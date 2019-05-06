Reiterating Buy On A-Mark Precious Metals

With the volatility index at lows and U.S. major equity indices closing in at all-time highs, A-Mark Precious Metals represents an attractive hedge against a major correction and increasing volatility.

Data by YCharts

Price Target

$15.50

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Q2 2019 update:

Earnings disappointed, as lower precious metals prices weighed on profitability. We are reducing our earnings estimates, and our price target is cut from $16.75 to $15.50, but we are maintaining our BUY rating as the shares are cheap vs. our target.

52-Week Range $10.45 - $14.77 Total Debt $452.8 mil Shares Outstanding 7.0 million Debt/Equity 534% Insider/Institutional 43.2%/32.7% ROE (LTM) 8.1% Public Float 3.9 million Book Value/Share $10.1 Market Capitalization $84.7 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 7,014

FYE June FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Sept. $0.07A $0.21A $0.21A $0.17E Q2 Dec. ($0.03)A $0.08A $0.07E $0.12E Q3 March ($0.09)A $0.17E $0.18E $0.14E Q4 June ($0.43)A $0.28E $0.29E $0.33E Year* ($0.48)A $0.74E $0.75E $0.77E P/E Ratio NM 16.4x 15.8x Change NM NM 4.9% FYE June FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Sept. $2,164A $1,565A $1,565A $1,596E Q2 Dec. $1,681A $1,100A $1,731E $1,123E Q3 March $1,995A $2,035E $2,055E $2,075E Q4 June $1,767A $1,802E $1,820E $1,838E Year* $7,606A $6,503E $7,171E $6,633E Change 8.8% -14.5% 2.0%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Q2:19 Highlights

Revenues declined 35% to $1.1 billion, primarily attributable to lower forward sales and lower gold and silver prices, offset in part by a 17% increase in gold ounces sold to 440k oz and a 68% increase in silver ounces sold to 20.0 million. The Federal Reserve abandoned projections for any interest rate hike this year, which should support prices for precious metals. Gross profit decreased ~7% to $8.3 million, due to lower trading profits of the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment and decreased gross profit from the company's Direct Sales segment. Operating profit for the quarter was $0.21 million vs. operating loss of $0.43 million last year. Net income totaled $0.5 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.2 million or $(0.03) per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. Management does not provide any guidance, though company's CEO Mr. Greg Roberts sounded optimistic about growth opportunities in fiscal 2019. We marginally adjust our estimates based on the results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and lower our target price to $15.50, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 28%.

Primary Risks

The business is dependent on price and demand for precious metals which can be highly volatile and can negatively impact earnings. Market is highly fragmented and competitive with presence of large established multinationals which have larger resources than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Quarterly Summary - Q2:19

Revenues decreased 35% to $1.1 billion, primarily attributable to lower forward sales and lower gold and silver prices, offset by a 17% increase in gold ounces sold to 440,000 ounces and a 68% increase in silver ounces sold to 20.0 million vs. the prior year quarter. The prices for gold decreased by 4.7% and prices for silver decreased by 13.8% during Q2:19 as compared to Q2:18. The Federal Reserve abandoned projections for any interest rate hike this year, which should support prices for precious metals. Gold prices have risen above $1,300 per ounce amid dovish fed and concerns about global economic slowdown.

Gross profit decreased 7% to $8.3 million, due to lower trading profits at the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment and decreased gross profit from the company's Direct Sales segment (i.e., Goldline). The gross margin stood at 0.755%, up 22.5 bps versus 0.530% in Q2:18. The increase in gross margin was due to favorable market conditions and lower forward sales.

SG&A costs decreased 13.3%. SG&A was $8.1 million vs. $9.3 million primarily due to lower operating expenses incurred by the Direct Sales segment of $1.5 million and a reduction of $0.5 million of legal expenses and investigatory acquisition costs, partially offset by increased overall compensation costs of $0.6 million.

Operating profit rose on higher gross profit. Operating profit for the quarter was $0.21 million vs. operating loss of $0.43 million last year. On a segment basis, Wholesale Trade & Ancillary Services generated profit of $1.15 million, while the new Direct Sales segment reported loss of $0.6 million.

Net income increased on account of higher operating profits. Net income totaled $0.5 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.2 million or $(0.03) per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Earnings Estimates

Looking forward to the second half of the fiscal year, the company noted that it has seen a 3% increase in both gold and silver prices since the end of December and has continued to experience increased volatility in the market and robust demand for the company's physical products. Moreover, the price of gold exceeded $1,300 per ounce in January for the first time in over six months. We remain cautiously optimistic about the company's prospects, especially given the macro backdrop and geopolitical environment. The Federal Reserve abandoned projections for any interest rate hike this year, which should support prices for precious metals.

The management noted of further diversifying its revenue stream, so that it can provide even more predictable sources of income, regardless of the market environment. The company will continue to pursue strategic opportunities, including M&A to drive growth.

The company operates in a high-volume/low-margin industry. Revenues are impacted by three primary factors: product volume, market prices, and market volatility. A material change in any one or more of these factors may result in a significant change in the company's revenues.

For 2018, the company reported revenue growth of 8.8%, resulting in $7.6 billion of revenue. For FY 2019, we model sales to decrease by ~14.5% YOY to $6.5 billion. We expect gross margin of ~0.55% during 2019. We forecast total SG&A expenses of $33.9 million, or 0.52% of revenue. We expect the interest income of $19.8 million. Consequently, we anticipate EPS to reach $0.74 in FY 2019. For FY 2020, we model growth of ~2%, resulting in sales of $6.6 billion. We expect gross margin of ~0.55% during 2020. We forecast operating profit of $2.0 million and EPS of $0.77. Note that the company earned $1.30 in FY:16, so profitability is still much below the historical levels, and the company has the potential to reach those levels again if volumes materialize and the Goldline business reaches its potential.

Valuation And Recommendation

We value A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. using a peer group multiple (P/E) methodology. We are comparing to a peer group which includes CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR). The peer average P/E ratio for the group is 21.1x (on a calendar 2019 basis). We are applying that to our FY 2020 earnings estimate of $0.77, and after discounting it back, we arrive at a price target of $15.57, which we round down to $15.50. This is a decrease from our prior estimate of $16.75, reflecting the earnings cut noted above. Thus, we are reducing our target price to $15.50, and maintaining our BUY recommendation since our target price implies a 35% upside from the most recent close of $11.15.

Besides valuation, we think the shares represent a contrarian investment opportunity because gold and silver prices have underperformed other investment asset classes of late, and in an equity market sell-off, investors may favor the shares based on the exposure to gold and silver, as gold and silver demand could be expected to rise.

Company Description

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. Products include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain. Services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging, and a variety of customized financial programs.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.