Uniti Group:  A Value Play On 5G

Uniti Group (UNIT) has been a hotly discussed stock for quite some time now, but unfortunately the discussion has been dominated by the troubles of its largest tenant. The outcome of the Windstream situation is of course relevant to UNIT investors, but I want to take the discussion a bit further and take a look at what UNIT is worth if and when the Windstream situation is resolved. Thus, this article is a sum of the parts valuation of UNIT to ascertain its worth once all the contentious headlines die down. We believe the value per share is somewhere in the range of $33 to $42 and will go into detail as to how we arrived at these numbers.

The Buy Thesis

Fiber real estate is in a strong place strategically and has potential for substantial organic growth with minimal incremental investment. This outlook justifies a growth multiple yet UNIT trades at just 5X 2019 AFFO due to fears which I believe are overblown. Our fair value range is more than triple the current market price of $10.59 and the path to achieving this sort of market price can be accelerated by removal of the fears related to the master lease.

Fiber as an asset class – why we like it

The rising demand for fiber is well known. 5G is rolling out rapidly and the small cells will need ample fiber for backhaul. Less broadly known is how fiber as real estate is positioned to capture the value of the vertical due to its strategic position. This can be illustrated by noting the similarities with the cellular tower industry.

Towers used to be almost exclusively telco assets until American Tower (AMT) and its peers revolutionized the vertical. There was one key strategic concept that paved the way for tremendous success in REIT tower ownership: Multiple tenant use.

When Verizon owns a tower, they put their equipment on the tower and it works just fine, but the cost of the tower infrastructure is born by Verizon alone. When AMT owns a tower, they can put equipment from Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile all on the same tower. This shares the cost of the infrastructure across more entities, dramatically reducing the infrastructure cost relative to the increased signal functionality. The telco’s do not want to share their towers with peers because those peers are competitors. Tower REITs, however, are a neutral party that can put multiple competing operators on the same infrastructure. With a single tenant, a tower is only an okay asset with a mid single digit yield. However, when multiple tenants are put on the same tower there is minimal incremental cost which raises the ROIC to the mid-teens.

The telcos get to use the asset for approximately the same price as owning the asset themselves, but the tower REITs capture tremendous amounts of value and their performance reflects that.

Source: SNL Financial

The tower opportunity has largely played out. The benefits of shared infrastructure have already been gleaned.

Fiber, however, looks a lot like tower industry in the early stages of REIT ownership. Until quite recently, much of the fiber was owned by telcos and only used by a single entity. REIT fiber ownership presents new opportunities to have a shared fiber network where the same fiber backbone is leased to multiple tenants simultaneously.

Much like towers, the ROIC on fiber for the first tenant is often single digits, but there is near zero incremental cost to adding tenants, which affords high teen ROIC to multi-tenant fiber. Frequency division multiplexing, which engineers understand far better than I do, affords parallel concurrent signal propagation through fiber in which multiple signals do not interfere with one another or slow one another. In other words, taking on additional tenants has essentially no impact on the network performance of other tenants provided the fiber has spare capacity.

Uniti has fiber utilization rates below 30% across all of its segments which provides ample space for additional lease-up.

Source: Uniti

Importantly, the margins on incremental leasing of fiber are over 90%. This is a massive growth opportunity baked into Uniti’s asset portfolio and I suspect we will see organic growth rates similar to what the tower REIT industry experienced over the past decade.

From a strategic standpoint, REIT fiber ownership looks great for the reasons discussed above. We also like fiber as an asset type for its inherent characteristics.

Buried fiber requires minimal maintenance resulting in opex that is among the lowest for any type of real estate. UNIT’s leased fiber had opex of just 0.1% of revenue in 2018.

Source: 10-K

There is a bit more maintenance required in the operational aspects of fiber usage, but even that has a decent gross margin with opex eating 11.5% of revenues. Notably, UNIT is overwhelmingly in the business of fiber leasing, rather than fiber operating so it sits on the lower maintenance side.

The fiber business is great, but there are many investment options within it, why invest in Uniti specifically?

Why we like UNIT within the fiber industry

There are plenty of other fiber based companies with many of them being telcos. The value of the fiber, however, often does not show through for the telcos as their revenues are dominated by their primary business. Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) is closer to a pure play fiber company and I am mildly long Zayo.

There are 3 key aspects of UNIT which I believe set it apart from the rest of the sector.

Intelligent transaction history Fiber location Deep value

Let us dig into these factors

UNIT’s transaction history

I think UNIT’s management is significantly underestimated by the market. General perception is often clouded by stock performance and as you know, UNIT’s stock has fallen drastically since IPO. Even prior to the Windstream troubles, UNIT’s (formerly CSAL) stock price was challenged which means management has consistently had a high cost of capital to work with.

With a high cost of capital, viable transactions are and have been limited to those that are particularly high ROIC. To this end, UNIT has had great success, either grabbing assets before others saw them as valuable or using clever financing to increase returns.

Today, the big tower REITs are responding to the reduced cap rates of U.S. towers by looking overseas. UNIT was ahead of the curve with a purchase of roughly 500 Latin American towers on 11/14/2016, through the acquisition of Network Management Holdings.

These towers came at a price tag of $62.57mm and were later sold to Phoenix Tower International for $100mm. That is a healthy gain on sale.

In September of 2018, UNIT purchased TPX for $70mm at a cap rate of 13% which is significantly accretive even against its high cost of capital. Importantly this acquisition came with a 15 year lease duration and 1.5% annual escalators.

Opportunism

CenturyLink’s purchase of Level 3 was a merging of titans that raised anti-trust concerns with the U.S. DoJ. As part of the merger, CenturyLink would have to dispose of some of the assets to bring their market share down to healthy levels. This created a situation in which CenturyLink was a forced seller and anytime someone is a forced seller their negotiating power is gone.

Uniti stepped in to take advantage of the ordeal, acquiring 11000 route miles of fiber (270,000 strand miles) from CenturyLink which helped satisfy the DoJ. The purchase price of this transaction was not disclosed, but I suspect a significant portion of the value CenturyLink was receiving was getting the DoJ off their back and this likely reduced the amount UNIT had to pay. Subsequent to acquiring this fiber, UNIT leased 9900 of those route miles to a national MSO.

Clever financing

In early 2019, UNIT acquired 5200 route miles of fiber through the Bluebird Network transaction with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners {MIP}. This is high quality fiber that would normally have a cap rate of about 6%-8%, but UNIT was able to lower their cost basis through $144mm of prepaid rent which raises the cash cap rate against cash cost basis to 9.6%. As part of the transaction UNIT is leasing part of its existing network to MIP which benefits MIP, but costs UNIT very little. I suspect UNIT is giving MIP a rental rate below market in exchange for the prepaid rent.

UNIT has ample fiber capacity, yet is short of capital due to where the stock price sits today. By structuring the transaction in this way, UNIT traded a small fraction of the unused capacity for substantial easing of its near-term capital constraints.

Overall, UNIT management has handled its challenging situation quite well and we believe they are the right pilots for the fiber demand boom in the coming years.

Fiber location

Other fiber players such as Crown Castle (CCI) and Zayo focus their fiber assets on Tier 1 cities and longhaul. While these sort of assets will see benefit from the rollout of 5G sooner chronologically, I do not like the strategic positioning as much. In high population density areas there are already redundant fiber networks competing and companies like Google are overbuilding existing networks, furthering the supply issue.

Uniti’s fiber assets are focused on secondary cities where their fiber is more monopolistic or oligopolistic. This preserves leasing margins and in this sort of location there is substantially reduced overbuilding risk. I don’t think Google will be laying fiber in rural Missouri or Lousiana anytime soon.

I view Uniti as the best way to play the fiber space due to its strength of management and fiber location. That being said, the biggest reason that we are excited about UNIT is its extreme undervaluation.

It can be difficult to value a company like Uniti because there is no direct REIT comp. Traditional valuation techniques like FFO multiple are less reliable because it is unclear to which companies we would compare UNIT. To some extent it doesn’t matter because at 4.9X 2019 estimate AFFO, UNIT compares favorably to basically everything. Shown below is UNIT’s multiple as compared to the other specialty REITs.

Source: SNL Financial

Within the list, the most applicable peers are the data center REITs and the tower REITs which trade at 17X-20X and 21X-25X respectively. From a cashflow perspective, the discount is extreme.

Given the uniqueness of UNIT within the REIT space, however, we believe a more tailored valuation is important here. To this end, we value Uniti as a sum of the following parts.

Master lease

Master lease fiber

Other fiber assets

Tower assets

CLEC business

Value of the master lease

The master lease, of course refers to the lease with Windstream which has an initial term of 15 years, 2018 rent of $657mm and a 0.5% annual escalator.

Source: Author based on company filings

To value this lease, we put the remaining rents into a DCF with an 8% discount rate. We assumed $23.1mm of annual tenant capital improvements increasing at 0.5% annually. Recall that UNIT gains ownership of whatever improvements WIN makes to the network, so while this is a non-cash source of revenue the value gain is real and is recognized over the same length of time as the asset is depreciated.

I consider this level of TCI to be a conservative assumption as it is well below what WIN has invested in UNIT’s assets historically. According to UNIT’s 10-K, WIN has invested $607.1mm in TCI of which UNIT has gained ownership. The process by which UNIT retains ownership is described on pages 66 and 67 of the 10-K. Putting the rent combined with the TCI into a DCF, we get remaining rent payments of $8.4B.

Source: Author based on company filings

Discounted back, this represents a present value of $5.69B.

Part of the master lease is an exclusivity agreement which prohibits UNIT from leasing these assets out to other tenants. Thus, the lease encompasses the value of the assets for its duration. While there are extension options to the lease, we are not assuming any lease extensions in our calculations.

Fiber assets

Uniti has 118,000 route miles of fiber and 215,000 route miles of copper.

Source: Uniti

5.8mm strand miles of fiber implies an average density of 49 strand miles per route mile. Picture this as a conduit with 49 parallel cables. The copper works in tandem with the fiber as the means of last mile delivery. Although many pundits like to discuss the obsolescence of copper, it is still exceedingly rare to have fiber go directly to homes and small businesses. The coaxial cable that is likely going to your modem is a form of copper.

Frankly, copper is still much cheaper to install and the difference in speed between electrons and photons is not all that noticeable over short distances. I suspect copper will remain the dominant form of delivery for at least a decade with exception to end users needing extremely strong bandwidth. While I believe copper is far from obsolete, I am attributing no standalone value to UNIT’s 215,000 route miles of copper, instead considering it a piece of supporting infrastructure for UNIT’s fiber network.

To get a sense for what fiber assets are worth, we looked at the major fiber transactions of recent years to build a comp set.

Data from company press releases.

The average price per route mile for fiber is around $134K. I suspect UNIT’s fiber is worth a bit less than this as the transactions that include metro fiber are the ones pulling up the average. The single best comp for UNIT is the Verizon purchase of XO’s fiber which consisted of 20,000 route miles across 45 U.S. markets. Much like UNIT’s fiber, this network is vast and distributed between top metros and smaller markets. This would place UNIT’s fiber at a value of roughly $90,000 per route mile which is incidentally close to the average of UNIT’s Hunt and Southern Light fiber purchases.

So, within UNIT’s 118,000 route miles of fiber, about 64,200 of them are tied up in the master lease with WIN. As we have included the master lease as a separate source of value, we must assume those 64,200 route miles have no value until the lease ends. This fiber can be valued using the following sensitivity table. We marked in green where we believe the value most likely falls.

Source: Author based on company filings

The 53800 fiber route miles not associated with the master lease are worth about $4.84B and those are available for lease today, so that is a present value figure. The 64200 fiber route miles associated with the master lease are worth about $5.78B, but since that is tied up for almost 12 years it represents a present value of $2.29B using an 8% discount rate.

Value of tower assets

As of 12/31/18, UNIT had 928 towers shown below.

Source: 10-K

The 498 international towers have since been sold and the proceeds were used in the BlueBird Network transaction. Thus, those towers can be disregarded leaving 430 U.S. towers.

UNIT sold its Latin American towers at just over $200K per tower. U.S. towers are worth slightly more, but this figure should get us in the right ballpark. This implies a value of (430 * $200,000) $86mm for UNIT’s remaining towers. This figure is likely quite conservative as American Tower (AMT) trades at an enterprise value per tower of closer to $500,000.

CLEC business

In addition to these segments, UNIT has a small CLEC (competitive local exchange carrier) business. In 2018, UNIT’s CLEC business generated revenues of $13.9mm. Much like Windsteam and Frontier (FTR), UNIT’s CLEC business is declining. It is a tough industry, so valuation multiples should be quite low. Frontier trades at about 2X EV to revenue which would imply a value of $28mm for UNIT’s CLEC business.

Putting it together

The following table sums the value of UNIT’s business segments.

Source: Author based on company filings

A quick review of how the number in each column was derived.

Value per route mile: Using a list of comparable fiber transactions we believe this is the plausible range of value/mile of UNIT’s fiber

PV of master lease represents future contractual rent payments and TCI of the WIN master lease discounted to present at an 8% discount rate.

Non WIN fiber is the fiber that is not tied to the master lease. Thus, it is 53,800 route miles multiplied by the corresponding value per route mile to form a sensitivity table.

Win fiber PV is the 64,200 fiber route miles tied to the master lease. Its value is discounted back 12 years as it is exclusive to WIN during the master lease.

Tower value is simply $200,000 * number of towers

CLEC value is 2X 2018 revenue

Liabilities and preferreds are as of 12/31/18 per the 10-K shown below.

Source: 10-K

Equity value is what remains after preferreds and liabilities are subtracted from the summed asset value

Dividing equity value by shares outstanding results in value per share.

Notice that value per share is quite sensitive to value per route mile. This is due to 2 factors:

Uniti’s assets are almost all fiber Leverage

Because of this sensitivity, I am not comfortable providing an exact fair value. For this reason, We have provided a range of fair value depending on what one believes fiber assets are worth. Based on comparable fiber transactions including those by UNIT itself, we believe value per share is somewhere between $33 and $42 which corresponds to value per route mile of $80K-$100K.

Because of the massive discount at which UNIT trades, there is upside even at the lowest end of the table where $60K per route mile corresponds to $24.81 per share.

I get that a fair value range that is triple current market pricing sounds crazy, but let us put it into perspective.

A bit of context

In 2015, Uniti was a $30 stock. It dipped briefly then returned to over $30 in mid-2016 at which point trouble started brewing in the telecom industry.

Source: SNL Financial (commentary added by author)

As a spinoff from Windstream, UNIT’s investor base is still primarily telecom investors rather than REIT investors so it tends to move more with telcos than REITs. The stock price erosion was accelerated in 2017 as Windstream suspended its dividend. I viewed the dividend suspension as a good thing for UNIT as it would leave more cashflow for paying the master lease, but the market saw it as a sign of problems ahead. The final leg down to below $10 was Aurelius winning its court case which sent WIN into almost immediate chapter 11.

Through this whole drop I see little to no harm to UNIT’s fundamentals. Windstream is paying more rent to UNIT today than they were in 2015 when UNIT was a $30 stock. WIN has contributed over $600mm of network asset improvements of which UNIT has assumed ownership for free.

Fiber is a highly demanded asset with an impending demand boom as 5G rolls out. I don’t think it is crazy to suggest that a fiber company that was worth $30 in 2015 is worth $33-$42 in 2019. We have justified this fair value using reasonably conservative assumptions, and UNIT’s existing cashflow suggests a similar valuation. At $38, UNIT would trade at 17X 2019 AFFO. That is still toward the cheaper end of tech REITs.

The key to UNIT recovering a higher stock price is an undoing of the fears that made it drop in the first place.

Windstream master lease resolution

Put simply, we believe the master lease will remain in effect and that UNIT will receive rent payments in full for its entire initial duration.

Why?

Because Windstream needs these assets to generate revenue. Windstream is strongly EBITDA positive even after accounting for rent payments. A profitable business does not shut down to avoid paying rent; doing so would adversely impact the recovery of Windstream’s creditors. Further, there is debate as to whether Windstream even could reject the lease given their status as a provider of last resort.

That is the logical basis for why we think the lease will remain intact. Beyond the logic, there is evidence supporting the lease, the strongest of which is that Windsteam has continued to pay the lease on time and in full AFTER declaring bankruptcy. If one is intending to reject a lease, they do not make payments on it.

REIT master leases are quite strong. There is the popularly discussed example of CorEnergy (CORR) where their leases survived not one, but two bankrupt tenants in Ultra Petroleum and Energy XXI. Even titans like Starbucks (SBUX) cannot escape REIT lease contracts as a judge ruled they had to keep 77 Teavana stores open to comply with leases with Simon Property Group (SPG).

Essentially, Windstream is financially incented to pay the lease and even if they wanted out it seems unlikely that they would be able to reject. Lease payments are senior to all of Windstream’s debt as UNIT is a critical vendor. Thus, Windstream is quite able to pay based on their balance sheet and cashflows.

I understand that there are some who will disagree with me on full payment being the likely resolution. It is a legitimate risk and UNIT is not a stock for those with low risk tolerance.

Catalyst for price improvement

Due to the size of the uncertainty, UNIT is currently being valued as if lease payments will be eliminated or significantly impaired and I suspect UNIT will remain low as long as the perceived state of abeyance remains.

Fortunately, there is an end in sight. There is a limited window during which Windstream must assume or reject the lease which will provide great clarity (120 days with possible 90 day extension).

source: coveringcredit

If I am correct Windstream will assume the lease and the future cashflows of the lease will once against be considered part of UNIT’s value. An official assumption would, in my opinion, send the stock to the mid $20s. At this price, equity would once again be a viable source of capital and would unlock UNIT’s external growth.

With equity once again an option, UNIT would no longer need to have a barebones dividend to retain capital. Sustainably raising the dividend back to its former level would be the key to helping the market price reach fair value.

Risks and concerns

I was wrong about the Aurelius lawsuit ruling and I could be wrong about lease assumption. Let us take a look at UNIT’s value if the lease is rejected.

Note that the master lease is an exclusive lease that restricts UNIT from leasing that fiber to other tenants, so while the revenue of the lease payments would be gone, it would unlock the 64,200 route miles of fiber for lease to other tenants.

Mathematically, the way we would value this is to consider the value of the WIN related fiber as a current value rather than discounting it back 12 years. This significantly offsets the zeroing out of the PV of the master lease. Even in a rejected lease situation, UNIT’s value per share looks pretty good.

Source: Author based on company filings

While the impact on asset value is largely mitigated, the cashflow impact is significant and immediate. The master lease accounts for greater than 50% of UNIT’s 2018 revenue.

Source: 10-K

It is likely that UNIT would be able to re-lease the fiber to one or more other entities to replace some or all of the lost revenue, but there would be a gap in time before the replacement revenue comes in. During this timing window, debt to EBITDA would be extremely high and there would be substantial risk of covenant breaches.

In a lease rejection scenario, I believe UNIT’s best bet would be to sell the company. A better capitalized buyer would be able to extract full value out of the fiber at a much lower cost of capital. If UNIT is promptly sold, the recovery for shareholders could materially exceed current market pricing, but there is substantial uncertainty as to whether a buyer would materialize in time or if UNIT’s management would be willing to sell.

For the reasons discussed, I find a rejection scenario to be highly unlikely, but it is a possibility of which investors must be aware.

The bottom line

Investors dislike uncertainty and the significant uncertainty surrounding UNIT has created a highly opportunistic entry price that has potential for greater than 200% returns. With all attention diverted to Windstream’s problems, key aspects of UNIT’s business have gotten overlooked. Fiber has a strategic position to capture the value of a growing vertical and UNIT is one of the largest fiber owners in the country. These are growth assets that can temporarily be bought at a deep value price.

2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long UNIT and SPG. I am personally long UNIT, ZAYO and SPG. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, ZAYO, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.