Chewy Seeks $100 Million In U.S. IPO

CHWY is growing quickly, but losing money and burning significant cash.

The firm operates an online pet supply website and is controlled by parent firm Petsmart.

Chewy has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A stock.

Quick Take

Chewy (CHWY) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a pet-oriented e-commerce platform in the US.

CHWY is generating significant revenue but also losing money quickly.

Company & Technology

Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy was founded in 2011 to become a one-stop e-commerce platform for pet products, ranging from foods and treats to pharmaceuticals.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Sumit Singh, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously general manager and director of Amazon’s (AMZN) North American Merchant Fulfillment and Third-party operations.

Chewy has a selection of over 45,000 products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small pets, reptiles, horses, and others.

The company offers an ‘Autoship’ subscription that gives its customers an automatic reordering feature.

Below is a brief overview video of one of Chewy’s YouTube marketing campaigns:

Source: Chewy

For the Fiscal Year 2018, Chewy recorded total net sales of $3.5 billion, an increase of 68% over its $2.1 billion of net sales for 2017, as shown in the following graphic:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm has over 10,000 customer support employees to whom it refers to as “Chewtopians” that are spread across 12 locations in the US and ready to support Chewy’s customers 24/7.

Investors in Chewy included Lone Pine Capital, Well Fargo Capital Finance, BlackRock, VerInvest, Greenspring Associates, Allen & Company, New Horizon Ventures Capital, Mark Vadon, and Volition Capital among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

Chewy believes its predominant customer acquisition channel to be word-of-mouth, alongside paid and non-paid advertising, including search engine, direct mail, TV, social media, and radio advertising as well as email marketing.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Advertising & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE 2019 11.1% FYE2018 12.1% FYE 2016 12.0%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The advertising & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of advertising & marketing spend, was an impressive 3.6x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Advertising & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple FYE 2019 3.6 FYE2018 4.7

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Hexa Research, the US online pet food and supplies market is projected to reach $6.13 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are rising pet ownership in the US as well as the benefits of e-commerce shopping, such as convenient shopping, availability of imported pet products, and price comparisons.

Major competitors that operate pet e-commerce platforms include:

Petfood Direct

Amazon (AMZN)

Other online retailers

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

CHWY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue and gross profit

Increasing gross margin

Reduced negative EBITDA

Fluctuating and significant net losses

Decreased cash used in operations in 2018

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2019 $ 3,532,837,000 67.9% FYE2018 $ 2,104,287,000 133.7% FYE 2016 $ 900,566,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2019 $ 714,805,000 94.5% FYE2018 $ 367,550,000 145.3% FYE 2016 $ 149,831,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE 2019 20.23% FYE2018 17.47% FYE 2016 16.64% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin FYE 2019 $ (267,766,000) -7.6% FYE2018 $ (337,851,000) -16.1% FYE 2016 $ (107,427,000) -11.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE 2019 $ (267,890,000) FYE2018 $ (338,057,000) FYE 2016 $ (107,164,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE 2019 $ (13,415,000) FYE2018 $ (79,747,000) FYE 2016 $ 7,252,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of February 3, 2019, the company had $88.3 million in cash and $877.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended February 3, 2018, was a negative ($57.6 million)

IPO Details

CHWY intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholder and majority owner Petsmart will remain controlling shareholder after the IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering (including any additional proceeds that we may receive if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of our Class A common stock from us) for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.