Microchip Technology Earnings Preview: A Strong Stock With A High Short Interest Ratio

Semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology (MCHP) is set to release fiscal fourth quarter earnings before the open on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to earn $1.40 per share and that matches the EPS from the fourth quarter of 2018. The revenue estimate is for $1.33 billion and that represents a 32.6% increase over last year.

One of the first things that jumped out at me about Microchip was its overall rating on Investor’s Business Daily. IBD ranks companies within each industry based on its own ratings system - the EPS rating, the relative strength rating, the group relative strength rating, the SMR rating, and the accumulation/distribution rating. In the semiconductor manufacturing group, Microchip is ranked higher than all other companies in the group. This is a group that includes such companies as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), but Microchip gets the highest overall score in the group.

Looking at the numbers that go into those ratings, Microchip has seen earnings grow by 39% per year over the last three years and they grew by 22% in the third quarter. Analysts expect the final earnings growth for 2019 to show growth of 19% on a year-over-year basis.

Sales have grown by a rate of 32% per year over the last three years and they increased by 38% in the third quarter. As I mentioned above, the estimate for the fourth quarter is an increase of 32.6%.

In addition to the earnings and sales growth, Microchip’s management efficiency ratings are really good. IBD has the return on equity at 41.4% and the profit margin at 36.7%. Both of those readings are well above average.

Technical Strength Gives Microchip A Relative Strength Rating Of 91

Microchip has been trending higher since October. Unlike many stocks, it hit its low in October and not December. The relative strength rating from IBD is at 91 and that means its price performance has been better than all but 9% of stocks.

From the low in December, the stock is up over 67% and a trend channel has formed that marks the highs and lows in the cycles within the overall trend. The stock is currently up near the upper rail of the channel, but it isn’t quite there just yet. It is also worth mentioning that the channel’s trajectory is one of the steepest I have seen in recent years.

We see that the stock is overbought currently based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI. The stochastic readings have been prone to stay in overbought territory for extended periods, but in the last few years, when the RSI has hit overbought territory, the stock has been prone to pull back a little. The one exception would be the pullback from last June through October.

Another item that jumped out at me on the chart was the 13-week moving average and how straight it is currently and also how it runs parallel to the lower rail of the channel. A pullback that brought the stock down to the 13-week or between the moving average and the lower rail could be a great buying opportunity.

The Short Interest Ratio Is Much Higher Than It Should Be

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Microchip, we see a mix of readings. The analysts’ ratings are tilted toward the bullish side, the short interest ratio is heavily skewed toward the bearish side, and the put/call ratio is neutral.

There are 22 analysts following the stock and 17 have the stock rated as a “buy” while the other five rate the stock as a “hold.” I have mentioned it many times before that we typically see buy ratings account for 65-75% of overall ratings for a company with strong fundamentals like Microchip. In this case, we see that the buy ratings account for 77.3% of all ratings. While that is a little high, it seems to be warranted based on the fundamentals and the chart.

The short interest shows another story altogether. The current short interest ratio is at 11.7 and that is incredibly high. There are 35.7 million shares sold short currently and the number of shares sold short actually fell from the end of March reading through the mid-April reading. If the stock continues to rally after earnings, short covering could really give the stock a boost.

The put/call ratio is currently at 0.88. There are 23,149 puts open and 26,236 calls open. The ratio was at 1.0 when the company announced earnings back on February 5, so it has gone down slightly since the last earnings report. Of course, the stock is up over 20% since then as well. A normal put/call ratio is typically in the vicinity of 0.75 and I consider readings above 1.0 to be a sign of bearish sentiment from options traders.

My Overall Take On Microchip Technology

For the long term, I am very bullish on Microchip. The company’s fundamentals are incredibly strong and the price performance has been pretty solid as well. Although the stock is overbought, I wouldn’t rule out another surge higher after earnings because of the high short interest ratio. If the company beats on the EPS estimate and revenues, the sentiment seems to be bearish enough that another gap higher isn’t out of the question.

Microchip has beaten earnings in each of the last five quarters and in four of these cases, the stock moved higher after earnings. It has gapped higher one time and it has gapped lower once, but in four of the last five earnings periods, the stock has been higher in the weeks following the report. Last August was the lone exception as the stock gapped lower and continued the move lower that started in June and lasted until October.

I know I have said this about several companies lately, but I would like to see a small dip in Microchip in order to get in at a lower price and when the stock isn’t so overbought. I don’t know that the earnings report is going to present such an opportunity given how the stock has performed after earnings reports in the past few years and given the huge short interest ratio.

If the stock should pull back to that range between the lower rail and the 13-week moving average, I would be looking to buy. That range is currently between $89 and $91.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.