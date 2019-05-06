Facebook's Strong Results May Power Shares Even Higher

Facebook (FB) reported better than expected results on April 24, topping analysts’ earnings estimates by 16.5% and just eking out a revenue beat. However, shares have surged and likely aren't finished climbing based on the technical chart.

The last time I wrote on the stock I noted that Facebook's Stock May Surge Following First Quarter Results. I had said that the stock might jump to $196. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Strong Chart

The chart shows that Facebook's stock broke out following first quarter results, when shares rose above $186, sending the equity quickly to as high as $197.50. Now the stock has been consolidating around technical resistance at $194.50. Even with the steep stock market sell-off on May 6, following rising trade tensions, the stock was able to hang around that essential level of resistance. Should the stock successfully rise above $194.50, it's likely to go on to increase to around $204, a gain of about 6% from the current stock price of $192.85.

Fundamentals Are Improving

The company reported robust first quarter results, with an average revenue per user in the US and Canada growing by nearly 28% to $30.12 from $23.59 a year ago. The robust growth in the US and Canada helped to offset weak growth in other regions with Asia-Pacific rising by only 12.2% and Europe rising by 17.6%. Overall, total worldwide ARPU grew by 16% to $6.42 per user.

(From Facebook)

However, despite the ARPU growth, cost rose significantly. With operating income sinking 39.2% to $3.3 billion, while operating margins fell 24 percentage points to 22% from 46%.

(From Facebook)

Even with the weaker margins and higher cost, the company was still able to deliver a strong bottom line beat, suggesting those cost increased at a pace that was lower than expected. Earnings for the quarter came in at $1.89 versus estimates of $1.62, as has now topped expectations nine quarters in a row.

(YCharts)

Since reporting better than expected results, analysts have boosted their earnings outlook for the second quarter, raising estimates by almost 4% to $1.84 per share. Meanwhile, the full-year 2019 forecasts have risen by about 2% to $7.67 per share.

Maybe Too Cheap

It leaves the stock trading at roughly 21 times 2020 earnings estimates of $9.22. Additionally, as the chart below shows the stock is trading underneath its historical PE ratio which peaked at around 23 times mid-2018 but had been as high as 28 in 2016 and 2017.

The stock may see some multiple expansion over the next year if earnings growth returns as analysts expect. Currently, analysts are forecasting earnings to grow by 20.3% in 2020 and 17.3% in 2021. It may suggest that Facebook's current valuation is too low.

Risks

Facebook is falling along with the broader markets on May 6 as investors once again worry about rising trade tensions with China. With the stock soaring nearly 56% since the Dec. 24 lows, should investors grow increasingly nervous the stock could be a source of liquidity with investors taking profits. It presents a wild card that has become too hard to predict. Should the stock fall below $186, the technical chart suggests the shares could fall to as low as $173, a decline of over 10%.

Additionally, another unpredictable risk is the potential for regulation in this space, and the possibility for fines due to the company's lapse in user privacy.

Currently, the outlook for Facebook appears to be improving rapidly. The fundamentals of the business are strengthening, and costs appear to be coming in better than expected. Should this trend continue then the stock likely as further to climb.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.