Improving Margins Should Push Under Armour Higher, But DTC Decrease Is A Risk

Investment Thesis

Under Armour (UAA, UA) is an innovative company with a premium brand that has faced margin issues as a result of growing pains and a competitive athleisure marketplace. The company has begun to reverse these issues and is showing signs of a turnaround with improved margins. Given this, I think Under Armour’s stock has room to appreciate; however, don’t be surprised if there are selloffs on the way due to lack of execution as the company is seeing a possible risk in its DTC segment.

Introduction

When Under Armour reported first-quarter 2019 results, the stock was rewarded by the market where the stock saw upside of 5% compared to pre-earnings. Both, revenue and GAAP EPS, surpassed analysts’ expectations. Revenue only grew 2% year-over-year, but the story was GAAP EPS of $0.05 when analysts expected $0.00. Excluding the impact of foreign currency headwinds, revenue grew 3% to $1.2 billion in Q1 2019. It has been a difficult recent history for Under Armour facing various headwinds that have really hit the stock price hard and have set expectations low. The past 2 quarters have signaled life to the Street and provided optimism for the rest of 2019 and beyond, but should investors be excited? Here’s a breakdown of the company’s first-quarter earnings:

North America Slump

Despite the increase in revenues, the company is continuing to contract in North America, where sales were down 3% to $843 million. The contraction was less than the 6% seen in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is coming as the North American athleisure market has become highly competitive and saturated with options (even by brands not in the sports apparel business). Additionally, the trends appear to be slowing down as consumers are growing preference for jeans and boots again. While this will slow down the general public’s purchases of athleisure apparel, Under Armour needs to ensure that they are focusing on active athletes that will remain when the general population moves on to another fad. I believe Under Armour is positioning itself for this by performing “North American cleanup in 2018.” This involves optimizing inventory to better follow demand, normalizing pricing, and promotional activities, and sharpening the company’s product segmentation strategy. Under Armour did see some benefit from operational enhancements and improved service levels as a result. Additionally, the company sold fewer items in its off-price channel and as the company attempts to reset toward a more premium price point. By doing this, the company will resurrect the Under Armour brand that demands a premium and improves the bottom line. This is clearly starting to take shape.

Inventories, Gross Margins, and Operating Costs Improving

That’s exactly what it did in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 45.2% while operating margin was 2.9% versus analyst expectations of 0.6%. The improvement is being driven by product cost improvements, regional product mix and prior period restructuring costs. Even from a Sales, general and administrative cost perspective, the company was able to decrease by 1% to 42.3% of revenue. Cutting costs was a clear goal of management’s for the company to reclaim success. The first step was optimizing inventory, which they were able to do in the 1st quarter of 2019 as inventory was down 24% to only $875 million (lower than $1 billion at YE 2018). This is key as excess inventory results in promotions, lower sales price, more air freight costs, and an unquantifiable hurt to the company’s brand image. Under Armour must carry this margin momentum throughout 2019 and into the future.

2019 Guidance

The company made small adjustments to the guidance that was released at the company’s Investor Day in early December 2018. The company continues to expect revenue to increase by 3% to 4% for the full year. The growth, similar to the first-quarter results, is being driven by the International market while trying to hold the North American market flat. Gross margin guidance was increased to an improvement of 70 to 90 basis points (excluding 2018’s restructuring charges) which was an improvement from the previous guidance of 60 to 80 basis points. Improvements are expected as a result of sales mix, less promotional activity, improved supply chain, and more Direct to Consumer (DTC) sales. Ultimately, these targets should allow the company to achieve an operating income in the range of $220 million to $230 million compared to a $25 million loss in 2018. Aside from reducing costs and improving margins, the top line drivers to this guidance in 2019 will be the DTC and International efforts.

Direct To Consumer Growing

In the first quarter of 2019, DTC revenue was down 6% to $331 million as a result of softer demand and impacts from the shift toward more premium price points and lower levels of discounting. DTC sales representing 27% of total revenue which was down from 35% in 2018 when DTC revenue increased 4% to $1.8 billion. Despite these lackluster results, management reaffirmed its original guidance of mid-single-digit growth in 2019 for the channel. This is an extremely worrisome metric for the company given that brands are pushing more sales through the DTC channel, but Under Armour didn’t in the first quarter. The DTC channel gives insight into customers, control over pricing and branding, and higher margins. This will be important to watch in the next quarter. If management updates lower guidance for the year, it will be punished by the market. Management hopes that more frequent product releases, mobile site optimization, customization, personalization will drive this segment higher.

International increasing

The International market has become the company’s growth driver, with the North American market holding flat. In the first quarter of 2019, the International market was up 12% to $328 million versus the North American market declining 3% to $843 million, which represents more than a quarter of the company’s business. This was a result of increasing in several markets including EMEA (up 9% neutral), Asia-Pacific (up 30% currency neutral), and Latin America (up 10% currency neutral). International sales are consistent with guidance where management is expecting a low double-digit growth. The growth opportunity is coming from expanding retail locations and servicing additional country websites in order to give customers access to the products.

Conclusion

Under Armour was able to provide optimism with the first-quarter earnings release. It showed that the company can improve margins by optimizing inventory and reducing promotional activities. It also proved that the International markets are a source of future growth as North American sales stabilize. One area of concern was the lower DTC sales, but management expects full-year performance to match original guidance. Given the strong product and these turnaround signals, I think Under Armour’s stock has room to appreciate; however, don’t be surprised if there are selloffs along the way due to lack of execution given the risk. For example, if the company has to revise DTC guidance lower due to ongoing weakness in the second and third quarters of 2019. However, the Under Armour brand is here to stay and doesn’t have a lot of room to fall.

