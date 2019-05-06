T2 Biosystems: Turning Point Achieved?

We highlight the company's progress during the quarter and revisit this promising but volatile small-cap concern in the paragraphs below.

T2 Biosystems got a boost in trading on Friday after delivering better than expected Q1 results after the bell on Thursday.

Today, we take a look at T2 Biosystems (TTOO). The company reported solid Q1 results after the bell on Thursday that could prove to be an inflection point for the stock. The equity was up some 12% in trading on Friday as a result.

Several analyst firms have already reiterated their Buy ratings on the shares since the firm reported quarterly numbers after the bell on Thursday. We revisit this promising but volatile small-cap name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

T2 Biosystems is a Boston-based in vitro diagnostics company that develops diagnostic products. The company produces and sells a machine that can perform various tests to medical facilities and develop panels or 'razor blades' that are consumed in these procedures. The stock currently has a market cap of approximately $125 million and sells for just south of $3.00 a share.

First Quarter Highlights:

A key part of the quarterly highlights was captured early into the conference call that follows the posting of Q1 results.

First quarter 2019 total revenues were $1.8 million compared to last year's first quarter revenues of $2.3 million, 20% above the high end of guidance. Product revenues, primarily T2Candida Panel and T2Dx instrument sales were $1.3 million, 30% higher than last year's first quarter product revenues of $1 million and were driven by growing T2Candida Panel and T2Dx instrument sales

The company contracted 11 machines during the quarter, ahead of previous guidance of 8 to 10 machines. Q1 tends to be the slowest quarter of the year in this space and leadership guided to 12 to 14 machines to be contracted in the second quarter of this year as sales continue to ramp up.

The company is currently enrolling patients at several study sites to test its Lyme Disease panel. Diagnostics on this disease is believed to be a $700 million market according to comments on the earnings call.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Both Cantor Fitzgerald ($10 price target) and Canaccord Genuity ($6 price target) reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock Friday. Here is the commentary from Cantor's analyst.

We reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $10 on shares of TTOO. T2 reported 1Q19 product revenue of $1.3MM (+25% y/y), beating our estimate and VisibleAlpha consensus estimates by $0.3MM. Total 1Q19 revenue beat FactSet consensus and the top-end of management's 1Q19 revenue guide. T2 closed on 11 T2Dx contracts during the quarter, above guidance of 8-10. Management reiterated 2019 revenue guidance and provided 2Q product revenue expectations of +35% growth at the midpoint. We are positive on the momentum of T2's start to the year, and we continue to think that 2H19 will be pivotal for consumable revenue acceleration and consequently the shares."

This morning, H.C. Wainwright reissued its Buy rating with $11 price target and the following explanation around its current valuation.

Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $557M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value of $600M for T2Dx instrument and test panels, with a 15% discount rate and 0% terminal growth rate, excluding $42M outstanding debt."

The company ended the first quarter with just over $37 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company continues to expect that each machine will produce an average of $300,000 in annual revenue for currently approved indications once fully up and running through the three- to six-month validation period and integrated into the hospital's operations.

Leadership has also guided it needs approximately $65 million to $75 million in annual revenue to get to cash break-even status. This equates to roughly 215 to 250 machines placed and fully operational. Obviously, as more indications (panels) are approved, each machine should throw off more annual revenue. As of the end of the first quarter, the company has a total of 97 machines placed or contracted to be placed, getting T2 Biosystems approximately 40% to that goal. We probably have one more capital raise on the horizon before that status is reached.

Verdict:

It has been a challenging few quarters for shareholders as the company ramps up sales. The shares were up nicely Friday and this, hopefully, marks a floor for the stock and an inflection point for the company. We continue to believe the company possesses game-changing technology in the ability to detect pathogens much faster than the current standard of care. T2 Biosystems should continue to get more and more hospitals buy into its platform. We believe the risk/reward profile remains favorable, although the shares are likely to remain volatile until profitability is achieved. Hopefully, this solid first quarter will prove to be in hindsight a turning point for the company and shareholders.

