ING - Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank

But the market ultimately will only reward earnings performance. And on this front, we see an uninspiring cocktail of cost and margin pressures forcing profits lower on a year-on-year view.

Results are just in for 1Q and they show management struggling to regain control of the narrative. The digital banking story still resonates and ING is clearly far more advanced.

For many value investors in the European banking space, ING was a darling stock until last year, when litigation penalties in the Netherlands dented the dividend story.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Regents Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Falling from grace

ING (NYSE:ING) had a couple of stellar years in 2016 and 2017 when the shares rose by c.50% and the stock was on every investor’s buy list. The company’s fall from grace has since been rapid, with the stock falling over 30% last year. A €775m money laundering fine in 3Q18 dented management credibility and there have been rising concerns about the capital position and whether it is adequate to grow the dividend from current levels at the pace investors had previously expected.

This isn’t a company that has turned from good to bad overnight and the digital banking story in particular still has particular resonance in an industry that is increasingly challenged by fintech entrants (see this write-up in The Economist).

ING still looks much better equipped for this challenge than others; for example, the company points out that its mobile banking app is the 10th most used app in the Netherlands after the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), etc. This gives it a strong platform to cross-sell other products and services, which in turn should support faster fee growth than other banks (the company has an ambitious-looking target to grow fee income by 5% pa).

ING’s digital banking prowess is also on display in Germany, where it has successfully built a leading savings and mortgage business (ING Diba) from scratch using a digital-only model (no branches) (more here from Reuters). This business is amongst the most profitable banks in Germany, habitually earning returns on capital above 20% in a country where most banks struggle to get much above single-digits.

Source: ING 1Q19 earnings presentation

A swift recovery looks unlikely

However, after last year’s rocky share price performance, I’m struggling to see a swift recovery and I think several headwinds are going to continue to weigh the stock:

1. A messy acquisition of Commerzbank remains a risk. ING has been rumoured to have approached Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) post the failure of the Deutsche (NYSE:DB)-Commerzbank merger talks (FT comment). Strategically, such a deal has logic in that it would vastly bolster ING’s position in the German market where it is already a leading player in mortgages. Commerzbank would give it scale in the small/mid-cap corporate loan market where it wants to grow. The trouble is that Commerzbank’s return on equity is a paltry 3.4% against ING’s 10%, and with ING already running a very efficient business in Germany, it is hard to see where the cost synergies would come from that could drive this return higher. There would also be very substantial execution risks: no one really knows what landmines could be hidden in Commerzbank’s €0.5 trillion balance sheet and banking history is littered with acquisitions that foundered on losses that only came to light once the deal was consummated.

Ultimately, I trust ING’s management team enough to believe this transaction won’t happen, but the mere idea that it could seems likely to hang over ING for the immediate future. The stock has already underperformed other European banks by around 3% over the last month since the rumours surfaced.

Source: FT

2. Financial performance remains patchy. Two pressures have become apparent which look likely to limit ING’s profit growth in the near term. The first is cost inflation. This is partly a consequence of last year’s money laundering case, where the bank has had to invest heavily in updated systems and controls. Costs were up almost 4% year-over-year in 1Q19 compared to revenue growth below 3%. Within the cost number, regulatory expenses were up almost 5% year-over-year and double the level of 4Q18. Management has quietly dropped the old cost:income ratio target of 50-52%, which suggests they see these pressures continuing at least in the near-term.

Source: ING 1Q19 results presentation

The second financial pressure is lending margins. Interest income from lending and deposit taking remains ING’s core revenue line and it in turn is driven by how quickly ING can grow is loan balances and how successfully it can maintain the margin on these balances. Volume growth isn’t a problem: lending balances grew 4% annualised in 1Q19, at the upper end of the company’s 3-4% target range. ING has plenty of exposure to fast growing markets outside of its core franchise in the Netherlands so this has never been a particular concern. However, margins are a different matter and the bank is suffering like others in Europe from the headwind of low interest rates, which put particular pressure on the margin it can earn on deposits (ING is paying up to 10 bps on deposits in its core Benelux markets, whereas if it simply reinvested these deposits in the 3-month € interbank market, it would receive a negative rate of -30 bps). Margins eased back in 1Q (by 1 bp vs. 4Q18) meaning that 4% loan volume growth translated into a disappointing 3% fall in net interest revenues compared to their year-end 2018 level.

Source: ING 1Q19 results presentation

The market is right to expect minimal growth from ING in the near-term

Rising costs and falling net interest revenues is a bad combination for ING and it starts to validate the market’s cautious view on the company’s near-term earnings growth prospects. Earnings per share are forecast to grow by only 2% CAGR over 2019/2020, half the level of, say, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCPK:BNPZY), which is a similar company but with better revenue diversification and a more aggressive cost reduction programme.

There’s always the dividend yield and this has been a big part of the ING story in recent years. The dividend for 2018 was €0.68, putting the trailing yield at 6%. This is something to think about, even if it is not remarkable in the context of other high-yielding European banks.

Without growth, ING risks being a value trap

The risk, though, is that the stock is a value trap for the near-term in the absence of growth and with unhelpful M&A rumours swirling about. The dividend increased little more than 1% last year and consensus sees growth of only 3% this year (coming back to the BNP comparison, BNP recently gave a target of increasing its dividend by 8-9% pa to 2020. It also yields 6%).

The stock is also not as heavily discounted as other European banks on a Price/Net Asset Value basis, which remains the key valuation yardstick for many investors. It currently trades at 0.9x whereas there are plenty of interesting alternatives in Europe trading below 0.7x.

Conclusion

ING is a solid bank with solid management and a good digital banking presence. But I believe that stocks are driven primarily by earnings growth and the outlook on this front does not inspire. A 6% yield might suggest investors are being paid to be patient, but I currently see better alternatives in the European financials space where high yielding, value plays are certainly not in short supply. I will be looking to switch my holding into a stock like BNP Paribas (which also reported this morning and has seen its share price spike 3%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.