What Are The Sales Prospects For The Hyundai Palisade?

Looking at these comparables, it would be a good result if the Hyundai Palisade reached 4,000 to 5,000 monthly sales in the U.S., with the brand’s highest margins.

I also contrast the Palisade’s prospects with the sales ramp of the smaller Hyundai Kona, which launched in Q1, 2018, and has now reached more than 5,000 per month.

Hyundai Palisade’s sister vehicle, the Kia Telluride, which launched just before, has broken into the top-11 best-selling ones with more than 5,000 unit sales per month.

I examine the recent sales numbers for the 26 major competitors in this segment: three-row SUVs, in the U.S. market.

Hyundai is launching a new large and far more premium three-row SUV than it has had in the past (Santa Fe XL) - the Palisade.

The Hyundai-Kia Group (OTCPK:HYMLF), which also includes the Genesis luxury brand, is in competition for being the world’s fourth-largest automaking group. The three largest are of course Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi (OTCPK:NSANY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM): Toyota extends its early lead in race for World's Largest Automaker 2019. This makes what Hyundai does in a key market segment into big deal, especially if this market segment is key to the brand’s profitability in the U.S.

Hyundai is about to launch its first premium full-size three-row, eight-passenger, SUV - the Palisade. It's the sister vehicle to the Kia Telluride, which launched in the first quarter of 2019. Large three-row SUVs are considered to be some of the most profitable mainstream vehicles you can sell in the U.S. market.

Hyundai has of course sold a three-row SUV in the U.S. market before - the Santa Fe XL, which is currently on sale at the very end of its life cycle. However, this Santa Fe XL was neither very premium nor a particularly large three-row SUV. It was considered by journalists to be one of the more inexpensive, slightly on the smaller side, and less inspiring competitors.

The Hyundai Palisade is something new altogether. It’s got an overall stance and look that sits somewhere between a Volvo XC90 and a Range Rover. That means fairly square and upright, favoring interior space and visibility over aerodynamics. It's a far more premium look than its predecessor, the Santa Fe XL.

Journalists already had a chance to evaluate the interior, and it’s in a very different league than previous Hyundais. It's now angling to compete with premium brands, with something far more richer than you find in Chevrolet’s, Nissan’s, Honda’s and Ford’s three-row SUVs.

The question for the financial analyst here, in the first instance, is how many of these presumably higher-than-corporate-average margin Palisade units that Hyundai can sell? In order to get a sense of this opportunity, let’s take a look at how three-row SUVs are selling in the U.S. market right now:

US sales April 2019 April 2018 change source 1 Ford Explorer 17769 18044 -2% (Q1 average) 2 Toyota Highlander 17190 18456 -7% (April) 3 Chevrolet Traverse 11408 12733 -10% (Q1 average) 4 Honda Pilot 11399 11891 -4% (April) 5 GMC Acadia 10400 9967 4% (Q1 average) 6 Ford Expedition 7258 4483 62% (Q1 average) 7 Chevrolet Tahoe 6951 7881 -12% (Q1 average) 8 Subaru Ascent 6512 0 N/A (April) 9 Dodge Durango 6171 4923 25% (April) 10 Volkswagen Atlas 6050 5404 12% (April) 11 Kia Telluride 5570 0 N/A (April) 12 GMC Yukon 4982 5001 0% (Q1 average) 13 Nissan Pathfinder 4713 2741 72% (April) 14 Buick Enclave 4193 3290 27% (Q1 average) 15 Acura MDX 3339 3585 -7% (April) 16 Infiniti QX60 2773 3052 -9% (April) 17 Audi Q7 2752 3083 -11% (April) 18 Volvo XC90 2700 2282 18% (April) 19 BMW X7 2291 0 N/A (April) 20 Cadillac Escalade 2273 2704 -16% (Q1 average) 21 Nissan Armada 1917 1713 12% (April) 22 Mercedes GLS 1678 1794 -6% (April) 23 Lincoln Navigator 1490 1354 10% (Q1 average) 24 Tesla Model X 1050 1025 2% (April) 25 Infiniti QX80 1029 920 12% (April) 26 Land Rover Discovery 572 611 -6% (April) TOTAL 144429 126935 14%

As you can see in the table above, we have a complication in our data. Recently, two automakers shifted their U.S. sales reporting from a monthly basis to a quarterly basis. Those two automakers are General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). Of course, those companies also sell products under multiple brands, including Lincoln, GMC, Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac. These two companies also have the largest numbers of entries in this segment.

While an imperfect solution, I have taken the monthly averages for those two companies (Q1 divided by 3) and compared them with the April month reported results for the other automakers. This analysis will “catch up” when we report the full Q2 U.S. sales results upon the conclusion of the June quarter. Until then, we have to suffer with this slight imperfection in the data set.

With that caveat, what do we find with this data? We find that we are seeing a 14% growth rate in this segment - three-row SUVs - in the U.S. market right now.

14% growth is positively explosive in a U.S. car market that's struggling to just keep close to 0% right now and is arguably falling just below that water mark in parts of early 2019. This tells you the first cornerstone of why automakers such as Hyundai are now pursuing this segment with a far more serious product than in the past.

However, the data also tells us something else, that we need to analyze and that is particularly relevant in this instance. Look in the table above and notice that there are three entrants that have no year-over-year comparisons: BMW X7, Subaru Ascent and Kia Telluride.

If we back out those three all-new segment entries, we find that the residual growth is “only” 2%. In a U.S. auto market that’s not even holding onto 0% growth right now, growing at 2% is actually an excellent number too. This explains why, despite new competition entering the segment, incumbents continue to invest heavily in three-row SUVs.

The Hyundai Palisade is supposedly scheduled to launch in the U.S. market some time as early as this summer 2019. What can we expect for its U.S. sales numbers?

The closest comparable in the table above is the Palisade’s de-facto sister vehicle, the Kia Telluride. It launched near the end of February 2019 and is built in Georgia, U.S.A., unlike the Palisade, which is built in Korea. Let’s take a look at the trajectory of Telluride U.S. sales thus far:

2019 US sales Kia Telluride January 0 February 315 March 5080 April 5570 TOTAL 10965

As you can see in the table above, the Kia Telluride swiftly achieved at least a temporary plateau little over 5,000 units per month. It's impossible to say whether this has in any way “stabilized” after only two full months of U.S. sales.

With the two vehicles - Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride - being so similar, any sales differences may come down mostly to consumer preferences regarding the styling differences. This is most visible in the front fascia of the car. The Kia approach to this styling element was perhaps a bigger departure from its existing lineup. In contrast, the Hyundai approach to this styling element is more in line with its other cars offered today.

Financial Implications for Hyundai: A step forward

Until barely a year ago, Hyundai had a very weak crossover offering, with only one really strong product, the Tucson compact SUV. The Santa Fe models were outdated. Then it added the Kona subcompact SUV in February 2018, which has become a huge success:

US 2018 Hyundai Kona January 0 February 199 March 2360 April 3315 May 5079 June 4240 July 4173 August 4772 September 4327 October 4330 November 5976 December 8319 TOTAL 47090 US 2019 Hyundai Kona January 5696 February 5686 March 7015 April 5154

As you can see in the table above, within three full months the Kona reached a “cruising altitude” of at least in the ballpark of 5,000 monthly sales, with some months recently spiking well above that. In a flat economy, we should expect 2019 sales of somewhere around 70,000 unit sales, up from 47,090 in 2018.

Interestingly, that's not too far from where can expect the unit contribution from the Palisade. Let’s say 4,000 units per month, conservatively, once sales get going in the second half of 2019. That may be only two thirds the Kona units, but consider these two factors:

The Kona starts around $20,000. The Palisade is expected to start little over $30,000 but top close to $50,000, with average selling prices - before discount - probably around $40,000. That would be very close to twice the Kona transaction prices. Gross margins on such a more elaborate vehicle (Palisade) should also be much higher than on the less expensive vehicle (Kona).

Therefore, in conclusion, even if the Palisade as a larger and more expensive vehicle will only sell in (slightly) lower quantities than the high-volume Kona, it ought to deliver much higher profits for Hyundai.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.