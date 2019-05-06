Casey's General Stores: Fundamentals Weakening, Share Momentum Slowing - Tread Lightly

CASY has performed well over the last three years, but could begin to lose momentum as economic growth continues to slow.

Casey General Stores Inc. (CASY) is issued a hold recommendation with a one-year target price of $129.31, representing 1.37 percent downside potential as of its May 3, 2019, closing price of $131.11. The valuation model for CASY is based on a 0.65/0.25/0.10 weighted blend of DCF analysis, UDCF analysis incorporating a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple and a forward P/E implied target price model. This recommendation is based on the following pillars:

CASY equity has performed well over the last three-years but could lose momentum as economic growth beings to slow. Economic uncertainty consequently gives cause to question whether CASY will be able to generate the financials necessary to imbue investors enough confidence to drive volume for the security.

Current Highlights

Performance in terms of share price and fundamentals has surpassed industry averages consecutively over the last three-years. In the last year specifically, CASY has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite weak earning results which have primarily been driven by decreases in revenue.

CASY has experienced steep declines in EPS in the most recent quarter dropping to $1.13 per share down from $1.80 per share. The market is expecting a contraction of 35.5 percent in net income next quarter which will consequently negatively affect reported EPS.

CASY's GPM is currently lower than industry average and is reported at 25.98 percent for last quarter. NPM also trails the industry average.

Business Description

CASY seeks to satisfy the needs of residents living in small towns by offering a larger selection of products than a typical convenience store and does so through 2,073 convenience stores across fourteen Midwestern states within the U.S. Around 56 percent of all stores are operated in areas with populations greater than 5,000 people and 18 percent being operated in more densely populated areas with populations larger than 20,000.

CASY utilizes two primary distribution warehouses to supply its store locations. One distribution center is situated in Ankeny, Iowa, and the other in Terre Haute, Ind. Its corporate headquarters are located adjoined to its Ankeny distribution warehouse. Currently, most of its real estate is company-owned including all stores, both distribution centers and its corporate headquarters. This means rent payments are minimized.

Revenue is derived in large part from the sale of fuel. Sales are typically strongest during Q1 and Q2 of its fiscal year when the weather is warmer, and consumers are more inclined to purchase larger quantities of the items it sells.

Product Offerings: CASY stores carry over 3,000 food and non-food items which can also be found in supermarkets. These items include brand name goods, regional items, and CASY's own product lines. CASY maintains a policy to continually make additions to its own product line in order to expand its margins and keep COGS low. These proprietary brand products primarily include baked goods, such as donuts, pizza, brownies and some nonfood items.

Fuel: Fuel sales are an integral part of CASY's operations. Last year alone, 61.30 percent of CASY's total revenue was derived from the sale of fuel. The sale of fuel also shows some insulation to economic downturns which contributes to CASY's low beta of 0.60. Since 2016 CASY's fuel sales as a percentage of total revenue has been 59.20 percent, 58.80 percent, and 61.30 percent for the years 2016 through 2018, respectively.

Distribution and Wholesale Arrangement: CASY supplies all stores from the distribution centers it operates. Stores place orders for merchandise electronically to its headquarters in Ankeny and the orders are filled with weekly shipments in company-owned delivery trucks. CASY states that the optimal efficiency range for a store to be placed is not further than 500 miles from each distribution center, although a large number are placed much farther. In 2018, a large majority of food and nonfood items supplied from the distribution centers were purchased from manufacturers which CASY holds long-term contracts with. The terms of the contracts allow CASY to respond appropriately to changes in the overall economy and its more specific convenience store niche.

Industry Overview

Retail staples is the second largest segment of the consumer staples industry and includes wholesale food distribution, grocery, specialty food stores, and drug stores. Major firms with large portions of market share include the likes of Walmart (WMT), CVS Health (CVS), Walgreens (WBA), Sysco (SSY), Kroger (KR), and Whole Foods Market (WFM), which possess unique advantages and operating models. Overall, the industry has a beta less than one and can be considered defensive. Food distributors maintain a specific product mix. For example, grocery stores are usually locally owned and have a loyal consumer base.

Supermarkets rely on distribution networks to remain competitive. Specialty stores use merchandising to attract consumers. Drugstores generally focus on prescription consumers and OTC drugs, health and beauty aids, greeting cards, photo services and other general merchandise. Demand for products offered across these spaces tends to remain stable despite economic conditions. During periods of low growth, the overall industry tends to outperform traditional benchmarks such as the S&P 500.

Competitive Positioning

Competition: CASY operates in a highly competitive industry where its products are also offered in many other companies operating in the same space. CASY classifies competitors into two categories: Those that compete with stores in smaller towns and those that compete in larger towns. Respective to smaller towns, CASY denotes grocery, and convenience stores as principal competitors with restaurants and convenience stores with expanded food stations to a lesser extent.

Stores located in more heavily populated communities compete with local and national grocery and drug stores, fast-food restaurants, expanded fuel stations, supermarkets, and traditional convenience stores. Nationally sized competitors are a serious threat to CASY as they command more financial resources.

CASY competes on the basis of competitively priced products, innovative store designs and tend to gear marketing campaigns in a way that appeals to consumer's sense of community and "belonging." In this way CASY keeps its customer turnover low and insulates itself from larger competitors that are typically ill received when entering smaller communities. CASY also consistently reevaluates the products it sells in its stores and attempts to launch its own brand name goods as a substitute. This has been a successful component in raising its revenue while keeping COGS generally constant.

Financial Analysis

Income Statement: CASY has on average seen revenues rise with 2019 year-end estimates being $9,255MM up from $8,391MM in the previous year. Revenue is expected to continue to grow and eventually break the $10MM mark in 2021. COGS growth has been kept minimized, remaining steady even as the company has realized growth in revenue, which suggests a high degree of management efficiency.

Balance Sheet: CASY holds strength on its balance sheet in the form of cash reserves and real assets which it can use to fund capex, R&D, and support collateralized loans. Net PP&E totaled $2,902MM in 2018 which is a significant increase from $1,217MM in 2016. The company has seen a large increase in long-term debt which could pose a risk should an economic downturn initiate. Long-term debt has grown primarily to fund the acquisition of PP&E. Short-term borrowings have also seen increases being 55MM up from 0.60MM in 2016.

All this said, debt could be a point of concern for an investor in this company as the current ratio and quick ratio are alarmingly small. CASY's Altman Z-Score is above 1.80 which means the company is somewhat safe from bankruptcy. However, it should be noted the Altman Z-Score has steadily trended downward in the last five years.

Valuation

CAPM: Using a risk-free rate of 2.47 percent, a beta of 0.57 and a risk premium of 7.32 percent, a cost of equity of 6.64 percent is derived.

Cost of Debt: CASY has several outstanding bonds and a revolving line of credit. A cost of debt was approximated using the YTM on the company's debt at 4.05 percent.

Capital Structure Weighting: Weighting methodologies typically follow a general pattern of dividing the amount of equity in the capital structure by equity plus debt plus preferred equity. Using this methodology for the respective variables gave a weighting of 72.52 percent and 27.43 percent for equity and debt, respectively.

WACC: Using the inputs of the cost of debt and equity as well as the corresponding weights derives a WACC of 5.93 percent - a value below most of CASY's peers.

DCF Analysis: CASY has a long track record of FCF generation but growth rates are expected to decline giving the economic environment which the company relies on. In order to incorporate this into the analysis a varied FCF growth rate was assumed for five years with the starting year being the last twelve months incorporating 2019 to 2022. This resulted in a theoretical share price of $130.00.

P/E Model: The P/E multiple is widely used in equity valuation. Forward multiples can imply a great deal about the direction of a company's share price and also its fundamentals. To derive the forward multiple, net income, and EPS was forecasted out one-year based on company guidance and other growth rate assumptions. Using a forward multiple of 22x, EPS of $5.357 and an adjusted CPS of $8.50 resulted in a theoretical share price $126.35.

EV/EBITDA: The EV/EBITDA multiple is another widely used valuation multiple. In order to calculate a forward looking EV/EBITDA multiple, EV was held constant and EBITDA was forecasted out five years with the fifth year being used in the multiple calculation. Using the same WACC as the above DCF model and an EBITDA multiple of 10.73x a target price of $128.70 was derived.

Risks to Price Target

Given macroeconomic forecasts including consumer expenditures, interest rates, and GDP, a large degree of uncertainty surrounds CASY's ability to deliver value to shareholders over the next year. There are, however, several scenarios contingent on a few key events that would erode the efficacy of a hold recommendation. These scenarios are as follows:

Economic Uncertainty: General economic conditions, which are outside the company's control, can adversely affect the results of operations. Major impacts occur from changes in higher interest rates, higher fuel and energy costs, inflation, commodity price increases, increases in unemployment, consumer debt levels, tax rates, and other changes in major economic factors can have material impacts on operating results, especially those affecting the agriculture industry.

Prices of Renewable Identification Numbers: In certain states, CASY blends together bulk fuel with ethanol and bio-diesel and sells the RINS which are a by-product of the process. The selling price can be highly volatile and have significant impact on the company's financial results. The price of RINs are influenced primarily by government regulation, future price expectations, the associated reactions from investors and the future supply of RINs. The company offers no assurance, and indeed holds none, that the price of RINs will not have a negative influence in each reporting period. Should the price cause the company to miss analyst estimates, the share price could fluctuate unexpectedly.

Wholesale, Health and Government: The sale of tobacco products has averaged 12.00 percent of total revenue over the past three-years and has made up a sizable portion of COGS at 10.00 percent. Any increase or decrease in the whole sale price of tobacco products can materially affect its top-line. Additionally, increases in taxes, or wholesale prices will raise the COGS which will negatively affect the company's GPM. Healthy living movements, e-cigarettes, and the like affect the consumption of tobacco products and government regulation geared around these categories can amplify the affects.

Changing Consumer Preferences: The company operates in a highly competitive industry where larger more supplied competitors can encroach on market share and place pressure on margins. For example, large competitors may use a long-term promotional sale price in order to "legally" engage in a price war and win permanent customers. What is more, larger competitors may be better suited and quicker to respond to shifts and changes within the economy such as an economic downturn or decline in consumer expenditures.

Economic Expansion: With the yield curve inverted as of March 22, 2019, a recession seems imminent. However there are several points to consider on this matter: (1) With the Federal Reserve owning so many bonds the slope of the yield curve may not be market driven and therefore cannot be used as a bullet-proof indicator as in the past, (2) Economic growth is slowing but remains strong in most critical areas, and (3) Historically, the market returns remain above average for 30 months after the yield curve inverts. That being said, an investor could still see a large return on CASY equity within a one-year time horizon. However, if one is a conservative investor this is should not be the basis to take a gamble on.

Summary

CASY's ability to deliver value to shareholders over the next year remains uncertain. The company possesses strong fundamentals but is heavily reliant on economic factors outside of its control. An investor with under a one-year time horizon could stand to profit. However, given the surrounding economic uncertainty this is a wager that cannot command anything but a hold recommendation with a one-year target price of $129.31.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.