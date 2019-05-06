Bank Of America: Working Harder For Less

In my last article about Bank of America (BAC) I warned that while the stock retained some key attractions, the gloss had come off other elements of the story. One year on, this reading is playing out. What should investors do now?

A multi-dimensional story

The psychological damage of 2008 continued to dog the sector and in particular BAC as late as 2015/16 when tightening financial conditions and the old price crash occurring then drove the price down below $12. There was approximately zero fundamental justification for the price to reach that level.

Amid the natural recovery from an oversold level, and catalysts such as Trump's election victory in 2016, BAC has come back with an important new element for investors to focus on: improving operating leverage, as the bank has sought to grow revenue faster than costs.

Achieving this can be difficult in banking because cutting costs can impact franchise strength unexpectedly. For the complex global universal banks, such as BAC, there was some low hanging fruit early on in the process due to the excesses of the pre-2008 era. But once this was out of the way, things were always going to become more incremental.

A bank with a 60% efficiency ratio (measured by operating expenses/operating revenues), has a 40% operating margin. The math is simple. For every 1% the bank can add to its operating margin, it grows pre-tax profit by 2.5%, other things equal. This is a material gain for a mature business you wouldn't want to grow too far in excess of nominal GDP (that is if you have learned your investment lessons from the GFC).

BAC management makes a feature of its more than four year run of positive operating leverage gains. Here is the slide from the most recent quarterly results presentation:

Source: Company Data

Ignore the first few bars with the dramatic reductions in costs of over 20% YoY. These were one off charges relating to regulatory penalties and clean up costs. It's worth looking at the period after the black line I have drawn on the chart reasonably closely.

Q1 2018 over Q1 2017 (so two year growth) in total operating revenue at BAC during this time was only 3.4%.

This chart shows BAC's Net Interest and Non-Interest income over the last two years, by quarterly amounts in USDm. Source: Company data.

Net interest income, the blue areas, is up nearly 12% due to the impact of higher rates. However, Non-Interest income, the red areas, is down 5%. The mix of the two income sources has moved from 51/49 in favor of non interest income to 54/46 in favor of net interest income. Overall this gives us just 3% revenue growth over two years.

So BAC, whatever its virtues, is achieving lackluster total revenue growth. And while recent economic data has provided encouragement that we are past the soft patch, let's not forget that the US and global economies had earlier gone through a prolonged hot patch during the sample period we are looking at for BAC here. Strong GDP growth has not overcome the structural pressures on market related fees and trading income and mortgage banking fees (which impact non-interest income). And, with the ambiguity over further Fed rate hikes that exists for now, the market is unlikely to assume further strengthening of BAC's net interest margin from here.

Looking at the detail of the Q1'19 numbers on the cost side, my concern is that a sizable part of the cost reduction achieved by BAC took place in the "others" line, which means these saves are inherently difficult to predict with any confidence going forward. A couple more quarter like that and the others line within costs will have been completely removed from the P&L. Is BAC starting to reach into its deeper reserves to find the operating leverage gains that have so pleased the market over the last few years?

This chart sets out the itemized and "others" costs at BAC, contrasting Q1'18 with Q1'19. Again, this is in USDm.

Source: Company data.

All this means is that "underlying" or "repeatable" operating leverage gains for the forecaster are becoming harder to forecast at BAC and perhaps a conservative view is advisable.

What does this mean for the stock?

With 20% EPS growth forecast for BAC to 2021, a PE of 10.7x for 2019, and a yield of just under 2%, BAC remains reasonably valued and absent a recession that nobody can predict with any accuracy, could well continue to average double digit annual returns over the medium term.

With that said, we are seeing risks emerge to the part of the EPS outlook driven by improving operating leverage. Revenue is not helping, and cost savings are trickier to predict than they were.

I sold my BAC prior to the fall late in 2018, and would look for a better lower level to reengage with the stock on the long side. Holders here should expect a bit less from the stock than it has given in recent years going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.