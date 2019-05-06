Apple Supply Chain: Winners And Losers

Only two days into 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned about the challenging conditions ahead in the industry and posted a downward revision of Q1 revenue, leading to a 10 per cent decline of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price. A few days ago, the conservative Wall Street expectations brought joy to Apple investors, as shares climbed up –for a total of 34 per cent YTD– after the company reported a better-than-expected sales forecast for Q3 and improved outlook in China.

The current economic conditions and demographic trends have brought both opportunities and risks for tech firms. Unfortunately for the American multinational, the long-lasting idea that smartphone makers would see substantial year-over-year sales increases is over. Worldwide smartphone shipments decreased by 6.8 per cent during Q1 2019, with Apple seeing a 23.2 per cent decline YoY.

Worldwide Q1 2019smartphone shipments and annual growth (in million units). Source: Canalys

Being Apple’s second largest market, the slowdown of smartphone shipments in China had a significant effect on these numbers. But that is not all. Foreign exchange issues as a consequence of the strong dollar, the consumer refresh cycles in the US, the iPhone battery replacement programme –allowing for longevity increase– and the lack of protection of European distributors against discounts also added to the adverse reports regarding iPhone sales.

What to expect in the short-term

Does that mean it is time to give up on the Apple ecosystem? Absolutely not. The plans of the company not only offer positive prospects but also open the door to the myriad of companies in its network to reap the benefits. Among those plans, three ideas stand out:

Firstly, smartphone shipments might be in the downturn but the growing Services business, including the app store, is better than ever. The business segment generated $11.45 billion in Q2, representing a 16 per cent increase YoY and almost 20 per cent of Apple’s total revenue.

Apple Q2 2019 YoY revenue change (in million USD). Source: Apple

Secondly, several signs point to 2020 as the year the company will jump to 5G. Tim Cook was non-committal on the topic during the latest company’s earnings call, focusing instead on the positive numbers on the iPad side and Apple’s continued push into services, but the constant evolution of digital infrastructure points at a future war among tech giants for the 5G subscriber base.

Projected 5G share of the mobile subscriber base. Source: GSM Association

Lastly, the rapid development of the Wearables, Home & Accessories segment, up 30 per cent on Q2 YoY, allows the company to focus on new versions of products with better momentum such as the AirPods or the Apple Watch.

Sure, Apple will see a decline in revenue during this 2019 due to macro weakness in emerging markets, lack of relevant spec upgrades, and a prolonged replacement cycle in developed markets, but that is not to say that investors cannot benefit from exposure to Apple itself, or to some of its suppliers.

Apple supply chain: stick to the winners

One of the major takeaways from last year was the disappointing numbers of the company’s low-cost smartphone. November cuts hit the iPhone XR the hardest, slashing its production plan by up to a third of the approximately 70 million units, while production volume in Q1 2019 was cut by an extra 10 per cent from the original plan.

Whether demand in Developed Markets is better than Emerging Markets, or Apple’s clientele is less price-sensitive, none of Apple’s attempts to develop affordable iPhones (5C and SE) lasted more than a one-year cycle. Such weak demand had a significant impact on Pegatron, a supplier that was already hit by the shift of production to Foxconn in September, making it a top avoid due to slow margin recovery and production relocation risk.

The constant evolution of smartphones will soon lead to a starting cycle of replacing older devices with the introduction of new features. One of the improvements the media is eager to see is the camera, and 2019 could see the biggest upgrade in rear camera in iPhone history with the introduction of Triple Camera in OLED iPhone models and dual camera for LCD models. Furthermore, the front camera could be upgraded from 7MPx to 12MPx.

Largan Precision (3008.TW), the world's leading smartphone camera lens supplier, is in an excellent position to realise the full potential of the triple camera market. The company has become a lens module supplier for China-based smartphone vendors including Huawei Technologies (002502.SZ), Oppo and Vivo, and Korean giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), after the recently settled dispute with Samsung over patent infringements. With triple cameras being capital for better Augmented Reality experience, Largan possesses the economies of scale and technological capability to become the main supplier.

Largan Stock Price. Source: Yahoo Finance

The development of the Wearables, Home & Accessories segment would have a significant impact on Luxshare Precision (002475.SZ). The electronic connector manufacturing company has been cutting into higher-margin Apple products, such as AirPods and Haptic Touch, and could benefit from interconnector upgrades for PC and smartphone applications. The company will have a critical role in the production of the new AirPods 3, which will include noise cancellation features and water resistance, reportedly set to be released by year-end.

Luxshare Stock Price. Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

While iPhone numbers might look worrying in the short-term, Apple still has fantastic perspectives across several of its business segments and is in an excellent position to reshape the market in terms of smartphone characteristics, accessories and services offered.

Such developments allow for further additions to thematic portfolios. Companies such as Largan or Luxshare have managed to position themselves as preferential partners of the Cupertino-based company, and despite the little interest that investors have shown in Apple’s supply chain, will surely benefit from this year’s specs upgrade.

