SciPlay: Not Playing This Game

SciPlay (SCPL) has gone public in an offering which has not been a great success, which does not come as a complete surprise to me given that the business has something to prove, despite solid top line sales growth. The business model of the company, including a competitive field and high churn among customers, makes that I would be very hesitant to pay a multiple in line with the market, let alone a premium, even if the growth of the business looks solid (for now).

Casual Mobile Gaming

SciPlay has a mission to become the largest casual mobile gaming company in the world. The company is a developer and publisher of mobile and web platform games.

The company has seen rapid growth in sales in recent years, driven by mobile adoption. The company started its success with Jackpot Party Casino, followed by a range of other games in the following years. These games are entertaining and are free to play, resulting in engagement and fun for millions of people on a daily basis, as well as loyalty and frequency of play. The business model is essentially to allow players to buy virtual coins, cards, tokens if they wish to do so while they are hooked to the game.

Currently, the company has 7 core games mostly focused on slots, casino and monopoly-inspired themes. All of these games have hit the highest monthly revenue number in 2018, as an indication for the momentum of the overall business. Games can be accessed through all the major platforms which include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The market for such games is very large of course, certainly as mobile has taken over the world of mobile gaming. Digital games provide a source of entertainment, competing with other usage of free time including actual sports, but also Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), regular TV, browsing and other daily time-consuming activities of course. Note that of the people who play the games, only 5% purchase those tokens and other features, yet with average revenues per month coming in around $75, that suggests that if users start paying, they pay big time.

Note that the business was part of Scientific Games (SGMS) ahead of this offering which creates some complications, as will be discussed below.

The Offering

The company aimed to sell 22 million shares in a preliminary offer range of $14-$16 per share, with final pricing taking place at the high end of that range. that means that the company will see gross offer proceeds of $352 million in connection to the IPO. That was about the good news as shares fell about 5% to $15 and change on their opening day of trading, as the higher pricing was a bit too aggressive, as it seems.

The 126.4 million shares outstanding represent an equity valuation of $1.9 billion at $15 and change. Note that the gross offer proceeds of the IPO will not be used to bolster the cash balances, but instead will be used to pay out to Scientific Games and related parties, in part as a result of the past ownership and the fact that Scientific Games will still be performing administrative functions for this company.

The company has seen spectacular growth in recent years as the company reported a 15% increase in sales last year to $416.2 million, with mobile making up for more than three quarters of total revenues. Reported operating earnings fell a bit to $46.4 million due to a $27.5 million contingent acquisition consideration. Adjusted for that operating earnings totalled $73.9 million. The company furthermore claims that further adjustments are necessary which makes that operating earnings could come in at $100 million.

With a $1.9 billion equity valuation and flattish net cash position, that suggests shares trade at 19 times earnings. Working with a theoretical 20% tax rate, adjusted net earnings could hit $80 million, for a 23-24 times earnings.

Momentum continues to be solid towards the end of 2018. The company reported fourth quarter sales of $113.7 million, with revenue up 19% year over year. The preliminary first quarter results for 2019 appear to confirm that picture. Sales are seen at $117-$119 million, suggesting 21% revenue growth at the midpoint of the range as margins appear to be taking a small beating due to the IP royalties which need to be paid to Scientific Games. If we annualise this quarterly sales number, the company trades around 4 times sales and a still very elevated earnings multiple.

What Now?

Reality is that there are plenty of risks related to this offering despite the solid top line sales growth. The main risk is of course that of the fact that the market is very competitive, churn among customers is very high, and so are changes in the popularity of the games. Other risks include the "close" relationship with Scientific Games making this a controlled company and thus means that minority shareholders can be taken advantage of. Some other risks include potential regulatory restrictions as well as lack of differentiating factors, as casino games tend to be "open" for momentum as well.

Hence I have no desire to buy the shares at this point in time and at this valuation, as the real opportunity might be found in the shares of Scientific Games which owned the company in its entirety ahead of the offering, while the market value of SciPlay actually approaches that of Scientific Games by now. That observation is a bit shortsighted as Scientific Games operates with a ton of debt, some $9 billion on a net debt basis to be more precise. Furthermore, any potential opportunity here is the subject of another potential article, but too exhaustive to cover here at this moment in time.

For me, there are quite some red flags in this offering including the high valuations, high churn and limited moat in the business model, as well as the fact that this is a controlled company and I look forward to learn more about the margin impact of the new arrangement between both companies. For now, I see no reason to pay a premium to the overall market multiples, despite (current) solid revenue growth and in my eyes not a very strong business model.

