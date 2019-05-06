Logitech Strong In Gaming And Video Conferencing

Asia Pacific revenue growth is down sharply due to weakness in Australia. This trend has weighed on overall revenue growth and could continue to be a problem.

On April 29th after the market closed, Logitech International (LOGI) released fourth quarter earnings. The report marked the end of a rally from the 52-week $29.06 after trading on April 30th sent shares of the company tanking down 7.7 percent to $38.72. The drop could become a significant technical move as it sent the current price below the 50-day simple moving average, a bearish medium-term signal. However, the fundamental image might not match up. At the end of January, three different analysts upgraded their ratings of LOGI share suggesting Wall Street saw a favorable fundamental position for the company going into 2019. Their views should be confirmed as LOGI's fundamental opportunities should bolster optimism going forward.

From Finviz

LOGI earnings have been solid ever since 2015. The company has never reported EPS in-line or below Wall Street consensus estimates. Similarly, revenue numbers since then have only missed once. Growth rates for EPS and revenue have been trending similarly as well. LOGI EPS grew over 20 percent year- over-year from $0.32 to $0.38. The strong growth was replicated in revenue which grew just below double-digits at 9 percent. This fourth quarter's revenue also set a record high for LOGI revenue.

From LOGI 2019 Q4 slides

LOGI's segments are diverse across the computer accessories market and tend to be seasonal based on the trends of the year. The strongest and most consistent segments were Video Collaboration, Gaming, and Audio & Wearables. All three posted large double-digit gains for the quarter report and the annual report are represent the company's most optimistic areas of growth. LOGI's more traditional segments, Point Devices and Keyboards & Combos, showed only moderate growth by still accounted for almost 40 percent of total revenue. The two lagging segments, Mobile Speakers and Smart Home, were sharply lower for the year with management seeing weakness to continue (despite a sharply higher quarter for Mobile Speakers).

LOGI's key to success is focusing on its markets with the most opportunity while maintaining strong operations in markets it has a foothold in already. Management has a good hold over its target demographic as well. In the conference call, CEO Bracken Darrell uses the phrase "under 30" multiple times to describe the type of opportunities LOGI will chase. In particular, the technology firm plans to target the younger generation through the gaming industry. According to Newzoo, a leader on eSports industry analytics, merchandise revenue in the industry grew 22.4 percent year over year in February. This would include the purchase of professional quality gaming headphones, a product of which LOGI released two new models.

The most growth was seen in the video conferencing segment where LOGI develops video systems for commercial enterprises. The company has a partnership with Zoom (ZM) whose stock is up 27.7 percent since its initial public offering in late April. The optimism for the newly public company and the video conferencing industry bodes well for LOGI. In 2016, West Corporation found that 54 percent of employees regularly used video conferences though only 23 percent used paid services.

With a major shift in the pricing of the video systems, the demand for organized communications units have increased. In an interview with Yale, Scott Wharton, the general manager of the video collaboration group at LOGI, said that 97.5 percent of conference rooms do not have videoconferencing capabilities, and these potential customers can now be fitted with systems at a price of "$1,000 to $2,000" instead of "$50,000 to $100,000." With this in mind, LOGI should continue to see growth in this segment going forward.

From LOGI 2019 Q4 slides

As LOGI continues to move towards its growth opportunities the company has been able to maintain solid margins that prompted a raise in the target gross margin range. Gross margin for 2019 Q4 was 38.0 percent, 160 basis points over the previous year, and in the middle of the 36-40 percent range. The solid margins came in the face of tariffs in China in the Asia Pacific region where LOGI saw 26.7 percent of its revenue generated. Management is hopeful that margins will continue to be favorable as Video Collaboration, Gaming, and PC peripherals, segments the company hopes to focus on, have "better gross margin than the other categories."

One of the reasons LOGI has seen a slowdown in overall revenue growth is a steep decline in year-over-year growth in the Asia Pacific region. This quarter, Asia Pacific revenue grew 6 percent while the past four years that growth was in the mid to low 20 percent. Management suggests that a macro in slowdown Australia is being offset by larger gains in China; however, at this rate revenue growth in the region could slow to a halt.

LOGI's management has put in a plan to capitalize on some of the most promising technology trends of the younger generation. The company wants to grow into video conferencing and gaming, two areas where market conditions are quickly improving and demand is robust. Amidst the chase for these opportunities, LOGI has been able to maintain strong gross margins despite macroeconomic challenges like tariffs in China. The main weakness in the stock could come from further deterioration in Asia Pacific revenue growth. Though as a long term pick, LOGI should outperform as it hopes to thrive in its growing segments. The recent drop in the stock after its earnings report could be seen as an opportunity for investors to buy LOGI at a better value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.