Albemarle Corporation: A Deeply Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat

I expect the 1.9% dividend yield, conservative 7-8% earnings growth over the next 5 years, and 1.2% multiple expansion to produce 10.1-11.1% annual total returns over the next decade.

Moreover, the company is least trading at an 11% discount to fair value using conservative valuation methodology.

Albemarle is a play that focuses on the rise and importance of lithium, although the company is more than just a lithium player.

Albemarle is a recently minted Dividend Aristocrat with plenty of high-single digit to low-double digit dividend increases left in the tank.

While my dividend growth portfolio leans toward income more than growth at this point, it will become increasingly important for me to focus on growth as I get closer to the ultimate goal of financial independence.

Although it's important to own stocks that are high-yielders that offer little dividend growth like AT&T (T), it's arguably more important for investors with a presumably longer time span to focus on low to moderate yielders with high dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

It's for that reason that I'll be covering Albemarle (ALB) today. The thesis is that due to the need for clean, cheap, and reliable energy to supply the global economy with its energy needs, and Albemarle's enviable position in the fast growing lithium market, Albemarle will be able to capitalize upon this rapidly growing lithium demand.

Between the safe and fast growing dividend that we'll be discussing later, the strong growth prospects for the company, and the company's current stock price with relation to its fair value, I believe Albemarle is a clear buy at these prices and I will likely be initiating a position in the near future once I gather capital.

Reason #1: A Safe And Rapidly Growing Dividend

As with any DGI investment, the important considerations aside from the entry yield are the safety and growth profile of the dividend.

We'll begin examining the safety of Albemarle's dividend by examining the EPS payout ratio.

During 2018, Albemarle generated $5.48 in adjusted diluted EPS (or $5.43 pro forma excluding the financial contribution from Polyolefin Catalyst & Components which was divested in April 2018) against the $1.34 in dividends per share paid during that same time.

This indicates that Albemarle's EPS payout ratio in 2018 was 24.5%, which is very well-covered and leaves the company plenty of capital necessary to fund future growth projects with retained earnings.

Looking ahead to 2019, the company just reaffirmed its full-year 2019 guidance of $6.10-$6.50 in adjusted diluted EPS.

With a current annualized dividend of $1.47 and a mid-point of $6.30 in adjusted diluted EPS expected for 2019, this would imply that Albemarle's likely payout ratio for 2019 will be an even further improved EPS payout ratio of 23.3%.

While I would typically analyze the FCF payout ratio for a company, I have elected to not do this because for a capital intensive business such as Albemarle that is committed to ramping up production growth in the years ahead, the FCF payout ratio has actually been negative the past two years.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As evidenced by the low payout ratio above, Albemarle clearly offers a safe dividend and Simply Safe Dividends agrees with that assessment.

The next logical question that an investor would pose is, how much growth can we expect from Albemarle's dividend in the years ahead?

To answer that, we'll delve into the company's past dividend growth and analyst estimates.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As an aside, please disregard the above dividend growth streak as it doesn't yet reflect the fact that Albemarle recently became a Dividend Aristocrat with its most recent 9.7% raise in February.

As is also shown above, Albemarle has demonstrated a 5 year dividend growth rate of 7%. I believe the recent acceleration in the dividend growth is a sign of things to come and high single digit to low double digit increases will be very achievable for this company over the next 5 years, with growth tapering off a bit into the 7-8% range beyond that time frame.

My rationale for this lies in the strong analyst estimates and company estimates, not to mention the payout ratio that could expand a bit without jeopardizing the safety of the dividend or overall fundamentals of the company.

In fact, Yahoo Finance projects Albemarle will grow earnings at a 13.3% clip annually over the next 5 years (compared to 6% the past 5 years) and Nasdaq is forecasting a 15% growth rate over the next 5 years.

While these are certainly bullish growth estimates, there are reasons for the above estimates and they are reinforced by management's strong guidance for 2019 and beyond, which leads me into the next point.

Reason #2: A High Growth Segment And Two Other Stabilizing Segments

Albemarle is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, utilities, construction, transportation, petroleum refining, pharmaceuticals, and food safety.

The company operates primarily through three segments, which are Lithium (36% of total 2018 revenue), Bromine Specialties (27% of total 2018 revenue), and Catalysts (33% of total 2018 revenue), while the All Other and Corporate segments comprise the remaining fraction of the business.

Image Source: Albemarle November 2018 Investor Presentation

As I alluded to in my introduction, the demand for lithium is rapidly growing.

The 65,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) the company produced in 2018 was good enough to rank Albemarle as the #1 lithium supplier of lithium in the world, producing a quarter of all the lithium in 2018.

Furthermore, the company's Bromine Specialties and Catalysts segments ranked second in the world. Albemarle is a company that knows what it's doing and that can be seen by looking no further than its industry leadership with very solid assets.

Chile boasts incredible lithium reserves (7.5 million metric tons estimated) and Albemarle is at the forefront of lithium mining in the country, with its major mining operations in the Salar de Atacama salt flat (which contains 37% of the world's lithium supply alone and high-grade brine at that). Not only does Chile have massive reserves, but those reserves are highly economical to mine, costing an average of $1,800 per metric ton.

Image Source: Albemarle November 2018 Investor Presentation

For context, the company has also secured long-term contracts that lock in prices that are equal to or greater than the 2018 average selling price, which is well above those production costs on the lithium produced, especially in Chile.

Image Source: Albemarle Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Albemarle's share of the rapidly growing lithium market will prove to be lucrative for Albemarle in the years ahead as the demand for lithium is expected to nearly quadruple from 2018 to 2025.

The rationale for this massive explosion in the growth of demand for lithium lies primarily in the growing demand for EVs (as well as consumer electronics). According to Globe Newswire, demand for EVs is expected to skyrocket from 1.5 million units in 2018 to 10.79 million units in 2025, for a CAGR of 32.57%.

Government subsidization of EVs, tax rebates, improving EV fuel range, and a decreased EV battery cost are all expected to be factors in the rise of electric vehicles which rely on lithium batteries.

Image Source: Albemarle Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

A number of positive developments occurred for Albemarle in 2018 that will likely position the company well in 2019 and into the next decade to meet the massive demand for lithium.

Image Source: Albemarle Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Bringing the Xinyu Phase II expansion project online possibly later this year would be a huge boon to Albemarle's overall production and raise anticipated production to around 85,000 metric tons of LCE this year, which would support the financial guidance provided by Albemarle and lay the foundation for future years.

Looking ahead to future years, we can see that Albemarle is forecasting 165,000-175,000 metric tons of LCE production in 2021 and a near doubling of that by 2025 to 325,000-350,000 metric tons of LCE production.

Image Source: Albemarle Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

While some would be wary of these aggressive plans to ramp up lithium production in the years ahead, Albemarle's management team is highly disciplined and arguably the best in the lithium business at making accretive acquisitions to drive measured, intelligent production growth rather than simply dilutive and foolish production growth.

Take for instance that the CEO Luke Kissam and his management team believe that the $700 million in capital expenditures during 2018 will lead to returns at least twice Albemarle's cost of capital and one can see that Albemarle is taking a measured approach to increasing its production growth.

For those that doubt the promises made to investors by the management team, one simply has to take into consideration that Kissam has 8 years' experience as Albemarle's CEO and has been with the company since 2003.

Since he became CEO in 2011, Kissam oversaw the sale of Albemarle's low margin and slow growth businesses at reasonable valuations for Albemarle and turned around to acquire Rockwood Holdings for $6.2 billion in a cash and stock deal in 2014, making Albemarle the absolute largest producer of lithium in the world.

Image Source: Albemarle Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

When we consider that the Lithium segment accounts for about half of Albemarle's EBITDA, a 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2019 would equate to a 10% growth in overall EBITDA and seeing as the other segments are expected to be flat, this is why analysts are projecting low double digit earnings growth for this year.

The massive growth in lithium demand and Albemarle's ambitious plans to ramp up its production through 2025 are the driving factors in both analyst estimates and management estimates that suggest an investment in Albemarle will be a lucrative undertaking for investors.

Add that to a very strong balance sheet with an interest coverage ratio of over 14 and you have a company with the means to deliver upon its growth plans.

Risks To Consider:

Now that we've established Albemarle is a high quality company with plenty of growth catalysts, it is time to delve into the most material risks facing Albemarle.

As per page 9 of Albemarle's most recent Form 10-K, the company conducts its business in over 100 countries and generates 74% of its sales to foreign countries.

As one could imagine, it's this level of geographic diversification that could potentially work against the company in periods when the US Dollar is relatively strong against other foreign currencies.

However, these types of currency fluctuations typically even out over time so what may be a bad couple of years in terms of foreign currency translation could quickly become a good stretch of years.

A risk that is arguably more material than the foreign currency exposure is the complex nature of the variety of international markets that Albemarle operates in.

From a regulatory standpoint, Albemarle produces a number of products that "are or have been the subject of attention by regulatory authorities and environmental interest groups (Albemarle 10-K, page 12)."

Agencies in the European Union continue to evaluate and monitor the risks to human health and the environment associated with some brominated flame retardants.

Any changes in the regulatory policies within the EU could dramatically increase compliance costs, or alter the public perception toward these and eliminate the demand for these products potentially.

Along those lines, in the event of a product failure, Albemarle can also be held liable for any damages based on claims brought against Albemarle by customers.

Albemarle may even be forced to recall products or issue refunds if a product fails to perform to quality specifications or if the product has a shorter useful life than guaranteed. All of these events would increase both the financial burden on Albemarle while potentially altering public perception of Albemarle's products in a negative manner.

Another risk for investors to consider is that because of its international presence, the possibility of a continuation of the ongoing trade war between the US and China could increase the costs associated with Albemarle's supply chain and/or be disruptive to operations.

Given that Albemarle has two of its lithium processing facilities located in China per pages 23-24 of Albemarle's 10-K, any deterioration in the already strained trade relationship between the US and China could be detrimental to the overall business operations of Albemarle.

In a worst-case scenario trade sanctions between the US and China could lead to a loss of Chinese customers for Albemarle, which would be a blow to the business.

Another concern of some investors is that while lithium demand is incredibly strong and electric vehicles are expected to drive a continued increase in demand for lithium, the issue is that this strong demand has led to an increase in projects around the globe which could lead to a lithium oversupply by the early 2020s, per Moody's. This would result in a weakened spot price for lithium.

There is still the concern that a failure of EVs to live up to their hype and that massive projected growth rate through 2025 could lead to that oversupply predicted by Moody's.

Fortunately for Albemarle and other major lithium suppliers such as SQM and Livent, these producers are by in large protected from downturns in lithium prices through protective clauses in long-term contracts with minimum prices.

While Albemarle is a play on lithium and that will be the segment to drive most growth in the years ahead, it is more than just a play on lithium and the Bromine Specialties and Catalyst segments are also key to the stability of Albemarle's overall business while it expands its presence in the Lithium segment.

The last risk is that because many of Albemarle's customers operate in cyclical industries such as oil, consumer electronics, and so forth, any downturn in the economy could lead to reduced demand from Albemarle's customers, thereby reducing revenue and earnings.

This reduction in earnings along with a bearish sentiment during a market downturn is what caused Albemarle's stock to fall from $45 preceding the Great Recession to $15 at its nadir in the depths of the recession.

It's this level of volatility in the stock that some investors may not be able to handle and if that's the case, they would be better off avoiding investing in the cyclical Albemarle.

Reason #3: Albemarle Is Trading At Its Most Attractive Entry Point In 3 Years

Now that we've established that Albemarle is a company with plenty of reason to believe there are growth catalysts in its future and that the company is of high quality, it is time to delve into the valuation aspect.

The first metric that I'll examine to place a fair value on Albemarle shares is the dividend yield in comparison to its historical average.

According to Gurufocus, the 13 year median yield of Albemarle shares is 1.39% against the current yield of 1.91% (as of May 3, 2019 with a share price of $77.00).

As a growthier dividend stock, Albemarle's dividend yield will likely never come close to the 30 year Treasury yield of 2.92%, but even in a conservative scenario in which one assigns a fair value yield of 1.6% to Albemarle shares, the company is still considerably undervalued.

A fair value yield of 1.6% would imply a fair value of $91.88 a share, which would indicate Albemarle is trading at a 16.2% discount to fair value and offers investors 19.3% upside.

Another metric that I'll use to determine Albemarle's fair value is price to sales ratio.

According to Morningstar, Albemarle is trading at a price to sales ratio of 2.5 against the 5 year average of 2.86.

Should Albemarle revert to even a conservative price to sales ratio of even 2.75, this would imply that the company's fair value is $84.70 a share.

This would indicate that Albemarle is currently trading at a 9.1% discount to fair value and offers upside of 10%.

One final metric that I'll use to estimate the fair value of Albemarle is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The DDM formula is as follows:

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the formula is the easiest and we can quickly determine that Albemarle's annualized dividend per share is $1.47.

The next input is the cost of capital equity which is simply another term for an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I typically aim for 10% returns as that is slightly above the historical average of the broader market.

The last input is the most subjective and is arguably the most important to the entire DDM formula. While the annualized dividend and required rate of return is quite easy to select, predicting a company's long-term dividend growth rate isn't an exact science.

At any rate, I use the historical growth rate demonstrated by the company and weigh that against analyst estimates, management estimates (especially if they've proven reliable like Albemarle's management), and I consider industry factors.

In the case of Albemarle, I'd estimate a long-term dividend growth rate of 8.25%. While this is on the higher end of what I typically forecast into my estimates, Albemarle is a company that has a bit of room to expand its payout ratio, promising growth catalysts, and quality management to justify my estimate.

As I alluded to earlier, I'd expect that dividend growth to be a bit more front-loaded with high single digit to low double digit dividend increases over the next few years, and an eventual deceleration to 7-8% once again over the long-term.

This gives us a fair value of $84.00 a share, which would indicate that Albemarle is trading at an 8.3% discount to fair value and offers investors 9.1% upside.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $86.86 a share. This means that Albemarle shares are trading at an 11.4% discount to fair value and offer 12.8% upside.

It's also important to remember that I wasn't exactly throwing the most favorable assumptions into my fair value projections. I often concluded that Albemarle wouldn't fully return to its historical value metrics even though the fundamentals of the company indicate a return to those values is likely. I believe there is a level of conservativeness built into these projections.

Summary: Albemarle Offers Investors An Average Yield With Strong Dividend Growth

As we've discussed, Albemarle is a company with an exceptionally safe dividend that is well covered and even has a bit of room to expand its payout ratio, on top of the earnings growth that is expected in the years ahead.

While the starting yield is average for the market we're currently in, the expected growth is certainly above the broader market and that offers an attractive opportunity.

As the macrotrends of cleaner, renewable energy play out and this drives the demand for their lithium business, Albemarle will be a major beneficiary to this trend. And it's important to remember that even if this trend doesn't progress as we expect it to, Albemarle is in the business of more than just lithium and those products are just as essential to the functioning of the world.

Furthermore, Albemarle also offers an exceptionally high dividend yield based upon the company's historical yield and all signs point to Albemarle being firmly undervalued.

When we sum it all up, the 1.9% yield of Albemarle, the conservative growth estimates of 7-8% earnings growth over the next 10 years, and a 1.2% average annual expansion in the valuation multiple means it's likely that Albemarle will deliver total returns of 10.1-11.1% over the next decade.

The bar simply isn't set very high for Albemarle and even if earnings growth comes nowhere near analyst and management estimates, this company could still be a great investment that delivers alpha to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.