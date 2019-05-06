STAAR Surgical Company: Down On FDA Disclosure, But Not Out

Update, May 6, 2019, 2:10 p.m.: The title of this article has been updated from a previous version, which characterized the FDA disclosure as a rejection.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a 30-year history specializing in products for ophthalmic surgery and vision correction; first, for the treatment of cataracts going back to 1991, and the introduction of its revolutionary 'implantable contact lenses' marketed as Visian ICL in 1996. The stock surged over the past year as the company reported accelerating sales, particularly from Asia, and a pipeline for new products to address various different vision issues. The company just reported Q1 earnings beating both top line and EPS estimates with overall strong operational results. On the other hand, the company disclosed that the FDA questioned its application for a new line of lenses to be marketed in the U.S. even as they are currently sold in foreign markets. The stock fell as much as 22% on the news giving back nearly all of the past years' gains. While the news is clearly a disappointment, I think the current share price presents a buying opportunity for STAA as it now trades at a more reasonable valuation. This article highlights some bullish points for the speculative stock that remains in a high growth phase.

STAA weekly stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Fiscal Q1 Results Recap

STAAR Surgical reported Q1 earnings May 1 highlighted by EPS of $0.09, ahead of consensus expectations published at $0.05. Net revenue of $32 million was up 21% year over year. Management noted in the conference call that unit sales growth of 39% was 9 points ahead of 2019 full year guidance.

STAA Q1 results highlights. Source: Press Release

It's important to recognize that STAAR remains a profitable and high-growth company with no long-term debt. The balance sheet is solid with $102 million in cash and equivalents against $40 million in total liabilities. The current ratio is 5.4.

STAAR Surgical Company Financial Position. Source: 10-Q

Management is guiding for revenue growth of 20% this year but envisions a future where sales can be multiples higher. The trend has been that of higher profitability with gross margin expansion of 250 basis points on the quarter. Published consensus estimates look for the company to reach EPS of $0.34 this year, up 22% compared to 2018.

STAAR Surgical Company revenues. Source: 10K/table by author

The FDA feedback of the EVO/EVO+ Visian Toric lenses in the United States is a setback, but keep in mind that the U.S. is a small market for the company and only represents about 6% of total revenues. STAAR reported sales growth of 24% in Q1 in the United States from its existing approved products. Management made initial comments suggesting it will look to re-apply with additional evidence of safety. Anecdotally, there are reasons to believe a future approval may be possible. STAAR's proprietary collagen-based polymer "collamer" is the base of all its ICLs that have been in use for decades and approved in the U.S., so this isn't a case that the underlying foundation is a compound with a health risk. The company's growth outlook remains intact with momentum from foreign markets where its expanded product portfolio of lenses to treat different degrees of vision issues are already on sale.

Bullish Case

Please see my previous article on the company for more background information. The story has been a firming financial position over the past year as some markets saw unit sales growth in excess of 100% in 2018. STAA has had success in marketing its 'ICLs' in Asia, with China representing nearly 30% of revenues and its largest market.

STAAR Surgical Sales by market. Source: 10-Q

The bullish case is that it replicates this demand around the world and takes a greater position in the United States where there is apparently a poor market awareness and a cultural aversion to the "implant", compared to laser-based surgery 'LASIK' alternative. STAAR believes it has a superior vision correction solution to appropriate conditions, and the conversion of more procedures away from LASIK represents significant growth potential for the company.

I believe the company should use its cash position and embark on an aggressive direct to consumer marketing campaign that explains benefits over laser surgery. STAAR already highlights information over advantages to LASIK. In particular, LASIK has made recent negative headlines for disastrous side effects of dry eye syndrome and a potential link to mental health. One advantage of STAAR Surgical's ICLs is it does not result in recurring dry eyes, and the procedure (unlike LASIK) can be reversed. Capturing market share from LASIK would be a positive for the company and stock.

STAAR Surgical Presentation. Source: STAA Investor Relations

Valuation - Conclusion

STAA has traded at a significant premium over the past year, reflecting its solid financial position and growth opportunities. With "eye-watering" multiples like a forward price to earnings of 70x and forward price-to-sales multiple of 7.2x, STAA remains a highly speculative growth stock. I believe, however, that the current share price weakness has resulted in a more reasonable valuation that presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

What investors are buying here is the potential that the company can grow revenues and earnings multiples higher over the next decade, given its unique product and addressable market.

STAAR Surgical Presentation. Source: STAA Investor Relations Presentation

Although the company does not disclose actual unit sales, it is estimated that STAAR sold approximately ~150k units in the past year based on reports of reaching a million sold milestone compared to previous reports. The company sees an "annual global market opportunity of 2.1 million eyes per year". The upside potential is significant and should support growth and earnings going forward.

Conclusion

STAA's stock price clearly got ahead of itself over the past year, given recent performance. I think, however, that the story remains positive, and the share price will continue to command a growth and valuation premium, given the company's growth potential. I remain bullish on the shares setting a price target of $34 for 2019, representing 100x 2019 earnings. Investors should monitor continued evolution of management targets with the risk that shares could fall further if the current growth momentum wavers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.