged amount of 1.344B outstanding shares, Intu's market capitalization is approximately 1.3B GBP. Adding the 4.38B GBP in net debt results in an enterprise value of 5.68B GBP. Considering the current expected gross rental income (based on a 100% occupancy) after selling a 50% stake in the Derby mall would be 476M GBP, the market is currently valuing Intu's properties (no pun intended) at a gross rental yield of 8.38% (476M GBP Gross Rental Income divided by the 5.68B GBP enterprise value).

Conclusion

Why doesn't a large transaction happen? The main reason very likely is that there are no parties interested to transact at the (already reduced) book value of the main properties and further impairment charges are very likely.

This doesn't mean Intu Properties is a bad company. Cutting the dividend is a good move as that will have a meaningful impact on the debt levels, but Intu will need something more substantial to get its balance sheet in a much better shape. The Derby transaction is just a smoke screen as it involves a property whose valuation was just cut by 18% and was/is one of the more reasonably valued properties on the balance sheet.

The Investment Doctor currently is a shareholder of Intu Properties as the dividend suspension is a good move to protect the balance sheet. But the real key to overhaul the entire balance sheet and provide a long-term fix would be to transact on one of the two largest malls in the portfolio. Selling a 25% minority stake in Trafford would already go a long way to accomplish this goal. The management's time to act is now. And if it's unable to complete any transactions based on the current book values of the properties, perhaps it means those book values should be impaired even further.

Other news from Europe

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) (OTCQX:NHYKF), which had to deal with a cyber attack in the first quarter of this year, has now finally provided the estimated costs related to the attack. The large aluminum producer estimates these expenses at approximately 450M NOK which is actually very reasonable considering the production process was also impacted. The company emphasized no ransom has been paid.

Now Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTC:SCBFY) has solved its legal issues by paying a fine of in excess of 840M GBP to the US and UK regulators, it has announced a share buyback program of up to 1B GBP. Considering the company's market capitalization is currently just 24B GBP, that's quite a substantial buyback program as Standard Chartered could easily cancel 4% of its share count. Elsewhere in the UK banking landscape Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF) is still dealing with the fall-out of its 900M GBP accounting error. Its Q1 profit was cut in half, it lost some larger customers over the errors and it will very likely move forward with a rights issue later this year to shore up its balance sheet again. Meanwhile, the company should hope these issues won't result in the 120M GBP subsidy being revoked…

Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) increased its CET1 ratio to 11.7%, mainly thanks to reducing its total amount of Risk Weighted Assets on the balance sheet by approximately 10B EUR. This combined with the small contribution from retained earnings allowed its capital position to improve. SocGen also expects 50% of its shareholders to take the 2.20 EUR per share dividend in new SocGen stock. As French companies traditionally issue the stock dividend at a small discount, the new stock will probably be priced at 26.40 EUR (12 dividend rights of 2.20 EUR will allow shareholders to receive 1 new SocGen share in lieu of a cash payment). The effective conversion ratio will be announced later this month.

AMG (OTCPK:AMVMF) used the publication of its Q1 results as an opportunity to issue a profit warning. Due to the lower lithium and vanadium price levels, it now expects to generate 'just' $150M in EBITDA this year, compared to the $200M it was expecting at the beginning of this year. That's perhaps a bit disappointing as its Q1 EBITDA came in at $50M, indicating it will generate just $33M/quarter in the remainder of this year. Despite this setback, Advanced Metallurgical Group still aims to generate $200M in EBITDA in 2020. Considering the company's Enterprise Value is just $900M right now and AMG appears to be confident in its guidance for 2020, this could be an interesting opportunity to pick up stock at a forward EBITDA multiple of just over 4…

Banco Sabadell, the headliner of last week's Focus on Europe reported decent Q1 results with a declining NPL ratio (4.10%), an improving profile at its UK subsidiary TSB and a CET1 capital ratio of 11.30% on a fully loaded basis (which is much higher than the SREP requirement of 9.64%). Based on the current situation, the 1.51% above the minimum threshold indicates an excess capital position of 1.37B EUR. This doesn't mean Sabadell is definitively out of the woods yet, it still needs to put money aside to make sure it will also be able to survive a next financial and economic crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCRGF, BNDSF, MBNKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.