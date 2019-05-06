CFO Insider Trading Anomaly: April Results +4.53%

Early test results of the CFO Insider Trading anomaly support the prior research that excess returns from insiders do occur and that CFOs represent the best returns among all insiders.

Four stocks were purchased by CFOs more than a month prior to the April reported date and account for average gains of +19.8%.

For April 27, CFO Insider purchases of 26 different stocks were reported with the SEC for average gains to the end of April of 4.53%.

According to research, CFOs derive statistically and economically higher abnormal returns from their purchases of company shares than CEOs do.

Introduction

My new CFO insider trading anomaly study has completed the first month of tracking beginning at the start of April 2019. The ongoing study is retesting multiple aspects of peer-reviewed studies in the financial literature for the next 12 months. This new anomaly study will replace the Russell 2000 Anomaly study that concludes a 2-year evaluation next month in June 2019.

The basis of the CFO insider trading anomaly stems from a number of different conclusions in the financial literature:

"Insiders have far superior knowledge about the company and the industry than the market" (Singal, 2004, p. 134)

"CFOs derive statistically and economically higher abnormal returns from their purchases of company shares than do CEOs. Furthermore, CFOs' excess return is robust to controlling for risk factors. (Wang, Shin, & Francis, 2012, p. 758).

"Our results are consistent with CFOs utilizing more (superior) information in their purchase transactions compared to CEOs. The excess returns by CFOs persist even after the trading information is made public, suggesting that the market is slow in incorporating the information in CFOs' trades" (Wang, Shin, & Francis, 2012, p. 758).

"A firm is likely to perform better following an insider buying month than an insider selling month. Overall, it can be seen that stocks of firms where insiders have been actively buying outperform stocks where insiders have been actively selling. The difference in returns over the subsequent twelve-month period varies from 4.8 percent to 18.7%. " (Singal, 2004, p. 139).

April 2019 CFO Insider Purchase Transactions

Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise" - Peter Lynch

For April, there were 27 transaction of 26 stocks reported and the most significant transactions above $5,000 will be used to measure the statistical impact of this anomaly. Average gains are naturally skewed by stocks purchased earlier in the month compared to those acquired later. These issues will be addressed as more data is acquired and 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 1-year studies can be examined on a more equivalent basis with a larger sample size.

The ten largest transactions are published here for consideration, while the full list and live daily tracking are reserved for members of my service.

Several remarkable observations include the high positive returns of these significant CFO insider trades for April. Those stocks that predate the April transaction date reveal very strong positive gains for the CFO's whose trades were revealed in April. So far in the initial month of the insider anomaly testing, it is off to a statistically significant beginning.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) +1.3%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) +1.9%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) +43%

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) +5.7%

Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) - 4.7%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) +13%

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) -4.3%

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) +8.3%

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) +46.1%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) +2.2%

(Source: Data Charts from FinViz)

Testing the Research Claims

Among the most significant research claims that will be tested in the coming months include the following:

1. "[Insiders'] purchases are more likely to be informed trades, whereas sales may be due to insiders' rebalancing objectives and/or liquidity needs." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 744)

2. Findings show that insider purchases do earn above normal returns of approximately 6% per year, while insider sales do not earn significantly above normal returns. (Jeng, Metrick, and Zenghauser, 2003)

3. Those CFOs produce the largest excess trade returns among corporate insiders. Those CFOs are in charge of the financial reporting process, a responsibility that allows them to exercise unique influence on reported financial numbers (Jiang, Petroni, and Wang (2010), Geiger and North (2006))

Excess returns

4. "Most of the outperformance by CFOs occurs in the first 9 months, especially the first 3 months after they buy stocks. After their purchases, CFOs on average outperform CEOs by 2.58% in months 1-3, 1.17% in months 4-6, and 1.02% in months 7-9." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 744)

5. "Approximately one-quarter of the abnormal returns on [CFO] purchases were yielded in the first five days, and half of the abnormal returns were yielded in the first month" (Jeng, Metrick, and Zenghauser, 2003)

6. CFOs' superior abnormal returns were still earned well after the filing dates when their trades are publicly disclosed. CFOs still find statistically and economically significant outperformance over CEOs. In a 12-month period measured after the filing date, CFOs outperform CEOs by 4.62% in purchases. Again, most of the outperformance occurs in the first 9 months and especially in the first 3 months of the accumulation period. (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012)

Other outcomes

7. "We also find that CFOs' outperformance concentrates in smaller firms, consistent with Lakonishok and Lee (2001), with CFOs obtaining higher abnormal returns in the smallest 3 size quartiles, but not in the highest size quartile." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 745)

8. "Research has suggested that insider trades reveal information about the firm's future earnings performance (Piotroski and Roulstone (2005), Ke et al. (2003)). Insider stock trades should predict subsequent earnings surprises, that is, earnings changes that have not been anticipated by the market. (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 758)

9. Beneish and Vargus (2002) find that trades made by top executives predict earnings quality. Our results suggest that CFOs' purchases are better predictors of future earnings innovations than CEOs.

In the coming months, there will be more opportunity for detailed analysis as the sample is increased and the time period extended for better comparisons. Currently, the start of this study looks very promising. Especially, strong early indicators are the four purchases that predate the April reporting period that have produced an average gain of +19.8%. This further supports the success of CFO purchase over other insiders and, potentially, the broader market as well.

Methodology

The selection model will be a time-series sampling that accumulates CFO purchasing disclosures as released on SEC Form 4 and not the longer term insider reporting Form 5.

In most cases, when an insider executes a transaction, he or she must file a Form 4. With this form filing, the public is made aware of the insider's various transactions in company securities, including the amount purchased or sold and the price per share. Form 4 must be filed within two business days following the transaction date. Transactions in a company's common stock as well as derivative securities, such as options, warrants, and convertible securities, are reported on the form. ~ SEC instructions: Pub. No. 137 (2/13)

This study is exclusively focused on live forward results and will re-test key claims from multiple studies in a live trading format verifiable by readers over the coming year. Research experts may appreciate that this study avoids back-testing that is prone to errors, to data-mining tricks that may harness favorable historical peaks/valley timing of market pricing, and to other such arbitrary adjustments that tend to achieve "significant" results. Currently, purchases of over $5,000 by the CFOs are demonstrating significant results in a month where the S&P 500 gained +3.93%.

I hope these key financial characteristics of insider trading from many different research studies serve you well.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

