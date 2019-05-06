Tesla: Adding To Risky Projections

During a conference call with investors last week regarding its announced capital raise, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that self-driving systems currently in development would turn the company into one worth half a trillion dollars. While those that follow the name are familiar with some of the CEO's other wild projections, some news out of the SEC made me think Elon Musk is just adding more risk to the equation.

The CEO's comments came just a day after a judge approved a settlement between Elon Musk and the SEC over his usage of Twitter. After his "funding secured" tweet last year landed him in hot water, the agency did not approve of his tweet a few months ago regarding potential 2019 production. With some seeing the new agreement as just a slap on the risk, has the CEO been emboldened to make even crazier projections? Remember, it was just a few weeks ago that Elon Musk admitted on the Q1 conference call that the numbers involved in this self-driving slide were just thrown together.

(Source: Google images, seen here)

Now I bring this up in relation to the SEC because last Friday the Commission charged a company and its former CEO with misleading investors. It happened to be GT Advanced Technologies, a potential Apple (AAPL) supplier that went bankrupt in late 2014 after it failed to meet quality standards for the technology giant. Those that have followed me on Seeking Alpha know that I covered GTAT for some time, finishing up by detailing what investors could learn from this unfortunate case. Perhaps most important in this recent news is the quote below from the SEC Associate Director involved in the GTAT case, explained further in the article linked above:

"GT and its CEO painted a rosy picture of the company’s performance and ability to obtain funding that was paramount to GT’s survival while they were aware of information that would have catastrophic consequences for the company."

There are those skeptical of Tesla that have made arguments over time that echo that line of thinking. Multiple lawsuits are outstanding regarding the funding secured tweet, for example, as well as the company's projections for 5,000 units of production per week for the Model 3. The automaker was supposed to hit that mark at the end of 2017, which it missed, and in fact still has not averaged that for a full calendar quarter. How about the solar roof reveal that was used as a means to justify the SolarCity acquisition? As the chart below shows, Tesla has all but closed down its solar business.

(Source: TeslaCharts Twitter, seen here)

Strangely enough, last week's half a trillion valuation argument isn't even the biggest one Elon Musk has made about the company. Back in early 2015, he said Tesla could be worth nearly $700 billion in ten years based on 50% annual revenue growth, a 10% profit margin, and 20 times valuation. Those growth projections aren't coming true in the near term, with analysts on the street currently expecting less than 44% revenue growth combined this year and next. The profitability angle also comes into question after the company announced a major loss for Q1 recently.

Tesla used its huge deposit count for Model 3s as a way to raise capital in 2016, and no longer considers the deposit number meaningful. Would the company have gone under, like GTAT did, without that raise? Some will argue that's possible. Today, there are those arguing the latest capital raise will keep it afloat for now, and that this funding round was based on guidance for 90-100k vehicle deliveries in Q2 that Tesla might miss. We could certainly see more lawsuits from those who invested in the latest deal if the company does in fact fall short.

In the end, investors should be a little more concerned with Elon Musk's latest projection as it adds to the risk surrounding Tesla. While the company has repeatedly missed projections for a variety of items, the SEC might not be as lenient moving forward. GTAT and its former CEO were just charged with misleading investors, several years after it went bankrupt, so what happens if Tesla falls short for Q2 deliveries or continues to miss other major forecasts? Do you see a scenario where the SEC decides to go after Tesla and/or Elon Musk for misrepresenting the most recent capital raise? I look forward to your thoughts below.

