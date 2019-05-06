AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMVMF) CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michele Fischer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Heinz Schimmelbusch - Chairman of the Management Board & Chief Executive Officer

Eric Jackson – Chief Operating Officer

Jackson Dunckel – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krishan Agarwal – Citigroup, Inc.

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Henk Veerman - Kempen & Co.

Stijn Demeester – ING Groep

Operator

Good day and welcome to the AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Earnings First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time I would like to turn the conference over to today's speakers. Please go ahead.

Michele Fischer

Welcome to AMG's first quarter 2019 earnings call. Joining me on this call are: Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jackson Dunckel, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Eric Jackson, the Chief Operating Officer.

AMG's first quarter 2019 earnings press release issued this morning is on AMG's website. Today's call will begin with a review of the first quarter 2019 business highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG's financial results and Mr. Jackson will discuss operations. At the completion of Mr. Jackson's remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on strategy and outlook. We will then open the call to take your questions.

I will now pass the floor to Dr. Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Michele. During the first quarter 2019 AMG generated $347 million of revenue, $50 million of EBITDA and $15 million of net income attributable to shareholders. The improvement in EBITDA during the quarter was mainly driven by AMG's Technologies due to increased profitability associated with our turbine blade coating furnaces and higher aftermarket sales compared to the first quarter of last year.

AMG's -- AMG Critical Materials generated an EBITDA of $31.2 million during the first quarter of 2019 a slight increase from $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, thanks to strong financial performance in vanadium chrome antimony which was partially offset by lower gross profits in tantalum, graphite and silicon and additional ramp-up costs associated with lithium in Brazil.

AMG Technologies achieved an EBITDA of $19.3 million during the first quarter, a 40% increase over the same period in prior year. Order backlog was $224 million as of March 31, 2019. In addition, despite ongoing working capital investments and capital expenditures related to the expansion projects AMG maintained a low level of net debt due to strong profitability in the quarter. AMG generated a continuing high return on capital employed of 28.3% in the first quarter 2019.

I would now like to pass the floor to Jackson Dunckel, AMG's Chief Financial Officer. Jackson?

Jackson Dunckel

Thank you, Heinz. I'll be referring to the first quarter 2019 investor presentation which we posted on the website this morning.

Starting on Page two with an overview of the financial highlights of the quarter, AMG's financial performance in the first quarter was strong with revenue and EBITDA showing improvement versus the prior year. Revenue for the quarter grew by 12% to $347 million, thanks to an 18% increase in revenue in our Technologies segment.

EBITDA increased by 13% to $50.4 million in Q1 2019 from $44.5 million in Q1 of last year which was again due to a very strong financial performance in AMG Technologies and the increased profitability associated with higher titanium master alloy prices.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter decreased to $14.8 million compared to $18.4 million in the prior year with fully diluted earnings per share following that decrease to $0.47 per share from $0.58 per share on the prior year.

Turning now to a review of our two segments, on Page 3 you can see AMG Critical Materials, Q1, 2019 revenues increased by 10% to $229 million versus the prior year. This improvement was driven by higher average vanadium and chrome prices and an increase in sales volumes of lithium concentrate and antimony products.

In terms of gross profit for Critical Materials, adjusted for exceptional items it increased by $1.6 million or 4% compared to last year's first quarter. This increase was driven by higher vanadium, chrome and antimony profitability offset by additional ramp-up costs associated with lithium in Brazil and lower sales volumes in graphite's heat insulation business as well as a decrease in silicon metal prices.

The Critical Material SG&A expenses in Q1 2019 increased by $1.7 million or 9% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to higher professional fees. EBITDA for Critical Materials segment was $31.2 million a slight improvement of 1% quarter-over-quarter with EBITDA margin relatively consistent with the prior year at 14%.

Moving on to AMG Technologies, which is on page 4 of our presentation. Revenue increased by $18 million in AMG Technologies to $118 million or 18% compared to prior year. First quarter gross profit adjusted for exceptional items increased $5.1 million or 19% to $31.3 million. Adjusted gross margin was relatively consistent at 27%, compared to 26% in the first quarter of 2018. The growth was mainly driven by higher titanium master alloy prices and higher revenue generated by the delivery of turbine blade coating, nuclear waste recycling and casting furnaces. SG&A expenses remained consistent at $15.9 million in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2018.

AMG Technologies' first quarter EBITDA increased by 40% or $5.6 million to $19.3 million from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 largely due to higher levels of gross profit. The company signed $56.2 million in new orders during the first quarter of 2019, which represents a 0.82 book-to-bill ratio driven by strong orders of heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market and induction and re-melting furnaces for the aerospace market.

Turning to page 5 of our presentation. You can see that AMG's first quarter 2019 SG&A expenses were $37.4 million compared to $35.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. This was primarily due to higher professional fees in our Critical Materials segment. AMG's first quarter 2019 net finance costs increased to $9.2 million compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Interest expense associated with AMG's long-term credit facility increased due to higher levels of gross debt and higher interest rates associated with the long-term nature of our facility. AMG recorded an income tax expense of $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to a tax expense of $9.7 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in tax expense is due to lower profitability as well as a benefit from the impact of the Brazilian real on the company's deferred tax positions.

Due to the volatile nature of the company's deferred tax balances, AMG believes that the cash tax rate is a more meaningful metric. AMG paid taxes of $3.9 million in Q1 2019 as compared to tax payments of $2.2 million in Q1 2018. AMG's effective cash tax rate increased to 19% in comparison to 8% for the same period in 2018. The prior year rate benefited from net operating loss carry forwards in the United States, which were fully utilized in 2018.

Turning to page 6 of the presentation. You can see that cash from operating activities decreased to $7 million in the first quarter of 2019. This was due to a higher -- due to higher working capital investments at AMG Critical Materials as well as higher interest and tax payments. AMG's annualized return on capital employed continued at a high level of 28.3%. Working capital days were higher in Q1 2019 due to higher average prices experienced in the quarter and ongoing higher working capital level from 2018.

AMG finished the quarter of 2019 -- the first quarter of 2019 with $14.6 million of net debt. The increase from year-end was due to increased investment in working capital in the first quarter as well as capital expenditures of $12.8 million. The largest expansion capital projects in the first quarter were at AMG's lithium, vanadium and heat treatment facilities. In terms of liquidity, AMG's balance sheet is exceptionally strong and we are in full compliance with all debt covenants as of March 31, 2019. AMG had $536 million of total liquidity at the end of the first quarter.

That concludes my remarks. I would like to now pass the floor to Eric Jackson, AMG's Chief Operating Officer.

Eric Jackson

Thank you, Jackson. As we noted last quarter, we continued to be highly focused on managing working capital and price exposure and delivering operational innovation and improvement. This is especially important in these volatile market conditions. Operationally, we only have good news except prices in which we do not control. I will touch on a few highlights.

AMG Vanadium's first quarter profitability improved considerably compared to the first quarter of the prior year primarily due to strong production volumes and higher average ferrovanadium sales price. Ferrovanadium index prices averaged just under $40 per pound during the first quarter of 2019, 40% higher than the first quarter of last year, but 26% lower than the fourth quarter of 2018.

As announced, we plan to build another Cambridge-type plant with the capacity to process up to 30,000 tons of spent catalysts annually in the operational vicinity of Cambridge 1.

Given the environmental regulations for handling of -- for a recycling facility for spent resin catalysts, we presently estimate the capital expenditure for Cambridge 2 including contingencies to be about $300 million. We are in progressed application proceedings for a tax-exempt bond facility in the similar amount, which will be a 30-year low interest facility.

The engineering work for Cambridge two is underway and the management team in Ohio has been strengthened accordingly. Elsewhere profitability improved quarter-over-quarter in AMG Superalloys driven primarily by continued expansion of our higher quality products and in AMG Antimony due to higher sales volumes and margins.

In AMG Brazil, profitability in our mining operation was reduced by lower tantalum and lithium prices and the expensing of our ramp-up costs. I am pleased to inform you that AMG's lithium concentration plant start-up is proceeding well. We've reached a 90 tons per hour feed rate, which is 95% of capacity and a metallurgical recovery rate of 55%, which again is 90% of our target and are producing in-spec materials that meets our customers' requirements. Most importantly, latest estimates essentially confirm our target production costs per ton. Our EPC contractor expects to achieve 100% of target capacity by the end of May.

In AMG Technologies, in titanium alloys and coatings increased profitability largely due to higher titanium aluminide and titanium master alloy volumes versus the prior -- the same period last year and strong chemical margins. This segment continues to grow given our increasing market share for low pressure turbine blades destined for the LEAP-X engine program and focus on titanium aluminide powders for additive manufacturing.

In AMG Engineering, order backlog remains strong at $224 million with more than 30% relating to higher value turbine blade coaters. Additionally after-sales service and parts revenue continues to grow, increasing 7% quarter-over-quarter.

We continued to focus on those issues that we can control namely operational improvement, working capital management, and price risk management as well as executing on our AMG Technologies', lithium and vanadium expansion projects.

I will now pass the floor to Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chief Executive Officer.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Eric. In summary both of AMG's divisions performed well, generating higher EBITDA quarter-over-quarter despite increasing global market volatility. In the first quarter we had an exceptional performance in AMG Technologies in particular with AMG titanium alloys and coatings due to higher titanium master alloy prices.

In terms of our lithium project, we are very pleased with the progress of our first spodumene plant. And as Eric detailed we look forward to being fully ramped up by end of May.

However, as we look at the current market environment for lithium we have decided to shift our attention to increasing capacity at our spodumene 1 plant. We call this spodumene 1 plus and we expect it to add an incremental 30,000 tons of capacity.

The significant advantage of spodumene 1 plus as the next step over spodumene 2 is that spodumene 1 plus can be done within the infrastructure of spodumene 1, and therefore, imply a substantially lower CapEx and a higher return on capital employed, compared to spodumene 2. In numbers, CapEx for spodumene 2 was planned at $110 million, spodumene 1 plus is at $25 million.

During 2018 and 2019, we increased our competence in battery materials substantially. We built an industry leading team with deep lithium experience. These new hires have heavily influenced our downstream decision making, and we are now planning to build a lithium carbonate and hydroxide plant at our mine in Brazil.

The timing and economics of this downstream plant are still to be finalized but this plant will enable us to capture substantially more of the lithium value chain and will reduce the marketing risk. The combination of spodumene 1 plus and the investment into lithium chemicals plant will replace our project known as spodumene 2.

As Eric mentioned, we are working on what we call Cambridge 2, the doubling of our capacity in Ohio. This is the recycling capacity. This will be the largest project AMG ever undertook. And the returns are resting on cash flows from recycling fees and also from the sale of recovered metals. Furthermore, we are continuing to progress our cooperation with Criterion, the catalyst division of Royal Dutch Shell to provide a global offering of an end-to-end differentiated catalyst supply and reclaim solution for refinery customers.

The most important strategic initiative within AMG is the formation of AMG Technologies combining, AMG Engineering and AMG Titanium and Alloys under one management company. In addition to the joint cluster of aerospace customer, the key rationale for this reorganization is the growth potential we see in offering customers of our metallurgical vacuum furnaces, a build own and operate alternative.

For example, a customer asking for metallurgical vacuum furnace plant is offered an alternative to outsource the respective operation to AMG, which then converts and processes the job on behalf of the customer under long-term contracts. We will detail these growth opportunities at the AGM later today.

Though, our Critical Materials business continues to experience strong demand of its products, it is experienced very high price volatility. With spot prices for vanadium chrome, silicon, called metal in this case -- silicon tantalum and spodumene, down significantly year-end 2018 -- versus year-end 2018.

To illustrate the unexpected dramatic fall in vanadium prices in recent weeks, let me tell you two figures. The decline from year-end 2018 to the end of Q1 2019 is 41%, and the additional decline to today after the first quarter closed is 23% -- additional 23%. In light of this and similar weaknesses, in other materials, we have adjusted our target to exceed $150 million of EBITDA in 2019.

AMG's confidence in the longer-term trends in this business unit remains strong. As such, we are targeting to exceed $200 million of EBITDA in 2020 and that is unchanged. AMG's five-year target, EBITDA will be detailed at the Annual General Meeting today at 1:00.

Operator, we would now like to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question will come from Krishan Agarwal.

Krishan Agarwal

Yeah. Thanks a lot for taking my question. I have two questions. First one on the guidance, the $150 million revised guidance, is it fair to assume that you've taken three components into consideration?

First, it's like full mark-to-market of the pricing exposure you mentioned in your release for major commodities, and the second is like flat year-on-year sort of EBITDA from the AMG Technologies, and at least like two quarters of full contribution as you said from the spodumene plant. As you mentioned, that plant is ramping up to full capacity by May.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

The guidance is all set. We traditionally have operational meetings with all of our operations, and then there is a decision-making process, which is resting on scenario-planning models. This is far more intricate than having flat to our mark-to-market, because if you mark-to-market by the way implies that you -- we know what the market is you are marketed to.

So market-to-market implies that you know something about the market. And since the future is uncertain, we are planning in ranges, for each of the materials very thoroughly analyzed the ranges, given the difference in volatility of the various product -- of the various commodities.

So that then is worked into an overall model for the company, and then we looked at it that was yesterday, by the way, after working hours, and then the management board makes a decision. So that is how this goes. It's a very sophisticated -- it's not resting on simple assumptions like rest of the year flat or something like that.

We, for example, also noticed that the spike in the vanadium price was then followed by a negative spike in the vanadium price. And we know this game, it happens -- it's not the first time. And then negative -- and then normally, we settle on an equilibrium price, which then is slightly above the historical equilibrium price. And the vanadium price as we all know is on a long-term growth trend. So, that the rolling three-year average for example trends up all the time in vanadium. So, I hope that answers your question.

Krishan Agarwal

Yes, I understand. Second question is on your SP 2 project. So, I mean, if you were to look holistically, do we see that SP 1 is ramping up by first half? And then what are the expected timeline for SP 1 plus adding 30,000 capacity? Do we assume it coming by like mid-2020 or is there any timeline for that?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

The SP 1 plus which we are very happy about because it is an excellent opportunity to in relatively short distance expand our profitability in Brazil. We'll have a timeline of about 12 months maybe 15 months if you include contingencies to be implemented.

And so that's a very high priority and it is going parallel to the finalization of the engineering work for lithium carbonate and hydroxide and that decision is imminent. You're looking at June as a guidance.

Krishan Agarwal

Okay. And then finally just a reconfirmation, your discussions with Ecopro, I mean, has sort of these discussions ended or is there any still something ongoing?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Ecopro is one of our preferred long-term takers of material from the chemical plant envisaged to be built in Brazil.

Krishan Agarwal

Okay. And then the discussion on the partnering with them for the hydroxide is sort of not going anywhere?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

What did you say?

Krishan Agarwal

On the discussion with Ecopro in terms of partnering with the hydroxide plant is not happening. Is that the way to look at it?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, the definition of partnering is rather flexible. A long-term contract, for example, is a form of partnering because long-term contracts can have various forms and some of these forms are stronger than an equity partnership.

Krishan Agarwal

Okay. And one final question for -- probably for Jackson. You shared today the working capital outflows were driven by the higher prices, particularly for vanadium. So, do we expect some kind of release in the next quarter given the prices have come down?

Jackson Dunckel

Typically you would see that in our business model. So, you definitely saw it in periods of lower prices in prior years. We can't make a comment obviously in terms of our outlook on prices, but that's the way our model -- that's the way our business model works, so it's a fair expectation.

Krishan Agarwal

Okay. Thanks a lot. That's all from my side.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Frank Claassen.

Frank Claassen

Yes. Frank Claassen, Degroof Petercam. Coming back on the vanadium prices, yes, what is your view or explanation for the recent drop? What are the dynamics in the market? And what is your view longer term given that, of course, you'll make a big investment in Cambridge 2? So, some extra comments on that please.

And secondly, on your CapEx guidance for this year, for 2019, if I remember correctly, it was $80 million to $120 million. Is this still the case? And can you maybe specify this range? Thank you.

Jackson Dunckel

I'll jump in and do the CapEx guidance first and then let Dr. Schimmelbusch talk about the vanadium market. Yes, we did say $80 million to $120 million. We would narrow that to approximately $90 million for this year.

Frank Claassen

That's clear.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Now, to vanadium I want to upfront make a point to avoid a misunderstanding. When we are expanding Cambridge 2 or building Cambridge 2 doubling the capacity in Ohio, we're looking at a very thorough decision-making process and a very thorough negotiation process with various suppliers.

The key element of vanadium in our case recycling of recycling is the recycling fee. We are not a mine. We are extracting metals, but the first thing we extract is a fee. And the fee has seeable volatility in the short-term because it's contractually fixed and it is trending upwards because of the negotiations of supply contracts.

And it's the most important element of profitability of our vanadium activity. Without this recycling concept, we wouldn't necessarily invest in the happy guys who enjoy volatility.

We have three metal price streams and we have most important the recycling fee stream. We are paid to take the material. We have negative mining costs. So a mine has necessarily positive mining costs because it's a mine.

A recycling plant is heavily structured and negotiated is positive at extremely low if not negative vanadium prices. The recycling fees are expected to increase. And why is that? That is because globally the spent catalysts are following fresh catalysts. If you will envisage a fresh catalyst 18 months later, you have a spent catalyst. And the spent -- the fresh catalyst market over the next six years is supposed to increase from an order of magnitude fresh catalyst of 200,000 tons to over 350,000 tons. And that has a reason namely the HMO 2020 legislation. That's the maritime fuel restrictions of sulfur to 0.5%. That has obviously consequences for the desulfurization refinery industry.

And what is a desulfurization refinery? It is an assembly of catalysts. And these catalysts contain molybdenum and nickel and increasingly vanadium as the geological circumstances reside in this. And therefore, if you have additional 150,000 tons of fresh catalyst, you have over 200-and-higher thousand tons of spent catalysts. Now that has to go somewhere.

Since China has closed its borders at least legislatively, you have to recycle it or you landfill it. Landfill is not a good idea when you have hazardous waste because it comes back to you somehow, someday especially when you have deep pockets. Therefore recycling. We are the world's largest recycling company. We intend to be the world's largest recycling company in future. The first step is Cambridge 2. The second step is a joint venture with Shell to utilize the fact when we go global in such large circumstances and in remote areas, we are very happy to be associated 50-50 with Royal Dutch Shell, okay? So far to the recycling aspect.

Now to the vanadium price aspect. The vanadium price has a history of rising average rolling forecasts three-year, five-year averages are trending up and that has demand and supply reason. And all of that happens primarily in China.

Now let me mention something about supply. Supply in China comes from stone coal mines, sounds expensive, is expensive and is environmentally cumbersome. It comes from slags. Iron ore which contains vanadium is being processed into steel and that process delivers slags as a byproduct as a residue. Those slags are a principal source of vanadium.

But you should be reminded that China is undergoing now a restructuring of steel -- of the steel industry as likely in the West has happened over the tens of years. We are now experiencing the building of electrical arc furnaces in China as against blast furnaces because the scrap has to be processed and the scrap increasingly replaces iron ore. And the scrap obviously doesn't have any vanadium.

To the contrary, the mini steel mills, so-called mini steel mills are the principal consumers of vanadium. And then the waste imports and I mentioned that already. That's the supply side. The demand side in China is dominated by two elements. One is the rebar legislation. The specific content of vanadium in a ton of steel in China is significantly below the Western average. Now that is changed by the rebar legislation. The objective of the rebar legislation is to save steel because alloy steel, vanadium alloy steel requires then less steel for the same purpose. You save steel and therefore you save CO2. That's the rebar legislation.

The only question is will that legislation be enforced? And to what extent will it be enforced? Nobody knows that. I mean there's no expert who knows that. We have people in China. We are happily discussing with them about that subject, but nobody really knows the enforcement of legislation in China.

The other demand is the battery demand. We have information about a particular large stationary battery in one of the China provinces, which is short 3,000 tons of vanadium. That's 4% of the world production. If this project decides to now eliminate, its short position, it actually needs 4000 tons so they bought already 1000 tons. But then they stopped because of the vanadium price spike. If they go back into the market then the vanadium price will be different than if they postponed to go into the market. Given that scenario, you will understand that we are not simply making an assumption and then go our way. We are scenario planners and we are working on this in a very hard way and then we make a comfortable – a decision which makes us comfortable as experienced metal guys.

Frank Claassen

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Henk Veerman.

Henk Veerman

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Henk Veerman of Kempen & Co. I have a couple of questions also on the topics already discussed, because some things are still not fully clear to me. When you talk about the guidance 2019, firstly $150 million of EBITDA, the current pricing per pound is $23, right? If that pricing is the average for this year, just for sake of clarity would you get to this $150 million guidance? In other words to what extent does the guidance today – does it hold for the current pricing volatility in the market? That's my first question.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

We – I can only say that that's a repetition. It's – you are not looking at something where there is one scenario with one vanadium price assumption for the rest of the year and that is then the basis of the guidance. This is a series of modeling work which make – which ends up at a situation where we look at three or four scenarios which could happen and then we come to that guidance in a conservative way.

Henk Veerman

Okay. And – sorry, go ahead.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I know that, you have a model and you love to have a price which you can plug in and that makes you comfortable. But we wouldn't be comfortable by just having a model and putting in one price. This is a scenario planning. Everybody in the commodity industry knows that this is working that way.

Now one of the models, we have maybe a $30 price for the rest of the year in average, but of course not in average as a flat line, but as a quarter-by-quarter situation or month-by-month situation. So this is work. This has various assumptions of various prices. And finally the vanadium price is less important than the recycling fee, which of course you have probably also in your model. And I would like you to encourage you to put that in the foreground of your work on modeling the future, because it's the most important element of the vanadium recycling thing and that goes up. So --

Henk Veerman

Okay.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

So I avoid to give you a one-dimensional answer, because it would not be truthful.

Henk Veerman

Okay. And in the $150 million, I mean lithium it looks like it's ramping up according to plan up to the 100% in May. But looking at EBITDA contribution this year, is it fair to say that the EBITDA contribution from spodumene one is still fairly limited this year driven by start-up costs?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

That's true. Let me remind you what Eric Jackson has said. We are very happy that this very large project our largest so far is now successfully completing its ramp-up. And that doesn't only apply to the rate of production, which is nearing in on the 100% on the full capacity utilization, but also that we have information, which confirmed our assumed cost level which obviously is very low. Thinking about that we are partly processing tailings and – which have been mined previously, and have a by-product mine because lithium is not the only product being produced in Brazil. Tantalum is a very important element of the profitability of Brazil. But you are right. The contribution this year, -- because only more or less 0.5 year of full production and -- is low. That changes of course next year. That changes of course next year.

Henk Veerman

Yeah, now…

Jackson Dunckel

And if I could say it here revenue recognition is based on CIF China as well. So there's a lag between of course our production and revenue recognitions.

Henk Veerman

And if I talk then about spodumene one plus, is it fair to say that the incremental cash cost per MT are roughly similar to the let's say the $250 to $300 per MT that was guided for before?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Roughly similar.

Henk Veerman

Okay. That's clear. And then my last question is on the Ecopro situation I would say. Could you maybe specify a bit more what have been the developments over the last months? And also now that you've sort of made an FID on the hydroxide/carbonate plant and Ecopro discussions are still ongoing it seems like you are building this plant regardless of a long-term offtake agreement. Is that true? And if that's not true are you also talking with different potential offtake partners? Thank you.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

We are discussing with Ecopro. We are not commenting on Ecopro further because it's a public company like we are and we have an NDA in place, NDA nondisclosure agreement. The second question we explore several concepts one of which is Ecopro. And those things are dependent on complicated technological considerations which are in the works when you -- and that purely -- that's carefully worded -- carefully wording outside the -- outside my direct association with Ecopro.

Let me explain, several customers -- long-term customers of chemicals for lithium chemicals there's different ideas about qualities that they need: battery grade, technical grade, carbonate, hydroxide, sulfate so different things. And we are analyzing several of those alternatives and the decision will be taken in June.

Henk Veerman

And just to be clear you would not proceed with building a plant if there is not a offtake agreement in place? Or is that a dual track?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, I'm not saying 100%. We want -- we tend to believe that it is wise to sell a large portion of what we are producing before you make a final decision, so that the plant is breakeven if you only sell what you are contracted to sell. There are also concepts where you sell this to yourself. For example you can produce technical grade in Brazil and sell it to a conversion plant in a Western European country which is heavily subsidized to increase the battery exposure of Western Europe. So there are very interesting concepts here under consideration.

Henk Veerman

Okay. That’s clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Stijn Demeester.

Stijn Demeester

Yes, good morning. A few follow-ups from my part. So on AMG Technologies, it performed quite strongly with $19 million EBITDA. This division tends to be less volatile quarter-over-quarter than the Critical Materials business obviously. So should we think of this $19 million as the new normal in run rate quarterly EBITDA going forward? Or are there exceptional items leading to this good performance in the first quarter? This is my first question.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

And I like that question. AMG Technologies is the outcome of very thorough operational and strategic decisions and management building and other things. And the management -- the new management of AMG Technologies is busy in building a comprehensive business plan based on the various growth of potential which we want to unlock in this context.

So that business plan will be finalized in maybe two months or so. And then we will look at it in various ways and we will enjoy then a growing presence in the aerospace market where we have long-term contracts and in several products, very, very good market shares. When you think about turbine blade coating, we are the world leader. And if I would say that 23 plants -- or the 22 plants in the world are coating and those 22 plants have been built by AMG.

So we are the essential partner of the engine industry and this particular is relevant for the LEAP engine, the world's largest engine program. And if you -- you should be reminded that the LEAP engine has a backlog of $200 billion. And every week LEAP engine has more elements to cote because of temperature considerations, operating temperature is higher than traditional engines. So incidentally our backlog in coating exceeds $100 million.

So the coating is one. And if you mentioned that, immediately you have to follow that by titanium aluminide, where we again have a world leadership. Titanium aluminide is the replacement material of heavier materials in the cold section or the less hot section. There's no cold section, but in the less hot section of the engine. And that's another very strong growing element, again, into the LEAP engine as it's one of the many engines.

So we are looking at a growth company. And the titanium aluminide part of it is a build, own and operate. It wasn't conceived as a build, own and operate, but it operates under vacuum furnaces. In Nuremberg, last time I counted, I think, I hope I didn't miscount, there were 20 vacuum plants operated by AMG, built by AMG Engineering and operated by AMG Titanium.

And this model of offering to the customers additional services, including the building and operating of those models, is successfully proven in our heat treatment engineering division, the one subdivision of engineering which offers heat treatment furnaces, either as you buy your furnace and you operate the furnace or we -- you give us parts you want to heat treat and we give you back the parts under long-term contracts and you keep owning the parts, meaning we don't incur working capital exposure.

So these models we believe in and many customers like that complex vacuum furnaces are being not operated by themselves, when they want to focus on their core abilities, but operated by somebody who knows exactly how to operate such a -- how to engineer, operate, upgrade, develop furnaces. So we are looking at a growth company here. In the aerospace sector, it has not escaped our attention that the aerospace sector has an average multiple -- EBITDA multiple of 12.

Stijn Demeester

Okay. So should we think as of the current rate as the new normal in terms of quarterly EBITDA? Coming back to the question.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I don't -- please, we only do one guidance and that's the total.

Stijn Demeester

Okay. Understood. So following up on that. Do you expect an impact from the B-737 MAX groundings, as you are exposed to its LEAP engine? Do you see an impact there in the supply chain?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No.

Stijn Demeester

Okay. That's a short answer. And I do appreciate your -- that your guidance is built up as a sort of complex process of scenario planning. But now, looking at the $50 million delta between 2019 and 2020, does this delta imply improvements in vanadium price assumptions? Or is it merely built on lithium, probably improvements in AMG Technologies and potentially other parts of Critical Materials, et cetera? Can you shed some light there?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I hate to repeat my wonderful sentence which I constructed about the scenario planning and the various work we do prior to come to this guidance statement. It's not based on one run of one model, which would be, it is a cluster of assumptions around plausible metal prices, plausible production rates, plausible capacity utilization, et cetera. So that's -- I mean, you -- I don't know of any company who does it differently, in my industry -- in our industry.

We guide with a dollar figure. We don't guide with metal prices. And you know why? Because we don't know the metal price. It's future.

So you have to assume ranges of all these portfolios. And then look at it. And then, do another run. And then you get comfortable with it, and then, somebody says "I think in your run, the silicon metal price is too optimistic the range."

And then he makes his point and then you say "Okay, he has a point." And then you reduce the silicon metal range a little bit, in light of what the argument is, and then you make another run, until you are satisfied.

By the way, this has been presented, after our weeklong operations meeting where all this work is being -- where everybody is scrutinized as regard to those ranges production ranges and price ranges.

And then we -- of course yesterday I've presented this to the Supervisory Board, not for decision-making, but to maybe somebody has an input there. And we have very -- for example as regard to aerospace input, Europe, we have very big expertise in the Supervisory Board.

So this is -- this is a very good work of -- under the eyes of our corporate governance responsibilities.

Stijn Demeester

I get that. But you also have to appreciate that analysts want to understand the building blocks behind those numbers.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

If I was you, which I'm not, -- if I were you, I don't know what the English. If I were you, I would also ask, for the price because I have to model…

Stijn Demeester

I don't know.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

If I had to do a separate model

Stijn Demeester

Please go ahead.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

…no advice. You want to have a $1 figure for one price. And we don't do that.

Stijn Demeester

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andreas Margot [ph].

Unidentified Participant

Hi, everyone. Thank you very much for the patience for taking my questions. Most of them have been answered. Maybe just touching a little bit on vanadium, on what happened to prices in the past?

So if you can give us a bit of flavor as to how you would interpret this price drop in this past quarter. And just looking forward, I remember in the past few calls you mentioned about a price range when deciding on Cambridge 2 of $25 to $35 per pound. Have you revised that expectation or not?

So that's one. And then the second one is on, AMG Technologies. So looking at your book-to-bill ratio for this quarter this is below one. I understand there is quarterly volatility. But if I remember correctly this ratio has been trending down the past few quarters. What's your comment there? Thank you.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No. We don't assign a lot of weight to quarterly results of the book-to-bill ratio because, this is very volatile. We know the pipeline of projects whether they are signed yet or in various stages of negotiation. And therefore we have more information than is accessible for the public.

The quarter -- the last three quarters have been relatively consistent around $60 million and so that's low. And we expect this to be trending higher.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, and on vanadium?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Vanadium as regard to vanadium prices, number one our recycling project is resting on recycling fee. And since I'm -- I shouldn't do that, but I will. If I have an order of magnitude recycling fees, presently of $30 million. And if I have a rising recycling fee scenario in future applicable to Cambridge 2.

And let's assume redoing pro forma the present scenario, I would have then a recycling fee of $50 million order of magnitude, reflecting the fees of the future and if I then double -- for just a second. And if I then double $50 million because Cambridge 2 has the same capacity as Cambridge 1, then the recycling fee component of this operation is $100 million.

And that is by far the largest element of decision-making. I would do Cambridge 2 based on recycling fees only, because it's a very positive number.

Unidentified Analyst

And. I mean…

Heinz Schimmelbusch

So it's a conservative long-term assumption for the vanadium market, very conservative long-term assumption to it. We would do a scenario of 25 to 30. We would do one in 35. We would do another one from 20 to 40, a lot bigger number. But that's not changing our decision to build Cambridge 2. Cambridge 2 will be built, because we have enormous pressure of spent catalysts seeking a home.

Unidentified Analyst

But if we were to look at, let's say, a base case scenario, obviously, these used to be 25 to 35. Would you say that's going down to…

Heinz Schimmelbusch

That's fine. In combination with the recycling fee, that's fine, that's fine.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No problem.

Unidentified Analyst

So you wouldn't say that you've now gone down to 20 to 30 or I don't know 15 to 25?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

I just said, it's fine.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Nick Strodinck [ph].

Jackson Dunckel

And I think this will be our – sorry, I think this will be our final question. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Good morning. Thank you for taking my final question then. Thank you for your elaborate update on the fundamentals of the Materials and Technologies business. This is highly appreciated. This is Nick Strodinck from a family office calling in.

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I appreciate it very much that you elaborated highly on the Materials and the Technologies business in the current volatile environment. I guess, this uncertainty has led to the fact that more than 12% of your shares are on loan and these guys are not backing down.

My take is that this is partly related to vanadium price most recently, while you are planning the biggest investment ever of $300 million in this segment. In your -- in the models that you make, you have made several runs. Let's assume, contrary to expectations that vanadium prices continue to decline. And we have an average price over the next few years that is kind of the same as the average price between 2015 and 2017, let's say. Are you still then able to generate a healthy return on this investment?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's very clear. Can you indicate then what the percentage of earnings growth in Materials was driven by volumes and what percentage was driven by prices last year?

Heinz Schimmelbusch

No. And that was the final question. Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, this ends our Q&A. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us. You may now disconnect.