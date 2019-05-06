Honda: 3.5%+ Yield Will Attract Investors

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) at just under $28 a share is currently trading with an earnings multiple of 7.5 which looks attractive. We state this because the industry in earnest is trading with an earnings multiple of 10.8 and Honda's 5-year average is 11.4.

A company can report a low P/E ratio due to:

The firm in question has high earnings A low share price

When we look at Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for example, we can see that the main reason for the low earnings multiple at present is the firm's earnings. As we stand, Honda's net income over the past four quarters comes in at 731,084 million JPY. Although net income benefited from an income tax provision last year, operating income remains on an upward trend over the past five years despite reporting negative growth in recent quarters.

This is the crux of the issue with Honda at present. Its operating profit has grown by almost 9% over the past five years but growth has come to a grinding halt in recent quarters. It will be interesting to see Honda's upcoming fourth quarter and full annual numbers.

The technical chart looks like shares are in the process of putting in a rounded bottom. We have divergences between momentum and price on the weekly chart, buying volume continues to increase and the 10-week moving average has started to rise. If earnings impress this week, we could see a crossing of the 10-week above the 50-week average over the next few weeks.

Moreover, many investors will be attracted by the dividend in this potential value play. Honda pays out a 3.5%+ yield at present. This above-average yield is an excellent tool in order to compound returns when aggressively re-invested. Let's see how stable Honda's dividend looks at present.

If we first look at the growth rate, we can see that Honda paid out 73 JPY in 2013 and 101.17 JPY in 2018. We like to go back 5 years to see if the dividend increases have been steady and uniform and that they have beaten inflation rates over that period. The dividend growth rate over that 5-year period when calculated comes in at 6.7% on average per year. Operating profit as mentioned has increased by more than this number, so this is an encouraging start.

Over the past four quarters, Honda has paid out 189,440 million JPY in dividends from a free cash flow kitty of 269,655 million JPY. This gives us a dividend payout ratio of just over 70%. Although this number may seem a tad on the high side, Honda's free cash flow numbers can be erratic. In fact, we see little issue with respect to affordability as long as operating profit can stabilize at the firm. Operating profit continues to dwarf the annual dividend payment by more than a factor of 4.

With respect to future expectations, we like to look at how the interest coverage ratio, as well as the firm's debt to equity ratio, have been trending. The interest coverage ratio stands at over 78 which means the company's operating profit is 78 times greater than the current interest payment on the company's debt. Furthermore, the metric is trending in the right direction which means more operating profit can drop to the bottom line in order to fund that growing dividend.

With respect to Honda's balance sheet, the firm's debt to equity ratio has also been coming down. It now stands at 0.48 which is down from the 0.54 number it printed back in 2013. The value of the company's assets continues to outpace the amount of the debts which the company has on its balance sheet. This trend is obviously resulting in more net worth at the firm. The longer this trend continues, the more we believe that that valuation will have to eventually rise.

To sum up, Honda looks a strong buy at present not only from a valuation standpoint but also from a dividend point of view. Let's see if the encouraging trends which we outlined above can continue through the upcoming earnings announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.