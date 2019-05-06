Beyond Meat Sees Insane Momentum

The potential of the market is huge and, thus, of the company as well, although the potential is quite aggressively priced in currently.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has gone public in an offering which has been one of the greatest success stories of recent times, as investors like the potential of the business in a huge potential market and secular mega trends favouring plant-based meats.

While I was quite appealed to the valuation at the IPO price, that valuation appeal has diminished in the $60s. The potential for investors is that this could become a multi-billion stock in a few years if trend continues and Beyond Meat remains a leading player; yet, the chances of this happening are hard to judge and the current valuation is quite elevated to create a very compelling risk-reward for now, although I am appealed to large sell-offs.

The Business

Beyond Meat is a very interesting business which has developed a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Meat is built in plants through an innovation which gives consumers similar taste, texture, and other characteristics of animal-based meat products while having the nutritional benefits of plant-based meat products.

This way consumers do not have to make sacrifices, in fact, they can eat more, no longer having a bad impact on their health, climate, resources, and animal welfare. The potential market is huge with the meat market in the world representing a $1.4 trillion market. The company focuses on the largest meat categories - those being beef, pork, and poultry - created through its own scientific processes. Architecture and texture are replicated with amino acids, lipids, trace minerals, and waters.

Best-known product is the Beyond Burger, the 100% plant-based burger which can be found at 30,000 distribution points now in the US as well as some international countries.

The Offering

Beyond Meat initially aimed to sell 9.6 million shares in a range between $23 and $25 per share, up from an even more preliminary price range of $19-21 per share. Shares were eventually sold at the high end of the range, resulting in $240 million in gross proceeds for the company. With 58.3 million shares outstanding, the company is at a $1.46 billion valuation. That is, however, before taking into account the huge opening day run. Shares rose more than 150% to just over $64 currently, for a market value of $3.7 billion. With the offer proceeds and a net cash position of around $24 million ahead of the offering, operating assets are valued at nearly $3.5 billion.

The company has seen rapid growth in return for this valuation. In 2016, the company generated $16.2 million in sales, on which, it reported an operating loss of $24.8 million. Revenues doubled to $32.6 million as operating losses were fairly stable at $28.6 million. Real spectacular growth was seen last year as sales growth accelerated to 170% to $87.9 million, as losses from operations were stable at $28.0 million. Based on this revenue number, operating assets are valued at around 40 times sales at $64 per share. It should be said that the offer price valued operating assets traded at 'just' 14 times sales. Note that most sales rely heavily on the Beyond Burger, responsible for 70% of sales.

Growth could have been even higher as the company was actually production constrained last year, as a greater shift to fresh products did boost margins and sales prices as well. In 2018, the retail segment doubled to nearly $51 million in sales as real growth was driven by restaurant and foodservice, a division in which sales rose from $7 million to $37 million.

The most impressive thing about the 2018 results was the last quarter as sales rose by 175% in the final quarter of the year. Revenues did come in at $31.5 million in the final quarter of the year, running at a rate of $126 million a year, suggesting that the annualised sales multiple has already dropped to 27 times. The company, furthermore, outlined an upbeat guidance with first quarter sales seen at $38-40 million, marking growth rates in excess of 200%. This suggests sales running at $160 million per annum, reducing multiples to 20 times annualised sales. The business is still expected to lose about $7 million in the first quarter, but this is very manageable given the capital influx, of course.

What Now?

Reality is that it seems clear that the market in which the company operates has a bright future, even if just a small portion of consumers shift to alternative meats, while the long-term trends regarding healthy and environmental benefit the company and industry. Another clear advantage is the pace of growth and leadership position; yet, there are some real risks as well, of course.

The primary risk in my eyes is that of valuation, but other risks include competition, losses (although they are not that important at this stage), ability to manage the growth, reliance on suppliers, and reliance on distributors (notably United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)). Other risks include potential adverse (health) outcomes from frequent usage of this alternative meats, let alone perceived health issues or an illness incident.

Competition from traditional players such as JBS (JBS), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Tyson (NYSE:TSN), and WH Group (OTCPK:WGHPY) among others is fierce and they have ample resources, although today's valuation and momentum goes a long way to create and maintain a big head start. Tyson held a minority stake in the business which it has divested ahead of the offering and is looking to develop its own competitive products. While the exit of Tyson could be seen as a treat, Beyond Meat has many happy investors including Bill Gates, Even Williams, and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as prominent VC investors.

Reality is that expectations are sky high and even M&A involving better-for-you companies have been anything but a success in recent year/years. So, the range of outcomes for investors is very large, starting from bankruptcy to ending on the right-hand side of the scale at profitable market dominance in a multi-billion market. If the company could grab a decent market share and post double-digit operating margins, I see no reason why this could not become a business with tens of billions or perhaps >$100 billion market value in the long run. The question is what the realistic chances of achieving this are, how long it will take, and how much dilution will be incurred along the road. I would be tempted to buy a small speculative stake if the stock sells off at the $40s; note that this would be a very speculative stake indeed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.