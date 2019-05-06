Another Rights Offering For NHF - Please Pay Attention

If you own the rights, the only rational course of action is to oversubscribe, even if you plan to sell shares soon before or soon thereafter.

The NHF rights offering, announced earlier this month went X last Friday, hence the price dropped about 5%. This should have been expected. Now that the price has adjusted down, what should a long-term owner of this Fund do, even if you do not want to increase your position? First of all, note that your shares will be diluted if you don’t exercise the rights. That is, other people will take your money, so you must exercise the rights. In addition, it will likely be in your best interest to oversubscribe to the extent possible. In order to fund your purchase, you merely sell shares prior to the exercise, in time to settle the rights purchases. If you oversubscribe, you’ll need to take some risk in that you won’t know exactly how much of your oversubscription will get filled, but if you make reasonable assumptions it will work out.

In past years I have ranted that these rights offerings are much more beneficial to the Fund management than to the shareholders. But I believe the reason that there is not a more pronounced objection to this regularly scheduled dilution of shareholders is that it works out pretty well for those who are paying attention while hurting those who are not.

Look at last year as an example. When the rights offering was announced on April 20th, the NAV was $26.11 and the closing price was $23.17, a discount of 11.2%. Similar to the previous rights offering and again this year, the rights were to purchase one new share of NHF for every three shares owned (on the record date) at a cost of 95% of the lesser of the NAV or price[1] on the expiration date. Since the price was very unlikely to be above the NAV on the expiration it was fairly certain that new shares would be sold at a discount to NAV meaning the NAV per share would be diluted. Doing the math, if the price at expiration was at a discount of 10% then new shares would be sold at a discount of 14.5% (1-(0.90x0.95)), and if all rights were exercised, outstanding shares expand by 33.3% but net assets would only expand by 28.5% so the dilution to current shares would be 3.63% (1.285/1.333-1).

If everyone participates, then everyone gets a nice deal on new shares, equal in dollars to the amount their current shares are being diluted. The Fund managers get the benefit of managing more money and maybe the shareholders benefit from economies of scale as the Fund is larger, weighed of course against the administrative costs of managing a rights offering, which are bourne completely by the Fund, not the Fund managers. And maybe the shareholders benefit by enabling the Fund managers to invest in some new opportunities without having to sell current holdings.

But that’s not all. The rights offering had (and has) an oversubscription provision so that any shareholders that fully subscribed could also sign up to purchase additional shares. Any rights from shareholders who didn’t exercise could be redistributed plus an additional 25% of the original offering was to be made available. Hence, if the rights offering was fully oversubscribed (it was in 2018) then the share count would expand by 41.7% (33.3% x 1.25). An average price discount of 10% would lead to an exercise discount of 14.5% and dilution of 4.26%. That would be roughly $25 million taken out of the pockets of all shareholders and redistributed to the shareholders who were paying attention.

Given the opportunity for free money from oversubscription rights, it may not be surprising that while the NAV remained basically steady after the April 20, 2018 announcement the price rose to $24.40 before the x-date, trimming the discount to 7.7%. On May 8, 2018, the x-date, the price dropped 4.7% to $23.25 which made perfect sense. Over the next few weeks leading up to the expiration date, the NAV happened to remain stable, the Fund paid a $0.20 dividend, and the price deteriorated to $22.06, a discount of 15.8%. That’s because anyone who was paying attention knew that the NAV would be dropping somewhere in the range of 5% or more in early June and there was no good reason to purchase shares in the open market if you could soon buy them even cheaper through the rights offering. No matter how low the shares traded, anyone who subscribed to the rights would be buying 5% cheaper a day or two after expiration, at the expense of non-subscribing shareholders.

Last year, shareholders who subscribed to the rights offering were filled on June 7, 2018 at a price of $21.30 per share which was an 18.9% discount to the NAV. Assuming the offering was fully subscribed the math would estimate dilution to be 5.6%. Indeed, the NAV dropped 5.6% to $24.81. Shareholders that subscribed to the offering did OK, those that oversubscribed did better and shareholders that didn’t subscribe needlessly lost money. We understand that last year’s offering was oversubscribed, but I would be interested to know what percentage of shareholders participated in the offering.

In the past, I have called this force-feeding of shareholders, which it is. However, a more benevolent description would be to call it analogous to a private equity capital call. Since management has made it clear that this will be a regular occurrence, shareholders should know by now that they are signing up for additional investments in order to protect their capital. It is part of the cost of purchasing this manager’s services. The benefit of the exchange-traded closed-end fund is liquidity so that you can re-balance your position while defending your capital.

The parameters of this year’s offering are the same as before: The right to purchase one new share for every three owned on the record date (April 29). “The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to the lesser of (1) 95% of the reported net asset value on May 22, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"), or (2) 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date and on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date.”[2] Again there is a provision for shareholders to oversubscribe for shares not subscribed by others plus an additional 25%.

My advice to our clients and any other shareholders right now is to fully subscribe to the rights offering and oversubscribe to the extent possible. It is not clear how much of your oversubscription will get filled, but I would suggest you offer to buy at least twice as much as your standard allotment, hence 2/3 of your current position. If you don’t have the cash or do not want to increase your position in NHF, simply sell enough shares between now and expiration to fund the potential purchase. Market forces will move the NAV between now and then but I expect that the discount will more likely expand than contract. In any case, no matter how low the price gets before expiration, you will be purchasing even cheaper with the rights.

In tax-advantaged accounts (IRAs, 401(K)s, Foundations, etc.) the only cost will be transaction costs. In taxable accounts, a bit more care needs to be taken, but looking back through the Fund’s record, where virtually all of the returns have been realized through distributions, I would be surprised if any shareholders had significant unrealized capital gains in NHF. I would bet that the lowest cost shares in most portfolios are the shares acquired through past rights offerings. So selling shares in order to re-purchase through rights is unlikely to generate tax liability. On the contrary, you may realize losses, but be aware of your wash sales status.

If you own the rights, the only rational course of action is to oversubscribe, even if you plan to sell shares soon before or soon thereafter.

Although I have not mentioned anything about the portfolio managers, I should note that, despite its proclivity for dilutive rights offerings, we continue to use and recommend this Fund because we believe that James Dondero and the team at Highland Capital have demonstrated an ability to add significant value through active management. I would prefer them to be a bit more shareholder friendly and a bit less self-interested, but as I said before, it is not unlike a hedge fund or private equity fund; its part of the cost of utilizing this manager.

[1] 95% of the average of the closing price on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date

[2] NexPoint’s April 11, 2019 press release announcing the rights offering

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.