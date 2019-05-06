For Spirit AeroSystems shareholders who remain bullish but want to limit their risk in light of these potential headwinds, I present two ways of doing so.

President Trump's threat to raise tariffs on many Chinese goods from 10% to 25% raises the prospect of another headwind for Spirit AeroSystems, as Boeing planes would likely face retaliation.

Despite being the largest supplier of Boeing's 737 Max planes, Spirit AeroSystems shares are down less than that of Boeing's since the March Ethiopian Airlines crash.

A Boeing 737 Max 8 (photo via Mike Kane/Bloomberg). 70% of the plane's aerostructure is built by Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems Buffeted by Boeing's Woes

Since the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing (BA) 737 Max in March, shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) have declined by less than those of Boeing.

Data by YCharts

Is it possible that some SPR shareholders are overly sanguine about the company's exposure to Boeing's 737 Max woes, despite the company's announcement last week that it was suspending forward guidance? As the Financial Times noted over the weekend (in an article paywalled here), SPR is the largest 737 Max supplier:

Spirit AeroSystems, the largest 737 Max supplier, producing 70% of the plane's aerostructure, pulled its 2019 financial guidance, saying it was no longer valid because of uncertainties of when the Max would return to full production. Boeing cut production of the plane in mid-April from 52 per month to 42, and earlier plans to ramp up to 57 per month by midyear have been put on hold.

Perhaps part of shareholders' apparently limited concerns so far is due to some confusion about the impact of 737 Max problems. On the one hand, SPR suspended forward guidance, suggesting the impact may be significant; on the other hand, as the FT pointed out:

Spirit is partially insulated from the full impact because it has a deal with Boeing to continue producing at the old rate of 52 per month, and is paid by Boeing to do so. It is one of a handful of suppliers believed to be still producing at the old rate.

If concerns about 737 Max problems haven't spooked Spirit AeroSystem's shareholders, the prospect of an escalation in America's trade conflict with China may. Over the weekend, President Trump threatened to raise tariffs on many Chinese goods from their current 10% rate to 25%.

Boeing planes, as one of China's largest imports from the United States, are, of course, a likely target of retaliatory measures by China if this tariff hike goes through. For Spirit AeroSystems shareholders who are still bullish but concerned that trade woes combined with 737 Max issues may sink SPR shares over the next several months, we'll look at two ways you can stay long while limiting your downside risk.

Limiting Your Downside Risk In Spirit AeroSystems

For these examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of SPR and can tolerate a drawdown of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to protect against a >20% drop by late December.

The cost of this protection was $3,000, or 3.38% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 12% by late December, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same, >20% decline over the same time frame.

After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was only $2,050, or 2.31% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask. That cost was more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg: $3,500, or 3.94% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,450, or 1.63% of position value when opening it, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

When considering which hedge you prefer, two things you might want to keep in mind are the hedging cost and what your estimate of SPR's potential upside is over the next several months. Say, for example, you think SPR might return 20% by late December. In that case, your return when hedged with the first hedge would be 20% - 3.38% (the hedging cost) = 16.62%, and your return when hedged with second hedge would be 12% (the upside cap) - (-1.63%) = 13.63%, so you might go with the first hedge. On the other hand, if you thought SPR's potential upside was only 16%, then you'd go with the second hedge, because 16% - 3.38% = 12.62%, while the equation for the second hedge wouldn't change: 12% (the upside cap) - (-1.63%) = 13.63%.

This article focused on limiting risk for Spirit AeroSystems, but in my Marketplace service I combined risk management with a security selection process that has outperformed SPY by 4.98% annualized so far, as you can see in the final table in my most recent performance update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.