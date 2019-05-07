Apple Was Never Going To Have A 5G Phone In 2019, And That's A Good Thing

Samsung’s S10 5G is a mess of compromises - it is more of an advanced prototype, like the Fold.

Apple will release a 5G phone when they think the 5G ecosystem is mature enough that it will not detract from the overall user experience. We are far from there.

Apple was never going to make a 5G phone in 2019, and I’m beginning to have doubts about 2020.

Soup Nazi has competition. Apple

The 5G Event Horizon

If the only information you got about 5G came from watching Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) ads, you would think that 5G towers blanket the country, and we are all ready for a brave new world where you can stream an MLB baseball game in 20 angles of 8K simultaneously along with your favorite sports blogger's live snark. Hooray?

But this is far from the truth. US 5G networks are far behind much of the advanced world, and the full 5G experience will never exist outside of densely populated areas.

No one at Apple (AAPL) pays much attention to any ads but their own, so they understand all this - 5G in 2019 is not much to look at. They have time, and they will make a 5G phone at the time of their choosing.

Focusing is about saying no. - Steve Jobs, WWDC 1997 Fireside Chat

Let's start off by looking at how The Company of 1000 "Nos" for every "Yes" approaches product development.

How Apple Makes a Phone, Or Anything Else

Unsurprisingly, Apple's product development is somewhat different than their competition's. Let's start with a few general points on that.

They focus entirely on the user experience and customer satisfaction. This is the most important thing.

Their internal product roadmap is years ahead. They are likely working on the 2021 iPhone right now, and maybe even the 2022. Things change as circumstances change, of course, but the engineering and design teams at Apple live in the future.

Marketing has nothing to say about what goes into the product (looking at you, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)). They always prioritize the real-world user experience over marketable features.

Control as much of the core technologies as possible.

They are usually not the first to adopt new technologies. They generally have been willing to wait for them to mature a bit before it goes in an Apple product.

The number one contributor to the user experience in a mobile device is battery life - no matter how good the device is, without power, it is just a nice slab of glass and silicon. Space inside a modern smartphone is at a premium. Any additional hardware not only draws additional power but also steals space that could be used for more battery. Apple strongly prefers more battery.

Remember, Apple is the company which told us we couldn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, because it was taking too much space from the battery.

All this adds up to one thing: Apple never intended to have a 5G iPhone in 2019, and looking at the current state of the technology, I'm not 100% sure they will have one in 2020. And, this is a good thing.

The Most Patient Company In The World

Apple is not often the first to adopt new technologies. It's not because they are risk-averse in that respect, but because they only care how the technology impacts the user experience and satisfaction, not marketing the newest tech.

First, examples where they did lead the way: USB and WiFi. USB showed up first in the original iMac. This removed a major pain point that Apple users had for years: the Apple serial ports. Everyone said, "good riddance." And because it was in a desktop, albeit a small all-in-one with a fat CRT in it, the added hardware did not cause major design challenges or compromises due to power or heat concerns.

Similarly, Apple was the first to adopt 802.11 WiFi in their products. Again, it was to solve a problem for users. It showed up first in the original iBook (AKA, "Barbie's Toilet Seat"), and brought a true wireless experience to their users, for at least as long as their batteries held out. Also, the iBook was pretty big by today's standards, so there was plenty of room for this 1st generation hardware.

Barbie's Toilet Seat holds a prized location in my mini-Apple Museum. They all still work! © 2019 Trading Places Research

So, the point here is that Apple is not averse to new technologies, it's just that they must serve a real purpose that makes the user experience better and doesn't detract from the experience with too many compromises. But the smaller the device, the bigger the challenges.

The best example of how this works is the development of the original iPhone. There was already great pentup demand for an "iPod Phone" by 2004, but Apple waited until 2007 to release a phone. Why?

Jobs appeared at the 2004 All Things D conference, and during the Q&A, a man shook his crappy Palm Treo at Jobs, begging him to make a better Treo to the applause of the crowd. Jobs deflected the question with the blend of humor and condescension he used when he was hiding something.

The following year at All Things D 2005 was the infamous Orifice Exchange, where Jobs intimated that Apple was interested in making an "iPod phone" in Kara Swisher's words, but that they were having trouble shoving it into the four "orifices" that are the mobile carriers. He complained that the carriers had totally disintermediated the handset makers from their customers, and Apple didn't play that game. He also used the word "orifice" as many times as he could, and he meant exactly what you think he meant by it.

At the end of the exchange, Walt Mossberg asked a long-winded question about whether the iPod phone was in development, to which Jobs deadpanned, "I thoroughly understand your question, but I'm going to have to leave the answer to our actions in the future." I still laugh at that one.

A year later, AT&T (NYSE:T) was desperate, and opened up their orifice for Apple. The rest, as they say…

So, what's the moral to this story? It tells us everything we need to know about how Apple approaches and nurtures new opportunities. Even today, when Apple can afford misses the way they couldn't then, they still approach new product development in the same cautious, iterative way. Let's go over Jobs' Lessons of Product Development.

Focus entirely on the customer experience. Don't let anyone get in between you and the customer. People often don't know what they want until you show it to them. Don't just make a better Treo, even if that's what people are screaming for. Don't compete directly against successful incumbents, but figure out what Apple's contribution is. Don't release a new product or feature until you are ready to, no matter what analysts or the tech press say you should do. Corollary: do not care about the stock price. Find a way to dip your toe into the market first, gauge customer reaction, and slowly keep adding year after year. Again, focused entirely on customer experience - nothing goes in until it's ready. Have relatively few SKUs. Don't be afraid to ditch old but popular technologies like the hardware keyboard or the iPod interface if they create too many compromises. As much as possible, own all the key technologies in your devices. Hardware and software development are concurrent and work together. Marketing has nothing to say until the product is done and ready to be sold to a happy public. Do not worry that a new product is displacing another source of revenue. This all began during a deep recession. Increase CapEx during recessions. Last but most certainly not least: loose lips sink ships. Omerta.

The iPhone was in secret development for years. They dipped their toe into mobile devices with the iPod and slowly added hardware and software features that they thought their customers would like and gauged reaction. They gained experience in miniaturization and low power software design, in concert with one another. When all these pieces came together, and AT&T was ready to cut a deal that left Apple in control of the device, only then did they release the iPhone, 3 SKUs only differentiated by storage capacity.

That's what patience looks like.

Our final example is the recent cancellation of the AirPower wireless charging mat. They couldn't get it to work the way they wanted, in a way that would differentiate it from other mats. They could have kept it as vaporware, or released a crappy product that is not ready like Samsung just did with the Fold. The better thing to do is admit it wasn't working and move on. I expect they will address a charging solution at another point in time.

What We Mean By "5G"

"5G" is a marketing term adopted by the wireless industry to describe a group of technologies, mostly centered around "millimeter-wave" radio. LTE, AKA "4G," operates in the sub-6 GHz bandwidth, which is a pretty useful part of the spectrum. Data speeds, distance, and penetration (going through things) are all pretty good.

"mmWave," as the industry refers to it, is a big chunk of the spectrum at much higher frequencies, from 24-100 GHz. The wireless industry saw two advantages to this portion of the spectrum:

Higher data speeds than the sub-6 GHz bandwidth, about 100x the theoretical peak per channel. (The key word is "theoretical.") It was available.

Why was this giant chunk of the spectrum still available in the 21st Century? Because it sucks. The signal does not travel far. Higher frequencies also have penetration problems. They can be knocked down by just about anything, including your hand, which is problematic for a device you hold in your hand. mmWave frequencies are not only knocked down by solid objects, but by rain, fog, and a small slice around 60 GHz is absorbed by oxygen. For reals.

One of the companies I follow is MasTec (MTZ), which is a telecom construction company. I listen to their calls, and also the AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) calls, since they are the customers here. Every quarter since this push began, all three calls have contained some version of "5G buildout is going to be much more complex than anyone imagined, even a few months ago." This is likely because of the distance and penetration issues that are creating connectivity problems in the real world.

So, there will be no mmWave outside of cities, because of the distance issues. The plan here is for upgraded LTE on all those towers - 5G Lite. But inside of cites, your chances of getting a 5G signal are not great because of the distance and penetration issues. It's pretty clear you will not be getting the signal indoors unless you are standing next to a window. So most of the time, even city dwellers will be on 5G Lite until the density of radio towers is much greater.

But for a mobile device that you hold in your hand, the issue is even greater, when the mmWave signal cannot penetrate it. Moreover, most users use a case, which adds an additional layer to penetrate.

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) solution to this problem is one Apple would never accept in their design - three or four large RF antenna modules that sit perpendicular to the motherboard on each edge of the phone. Good God.

Qualcomm's 5G Hardware

Many of the technical details on the Qualcomm 50x 5G modem and associated antenna modules come from Ron Amadeo at Ars, who is most definitely worth a follow.

Let's start with their Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip (SoC). Here's the block diagram from WikiChip:

WikiChip

What I want you to notice is that upper-right block, which is Qualcomm's LTE modem. An Android smartphone designer does not need to add more hardware for LTE connectivity. This saves power and space in the design.

The current Apple A12 SoC in the iPhone XS/XR is packed with technology, but the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) LTE chip lives elsewhere on the motherboard. The A12 block diagram:

WikiChip

It remains to be seen whether Apple will integrate LTE into the next iteration of the A-series. But let's get back to Qualcomm. They have already told us that 5G smartphone design is going to be "exponentially" more complex than LTE design.

Screenshot from Qualcomm YouTube Channel

If you're designing an LTE Android phone, all you will need is the Snapdragon 855, and likely antennae that snake through the motherboard. But 5G changes all that. Not only will the x50 modem chip be required but 3-4 RF antenna modules as well. The x50 plus a single antenna module take up more space than the entire SoC.

Relative sizes:

Image from Ron Amadeo at Ars. Qualcomm uses pennies to show how small their chips are, so Ron used that to create this to-scale image.

As you can see, the x50 chip size is pretty big, and the antenna modules too. Putting it all together:

Image from Ron Amadeo at Ars.

But the silly doesn't stop there. The reference design that Qualcomm released in December has three of these antennae (the Moto Mod 5G has four).

AnandTech

If you click on that photo to enlarge, you will see that the problem does not stop at taking up space that might be used for more battery. They are perpendicular to the motherboard and surrounded by a plastic edge, not metal as most smartphone designers use to increase rigidity and prevent bending. This is because metal will knock down the mmWave signal, so the edge needs to be glass or plastic. The idea is that no matter how the user holds the phone, at least one of the modules will be exposed, even if the others are blocked.

So, to make a 5G phone using current hardware, Apple would have to take up a bunch of space that they prefer to pack battery into, use plastic, which they abhor and may lead to another bendgate, and not be able to have the tapered edges that Jony Ive loves so much.

Just for reference, here's what that 3.5mm jack that Apple says is too big looks like inside the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (red rectangle):

Screenshot from PBKReviews YouTube Channel

Not. Happening.

The Apple Design

Let's dig a little deeper into how Apple designs a phone. The good folks at iFixit buy pretty much every new smartphone and sacrifice it to our collective knowledge with a complete teardown. Of course, the iPhone is no exception.

Starting with removing the screen, we can see that the batteries are taking up the lion's share of space (XS on left, XS Max on right).

iFixit

That's a lot of battery. Moreover, we can see that, since the tiered battery design of the MacBook, Apple is getting more creative in filling every cubic millimeter of space with battery.

Since the iPhone X, Apple uses a 2-sided, 2-layer PCB sandwich (4 sides all together) for its motherboard to, you guessed it, save space. The front side of the bottom board is where the RF action is:

iFixit

The red rectangle is Apple's WiFi/Bluetooth chip, and the orange square is Intel's LTE modem. As you can see, both take up quite a bit of space, and I have to imagine the Apple chip team is working hard on getting those modules into the next iteration of the A-Series. Whether they are able to accomplish this, as Qualcomm has with the Snapdragon 855, is up for grabs, but we might find out this month during WWDC.

The point is that Apple is not looking to put more hardware on their motherboard, they want less. Adding the x50 plus 3-4 antenna modules in a non-starter for Apple.

They were never going to have a 5G phone in 2019.

2019 5G Phones

Let's see what sort of compromises have to be made for the 2019 crop of 5G phones. I'm going to use the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G as an example here, because they have the most mature smartphone design team, and also...

Moto Mod 5G is a different beast altogether.

Xiaomi (XI) uses a unique pricing model, which makes price comparisons difficult.

Would you buy a Huawei phone and put all your personal data on it? I have some land in Florida I'd like to sell you if the answer is yes.

To be clear, Samsung uses their own 5G chip, not Qualcomm's, but the compromises that a team with a decade of smartphone design experience had to make are telling.

So, the Galaxy S10 5G. The name is a bit of a misnomer, because it implies that it's just an S10 with 5G capabilities, which it is most certainly not. This thing is a giant, even by Samsung standards, so the relevant comparison is to the S10 Plus.

Galaxy S10 Plus Galaxy S10 5G Dimensions 157.6 × 74.1 × 7.8 mm 162.6 × 77.1 × 7.9 mm Approx Volume 91 cubic cm 99 cubic cm Weight 175 gr 198 gr Screen 6.4 inch 6.7 inch Resolution 3,040 × 1,440 (526 ppi) 3,040 × 1,440 (502 ppi) Battery 4,100mAh 4,500mAh US Price for 512 GB $1,250 $1,400

You like giant two-handed phones that don't fit in a pocket? Samsung gotcha covered.

So, what compromises did Samsung have to make to design a 5G phone in 2019? My take is that they made a super-giant phone because it was the only way they could get 5G to work.

The phone has only recently been released in Korea, where the 5G networks are much more mature than in the US, and the phones might actually be useful. It won't be available in the US until May, so our knowledge is a little thin still.

To start, the battery gets a 10% bump in storage with some of that extra volume. We have sparse details on battery life, but I'm willing to bet that between the larger screen and 5G hardware, that battery life will not be as good when using 5G heavily. In 2019, that means you would have to live and work in downtown Seoul in a glass penthouse with no WiFi. So, basically, no one. I don't expect it to heavily impact real world battery life versus the Plus, and it may even be better, because it will just be using LTE or WiFi most of the time like the Plus. Indeed, Verizon is advertising 44 hours of battery life versus the Plus' 40 hours, a 10% bump like the battery capacity.

But I firmly believe that 5G chip and the large battery it needs drove all the other design decisions, so let's take a look. As of 4/29, we have two teardowns: one from the PBKReviews YouTube Channel, and one from Tech Insights. The former is more geared towards repairs; the latter is more technical, but they are still working on it. The last update was 4/15. They will be our main sources here.

So, let's look at Samsung's radio hardware. They have adopted the PCB sandwich like the iPhone. First, the back side of the main board:

Tech Insights

In contrast to the S10 Plus with one, the S10 5G has two of Samsung's Exynos RF 5500 transceivers, squared in orange. These chips do all cellular radio up to and including upgraded LTE, AKA "5G Lite," AKA "Fake 5G," AKA "5Ge." They do not, however, do mmWave; everything on these chips is in the sub-6 GHz portion of the spectrum.

On the other slice of the sandwich, which is oddly shaped, we see Samsung's Exynos RF 5100 (green square), which does everything, up to and including mmWave. The other side of this board is pretty empty.

Tech Insights

This leads to an interesting conundrum. If the RF 5100 supports everything from 1G to 5G, why do they need 2 of the RF 5500s? Adding to my confusion: I can't find the antennae modules anywhere. Maybe Samsung solved this thorny issue, but it would be entirely unlike them to be quite that innovative in design. Also, the S10 5G has a much thinner metal bezel on the exterior edge than the S10 Plus, and I imagine this has something to do with the 5G antennae.

Help a brother out. Do you see any 5G antennae modules at the edges? Screenshot from PBKReviews YouTube Channel

So, I'm not 100% sure what's going on here, but I think this is a power-consumption compromise.

The odd shape of that second board leaves a lot of empty space in middle of the PCB sandwich, and the other side of it (not pictured) has very few components and a lot of empty space. That tells me the components on the pictured side of that board are power-hungry beasts, kicking out lots of heat, and the likely culprit is the RF 5100. Moreover, the side of the board with the RF 5100 has two layers of heat shields, the top one in contact with the backplate, acting as a heat sink. The S10 Plus has just one more typical heat shield on its chips. The RF 5100 needs its own heat sink.

So, I believe Samsung made a decision to design it like the internals of the A12 SoC, where Apple has 4 low-power cores for most things, and 2 high-power cores when needed. The phone will use the RF 5500s 99% of the time, because no one is going to have consistent mmWave any time soon, except that dude in his glass penthouse with no WiFi in downtown Seoul, whomever he is. This is a mmWave phone, but Samsung is counting on that RF 5100 being used infrequently.

Still, where 'dem antennae?

On price, the only capacity that both phones currently come in is the 512 GB. The S10 Plus is $1,250 and the S10 5G is $1,400. So, if you are a fan of giant two-handed phones that don't fit in your pocket, an extra $150 (12% more) gets you an ever gianter phone, with a better camera system and maybe better battery life if you lay off the mmWave, which won't be too hard in 2019. From Tech Insights estimates of the bills of goods, it seems like they will have similar gross margins, though there was also likely extra capex and manufacturing costs on the S10 5G that are not counted in the bill of goods. In any event, more or less a wash on margins.

To sum up:

Samsung started with a 5G chip and a large battery needed to power it, and built a phone around it.

Samsung's 5G chip seems to be a power hungry heat monster that they are hoping gets used infrequently.

There is empty space in the phone.

Does any of that sound like Apple to you?

Also, where 'dem antennae?

But What About 2020?

This is, of course pure speculation. If Apple can get their WiFi/BT and LTE modules into the next A-series, they will have some more space to play around with. Their strong preference here is to have a smaller motherboard, and use this space for more battery.

But they also want to provide valuable features to their customers. If the 5G networks are mature enough, and that's a big if, then Apple may be inclined to include 5G in the 2020 iPhone, which they are already working on right now.

However, unless Qualcomm can reduce the space and orientation needed for those antenna modules in their next generation (another big if), or Apple can come up with a solution, I could see Apple taking a pass in 2020. If that happens, they will likely frame the decision in terms of the real world speeds of 4G vs 5G, which at that point will likely not have a high delta. Moreover, streaming 4K video, which is the most demanding use-case in the near term, uses a tiny fraction of LTE bandwidth. If HVEC ("MP5") becomes more common, it will be an even tinier fraction.

Is it any wonder Apple is such a control freak? Their vendors never give them what they want. Could you image the situation if Apple was still using Snapdragon SoCs?

Upshot of All This

Mostly, status quo ante.

Samsung did the Samsung thing and made a phone with the latest technology that is more of an advanced prototype, and likely few will buy. Even if they do, it will probably just cannibalize sales of the S10 Plus. They keep doing this, twice this year with the S10 5G and the Fold. They never learn their lesson, but at Samsung, what marketing wants, marketing gets. Currently, at the US Samsung site, the S10 5G leads the landing page, and the main mobile phone page has the Fold front and center. Oh, Samsung.

Apple will continue to do what they think is best for their customers. 5G is clearly not ready for prime time in 2019, and I'm even starting to have doubts about 2020 at the rate things are going. Apple was "late" to 4G in 2012, and it made very little difference. They are the most patient company in the world, and they will make a 5G phone when they think the 5G experience will not detract from the overall user experience.

Qualcomm is a bit of a different story. They are celebrating what they perceive to be a victory, and it is a big victory in the medium term. But it also revealed that Qualcomm's customers think that they derive monopoly profits at their customers' expense, and that they hate them. This is not a good thing. Eventually, their customers will figure out how to cut them out.

If you can catch him at a Clippers game, you can ask Steve Ballmer how it worked out for him.

Thanks for reading. Questions? Comments? Insults? Have at it, but please save the insults for Twitter, where they belong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.