2 Events On The Horizon Could Make Rockwell Medical A Good Investment

Rockwell plans to file New Drug Application (NDA) for intravenous Triferic during first-half 2019. If approved, it also may acquire a unique J-code.

Currently, FDA approved powdered Triferic is billed within a bundled J-code that doesn't incentivize dialysis centers to use Triferic.

In my previous article I outlined reasons Rockwell Medical (RMTI) was worth considering as a speculative investment. Since then, Rockwell's risk could decrease significantly if the CMS approves a separate J-code for powdered Triferic as announced. If approved, dialysis centers - that are profit driven - will likely use Triferic in place of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA). Rockwell also plans to file a NDA for intravenous Triferic during first-half 2019 with possible FDA approval in early 2020. If these scenarios plays out, revenues from Triferic should make Rockwell a good long-term investment.

Triferic's potential arises from the estimated 565,700 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients that receive dialysis treatment in the U.S. Globally, Rockwell estimates Triferic's greater than $1 billion.

During hemodialysis treatment procedure, patients lose an average of 5-7 mg of iron, causing iron-deficiency anemia. Triferic replaces the 5-7 mg of iron lost during dialysis treatment reducing the need for ESAs.

Rockwell had planned to launch powdered Triferic during 2Q 2019 with the bundled J-code; this didn't excite Wall Street as can be seen with share price essentially flat during the past year:

Rockwell plans to submit a NDA for intravenous Triferic during 2Q 2019. The NDA will be accepted if the Company can demonstrate bioequivalence to approve Triferic. During 4Q 2018 earnings call:

In PK studies that were completed last year, IV Triferic demonstrated bioequivalence with Dialysate Triferic. We held a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in June of 2018, during which the FDA agreed that the equivalence study was adequate for submission of an NDA.

If approved, intravenous Triferic would be eligible for a unique J-code.

Financials

Rockwell reported fourth quarter and 2018 full-year numbers:

Revenues for 4Q 2018 were $16.9 million; full-year revenues were $63.4 million.

Net loss for 4Q 2018 was $9.4 million; net loss for 2018 was $32.1 million.

Cash used for operating activities during 4Q 2018 was $5.8 million. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and investments available-for-sale of $33.5 million and working capital of $33.6 million.

What investors should consider

Rockwell has a one-of-a-kind FDA approved iron replacement therapy sitting on the shelves since January 2015. Rockwell went through a dramatic managerial change and progress has been made to make available Triferic for patients.

In a surprise announcement, CMS recommended a separate J-code for powdered Triferic. If approved, revenues could lift share price near-term. Rockwell also plans to file a NDA or intravenous Triferic with pending approval during first-half 2020. Intravenous Triferic will be eligible for unique J-code providing long-term share price support.

Several scenarios need to play-out to make Rockwell a good investment: first, CMS J-code approval for powdered Triferic anticipated by July 1st; second, FDA approval of intravenous Triferic and approval of a unique J-code.

My recommendation is make a small investment if Rockwell receives a separate billing code for powdered Triferic. If FDA approves intravenous Triferic and receives a unique J-code, add to your position.

Finally, Rockwell's prospects are improving. However, achievements are required to make it a good investment: one near-term and a second during 2020. If both are achieved, Rockwell is likely to see share price appreciation.

