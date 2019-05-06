Long Ideas | Consumer  | Korea

What Are The Sales Prospects For The Hyundai Palisade?

by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

Hyundai is launching a new large and far more premium three-row SUV than it has had in the past (Santa Fe XL) - the Palisade.

I examine the recent sales numbers for the 26 major competitors in this segment: three-row SUVs, in the U.S. market.

Hyundai Palisade’s sister vehicle, the Kia Telluride, which launched just before, has broken into the top-11 best-selling ones with more than 5,000 unit sales per month.

I also contrast the Palisade’s prospects with the sales ramp of the smaller Hyundai Kona, which launched in Q1, 2018, and has now reached more than 5,000 per month.

Looking at these comparables, it would be a good result if the Hyundai Palisade reached 4,000 to 5,000 monthly sales in the U.S., with the brand’s highest margins.

The Hyundai-Kia Group (OTCPK:HYMLF), which also includes the Genesis luxury brand, is in competition for being the world’s fourth-largest automaking group. The three largest are of course Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi (OTCPK:NSANY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM): Toyota extends its early lead in race for World's Largest Automaker 2019. This makes what Hyundai does in a key market segment into big deal, especially if this market segment is key to the brand’s profitability in the U.S.

Hyundai is about to launch its first premium full-size three-row, eight-passenger, SUV - the Palisade. It's the sister vehicle to the Kia Telluride, which launched in the first quarter of 2019. Large three-row SUVs are considered to be some of the most profitable mainstream vehicles you can sell in the U.S. market.

Hyundai has of course sold a three-row SUV in the U.S. market before - the Santa Fe XL, which is currently on sale at the very end of its life cycle. However, this Santa Fe XL was neither very premium nor a particularly large three-row SUV. It was considered by journalists to be one of the more inexpensive, slightly on the smaller side, and less inspiring competitors.

The Hyundai Palisade is something new altogether. It’s got an overall stance and look that sits somewhere between a Volvo XC90 and a Range Rover. That means fairly square and upright, favoring interior space and visibility over aerodynamics. It's a far more premium look than its predecessor, the Santa Fe XL.

Journalists already had a chance to evaluate the interior, and it’s in a very different league than previous Hyundais. It's now angling to compete with premium brands, with something far more richer than you find in Chevrolet’s, Nissan’s, Honda’s and Ford’s three-row SUVs.

The question for the financial analyst here, in the first instance, is how many of these presumably higher-than-corporate-average margin Palisade units that Hyundai can sell? In order to get a sense of this opportunity, let’s take a look at how three-row SUVs are selling in the U.S. market right now:

US sales

April 2019

April 2018

change

source

1

Ford Explorer

17769

18044

-2%

(Q1 average)

2

Toyota Highlander

17190

18456

-7%

(April)

3

Chevrolet Traverse

11408

12733

-10%

(Q1 average)

4

Honda Pilot

11399

11891

-4%

(April)

5

GMC Acadia

10400

9967

4%

(Q1 average)

6

Ford Expedition

7258

4483

62%

(Q1 average)

7

Chevrolet Tahoe

6951

7881

-12%

(Q1 average)

8

Subaru Ascent

6512

0

N/A

(April)

9

Dodge Durango

6171

4923

25%

(April)

10

Volkswagen Atlas

6050

5404

12%

(April)

11

Kia Telluride

5570

0

N/A

(April)

12

GMC Yukon

4982

5001

0%

(Q1 average)

13

Nissan Pathfinder

4713

2741

72%

(April)

14

Buick Enclave

4193

3290

27%

(Q1 average)

15

Acura MDX

3339

3585

-7%

(April)

16

Infiniti QX60

2773

3052

-9%

(April)

17

Audi Q7

2752

3083

-11%

(April)

18

Volvo XC90

2700

2282

18%

(April)

19

BMW X7

2291

0

N/A

(April)

20

Cadillac Escalade

2273

2704

-16%

(Q1 average)

21

Nissan Armada

1917

1713

12%

(April)

22

Mercedes GLS

1678

1794

-6%

(April)

23

Lincoln Navigator

1490

1354

10%

(Q1 average)

24

Tesla Model X

1050

1025

2%

(April)

25

Infiniti QX80

1029

920

12%

(April)

26

Land Rover Discovery

572

611

-6%

(April)

TOTAL

144429

126935

14%

As you can see in the table above, we have a complication in our data. Recently, two automakers shifted their U.S. sales reporting from a monthly basis to a quarterly basis. Those two automakers are General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). Of course, those companies also sell products under multiple brands, including Lincoln, GMC, Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac. These two companies also have the largest numbers of entries in this segment.

While an imperfect solution, I have taken the monthly averages for those two companies (Q1 divided by 3) and compared them with the April month reported results for the other automakers. This analysis will “catch up” when we report the full Q2 U.S. sales results upon the conclusion of the June quarter. Until then, we have to suffer with this slight imperfection in the data set.

With that caveat, what do we find with this data? We find that we are seeing a 14% growth rate in this segment - three-row SUVs - in the U.S. market right now.

14% growth is positively explosive in a U.S. car market that's struggling to just keep close to 0% right now and is arguably falling just below that water mark in parts of early 2019. This tells you the first cornerstone of why automakers such as Hyundai are now pursuing this segment with a far more serious product than in the past.

However, the data also tells us something else, that we need to analyze and that is particularly relevant in this instance. Look in the table above and notice that there are three entrants that have no year-over-year comparisons: BMW X7, Subaru Ascent and Kia Telluride.

If we back out those three all-new segment entries, we find that the residual growth is “only” 2%. In a U.S. auto market that’s not even holding onto 0% growth right now, growing at 2% is actually an excellent number too. This explains why, despite new competition entering the segment, incumbents continue to invest heavily in three-row SUVs.

The Hyundai Palisade is supposedly scheduled to launch in the U.S. market some time as early as this summer 2019. What can we expect for its U.S. sales numbers?

The closest comparable in the table above is the Palisade’s de-facto sister vehicle, the Kia Telluride. It launched near the end of February 2019 and is built in Georgia, U.S.A., unlike the Palisade, which is built in Korea. Let’s take a look at the trajectory of Telluride U.S. sales thus far:

2019 US sales

Kia Telluride

January

0

February

315

March

5080

April

5570

TOTAL

10965

As you can see in the table above, the Kia Telluride swiftly achieved at least a temporary plateau little over 5,000 units per month. It's impossible to say whether this has in any way “stabilized” after only two full months of U.S. sales.

With the two vehicles - Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride - being so similar, any sales differences may come down mostly to consumer preferences regarding the styling differences. This is most visible in the front fascia of the car. The Kia approach to this styling element was perhaps a bigger departure from its existing lineup. In contrast, the Hyundai approach to this styling element is more in line with its other cars offered today.

Financial Implications for Hyundai: A step forward

Until barely a year ago, Hyundai had a very weak crossover offering, with only one really strong product, the Tucson compact SUV. The Santa Fe models were outdated. Then it added the Kona subcompact SUV in February 2018, which has become a huge success:

US 2018

Hyundai Kona

January

0

February

199

March

2360

April

3315

May

5079

June

4240

July

4173

August

4772

September

4327

October

4330

November

5976

December

8319

TOTAL

47090

US 2019

Hyundai Kona

January

5696

February

5686

March

7015

April

5154

As you can see in the table above, within three full months the Kona reached a “cruising altitude” of at least in the ballpark of 5,000 monthly sales, with some months recently spiking well above that. In a flat economy, we should expect 2019 sales of somewhere around 70,000 unit sales, up from 47,090 in 2018.

Interestingly, that's not too far from where can expect the unit contribution from the Palisade. Let’s say 4,000 units per month, conservatively, once sales get going in the second half of 2019. That may be only two thirds the Kona units, but consider these two factors:

  1. The Kona starts around $20,000. The Palisade is expected to start little over $30,000 but top close to $50,000, with average selling prices - before discount - probably around $40,000. That would be very close to twice the Kona transaction prices.

  2. Gross margins on such a more elaborate vehicle (Palisade) should also be much higher than on the less expensive vehicle (Kona).

Therefore, in conclusion, even if the Palisade as a larger and more expensive vehicle will only sell in (slightly) lower quantities than the high-volume Kona, it ought to deliver much higher profits for Hyundai.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.