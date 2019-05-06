Société Générale: Beats On Capital, But The Growth Costs Are More Evident

The French Retail business did a little better this quarter, but long-term underperformance remains an issue, as strong operations elsewhere can't completely offset it.

SocGen missed on earnings once again, but did manage to do better than expected on capital metrics.

With banks there’s a tradeoff between shoring up capital and achieving earnings growth – when companies have to build up their capital position, it comes at the cost of growth, and that’s what’s happening with France’s Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) now. Years of underperformance in core banking, and financial services, coupled with large legal settlements, have left the bank’s capital in precarious shape, forcing management to shore up capital at the cost of growth.

The good news is that expectations are exceptionally low now. If SocGen can somehow generate just low single-digit earnings growth without having to conduct a capital raise, the shares are meaningfully undervalued. The bad news is that SocGen has been losing share in France, chronically missing its own internal targets, and may find itself forced to sell one of its more attractive assets to shore up capital if this latest plan doesn’t work out.

First Quarter Results Below Expectations, But Not Uniformly Negative

From an earnings and growth perspective, the first quarter was not a particularly good one for SocGen, and it looks like the bank continues to underperformance French peers like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) in its home country during what has been a pretty healthy retail market expansion. From a capital perspective, though, there was at least a little good news.

Revenue was down 2% as reported, slightly beating expectations, but when valuation gains are stripped out, SocGen missed by about 1%. French retail revenue was down 3% (or about 5% adjusted), underperforming BNP’s slight reported contraction. The international retail business was up 4%, though, with the banking operation up about 8% on an adjusted basis with double-digit growth in Western Europe and Russia, high single-digit growth in Romania, and mid-single-digit growth in the Czech Republic and Africa. Trading revenue was mixed, with a weaker FICC performance and a less-weak equities performance.

Operating expenses were about 1% higher yoy and 7% higher qoq, missing expectations modestly. With that, pre-provision profits were down 10% yoy and 5% qoq, missing by 4% on an as-reported basis, but more like 8% on a “clean” basis. The French retail business was down 16% yoy, missing by 9% and underperforming a lackluster-in-its-own-right performance at BNP. PPOP was up 21% in the International Retail Business (missing by 6%), while the 13% growth in Banking was better than expected. Profits expanded nicely in Russia (where profit margins are still relatively weak), and the Czech business saw 12% profit growth.

Provision expense was lower than expected, and credit costs and quality continue to improve. Pretax profit missed by 5% relative to sell-side expectations, and at the net profit level, French Retail was inline, while International Retail missed by about 3%.

On a more positive note, tangible book value per share grew another 5% yoy this quarter. Perhaps most important of all, the bank’s CET1 ratio came in at 11.7% - a nice 40bp beat relative to expectations.

Mixed Results On The Local Level

I remain concerned about the level of underperformance in SocGen’s French retail business, particularly in the context of a decade of healthy mortgage volumes relative to French GDP. SocGen has been a share-loser during this time, and coupled with tougher spreads, that has done damage to the business.

Loan growth of over 4% in France was nice to see this quarter, with commercial loan growth of over 6% and mortgage loan growth of a little less than 3%. SocGen outgrew BNP this quarter in overall loan growth, and the bank continues to add clients to its online Boursorama business at a rapid rate (up 30% yoy). SocGen is also seeing progress in growing its mass-affluent business.

In the International business, results were more mixed. Loan growth in the key Czech Republic unit was modest (up 2.4%), while Russia (up 18%) and Western Europe (up almost 12) were far stronger. Romania had a solid quarter (up 5%), as did Africa (up 6%).

No Margin For Error Now

With one of the weakest capital positions among the major European banks, SocGen has backed itself into a corner with respect to its ongoing efforts to restructure and return to growth. While the improvement to a 11.7% CET1 ratio was encouraging, that’s still too low and management has to execute on this latest restructuring in its global investment banking and trading operations. Job cuts are figuring prominently in this plan, and the real key here is how much these restructuring efforts compromise future revenue. This has been the problem with past SocGen cost-cutting efforts – while the bank usually gets the cost cuts it targets, the impact to revenue is usually larger (worse) than expected.

Now there is mounting evidence that Europe is slowing, and SocGen’s French operations continue to be underwhelming, both in terms of loan growth/share and margins. If key European markets like France, the Czech Republic, and Russia slow too much, it’ll throw another wrench into SocGen’s plans to build up its capital position. At that point, management may be faced with an undesirable set of choices, including selling certain segments (like the Czech or Romanian operations) or the whole business at a lower multiple than they’d like.

The Outlook

Given the below-expectation profits, as well as recent reports from a host of companies suggesting a weaker underlying economic situation in Europe, I’m once again trimming back expectations for SocGen. My revisions aren’t dramatic, but they’re enough to take my long-term earnings growth rate below 3%. I’m now only looking for a long-term ROE in the 7% range, and if SocGen can achieve this (and, really, if they can’t they have no business as an independent entity), it would support a fair value around $8.

The Bottom Line

If SocGen can dig itself out of this hole, the rewards to shareholders could still be significant. Likewise, the company continues to offer a high yield, though its worth noting that the company is now moving to offer stock in lieu of cash dividends. Still, this is a chronic underachiever with ongoing issues in its trading and French retail operations. There is a path to better performance, but execution remains a key unknown and that apparent discount to fair value won’t be much of a discount at all if execution doesn’t improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.