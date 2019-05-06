Weekly Cannabis Report: Watch Out For Accounting Disasters

More impairment could be coming for Canadian LPs after the legalization in Canada got off to a slow start.

TILT's $500 million write-down shocked the industry given it has acquired these assets only in last December for its RTO.

Cannabis stocks were flat last week as major indexes dropped slightly while remaining up ~40% through 2019 so far.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks fluctuated last week to close an uneventful month of April. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) dropped 1.2% and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 2.5%. Meanwhile, U.S.-focused Horizons U.S. marijuana index ETF gained 0.3% last week.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) dropped 2% after announcing its NY hemp industrial park location and a deal to acquire German cannabinoid-based research company C3 for C$343 million. Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (CRON) resumed their slides after previous periods of rapid share price gains. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) lost 3% without major news.

Canadian Mid-Cap: Aphria (APHA) drop 8% after its Chairman said the firm has no immediate plans for U.S. expansion. HEXO (HEXO) dropped 1% along with the market. OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) gained 11% after it announced its Nasdaq listing application last Friday after closing. CannTrust (CTST) slumped 17% after pricing US$200 million stock offering at a 25% discount to the announcement price. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) gained 3% after announcing a final zoning settlement for its Hamilton facility.

Canadian Small-Cap: Wayland (OTCQB:MRRCF) crashed 25% after the Ontario securities regulator decided to impose a trading restriction after the company failed to file its financials in time. Westleaf (OTCQB:WSLFF) continued to slide bringing its total monthly loss to ~70% after a strong start to 2019. Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) dropped 14% after reporting muted 2018 Q4 revenue of C$358k. VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF) dropped 12% after reporting 2018 Q4 sales of C$5.8 million driven mostly by its recent acquisitions.

U.S. Cannabis Operators: Acreage Holdings (OTCQB:ACRGF) was flat as the discount to Canopy's headline offer price remained at 38%. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) dropped 8% after it failed to file its financials last week as it promised. Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) slumped 12% likely due to the upcoming expiry 227 million shares under lock-up. Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF) gained 5% after announcing a $950 million acquisition of cannabis oil brand Cura. We've added Vireo Health (otcpk:VREOF) to our watchlist.

Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) jumped 15% as the stock continues to appreciate after it abandoned its Aphria bid. TILT Holdings (OTCQB:SVVTF) dropped 17.5% after it wrote down almost the entire $500 million of its previous acquisitions. Sunniva (otcqb:SNNVF) dropped 12% after announcing that it will abandon its Canadian operation, just like we predicted last July.

Ancillary and International: Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) gained 3.4% after appointing a previous Kellogg's executive as its new CEO. Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) gained 8% after releasing its 2018 results along with a corporate update. Packaging and materials supplier KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) dropped 9.5% after securing $21 million of senior unsecured debt. Innovative Industrial Properties REIT (IIPR) was flat without news.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Last week was another busy week for cannabis investors as companies continued to push the envelope on consolidation (Curaleaf's deal to acquire Cura) and expansion into new frontiers (Canopy buying German pharma cannabinoid supplier). However, we think the most important topic is actually the increasing number of financial reporting disasters among cannabis companies. We think investors need to focus on financial diligence in order to avoid companies that are subject to high risks of accounting land mines such as impairment and audit-related issues. Below, we have summarized some of the recent accounting pitfalls we have seen:

TILT reported a US$500 million write-down of almost the entire value of the four acquisitions it made prior to going public last December

Aphria recorded a C$50 million impairment on its LATAM assets after a lengthy strategic review and short-seller attack

Cresco Labs failed to file its 2018 financials by the April 30 deadline

Wayland is facing a cease trade order from the securities regulator after failing to file its 2018 financials and management discussions

KushCo had to restate its 2018 financials and net losses doubled after correcting for an accounting error

Canopy Growth had to restate its adjusted EBITDA losses due to "spreadsheet formula error) after filing its financials

Namaste announced that PwC has resigned as its auditors and the company appointed a much smaller auditor weeks later

As you can see, the accounting and audit issues were not limited to smaller companies. Industry leader Canopy Growth even had to correct an embarrassing accounting error in its financial statements, leaving investors wondering why management and auditors failed to catch the blatant mistake before releasing to the public. However, more importantly, impairment is becoming a major concern for many cannabis investors. For companies that have relied on expensive acquisitions for growth, there are risks of auditors asking for impairment tests as market condition changes.

In our mind, the Canadian LPs are subject to much higher impairment risks than the U.S. cannabis companies simply because the Canadian cannabis market has gone off to a slow start. Since legalization happened in October 2018, the Canadian cannabis market has disappointed everyone by posting sales that are well below investor expectations. In the chart below, we showed official sales data posted by Statistics Canada. The recent negative sales trend has created major concerns for companies that paid billions of dollars for assets in the Canadian market. Based on the sales data so far, the Canadian legal market is only ~C$650 million.

As we analyzed in "The Winners And Losers From Canada's Pot Legalization So Far", many of the Canadian cannabis companies are posting meager revenue during 2018 Q4 and the January and February sales data portrayed a Canadian market that is struggling with declining sales. We ask investors to stay vigilant of the increasing likelihood of companies being forced to review their valuation assumptions used in previous acquisitions and more impairments could be coming as the Canadian market development continues to disappoint.

