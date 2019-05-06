CTS Eventim Is A Formidable Player In Ticketing, But The Share Price May Be Too High

Regulatory pressure must be taken into account. But that it itself is an expression of the dominance of CTS Eventim. In addition, future growth and new markets are in sight.

CTS Eventim is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Despite a growing dividend and healthy payout ratio, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is high.

1. CTS WHO?

CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF) is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2018, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company’s systems – through stationary box offices, online or mobile. CTS Eventim sells 80 percent of all tickets for pop and rock concerts in Germany. 60-70 percent of all tickets which are sold via ticketing systems in Germany are sold through CTS Eventim's system. Its online portals operate under brands such as Eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com.

The Eventim Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like ‘Rock am Ring’,‘Rock im Park’, ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Southside’, each of them with more than 70k visitors. Furthermore, CTS Eventim provides the ticket sale exclusively, e.g. in 2017, CTS Eventim was the exclusive ticket seller of the Rolling Stones tour in Germany and the Metallica concert in Hamburg. In 2018, Rammstein, a well known German rock band, worked exclusively for the (personalized) ticket sales with CTS Eventim too.

In addition, the footprint extends beyond the borders of Germany. Some of Europe’s most renowned venues are operated by CTS Eventim, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the Eventim Apollo in London. As the European market leader for ticketing CTS Eventim is active in 20 countries, eg. the United Kingdom, the Benelux, Switzerland, several Eastern European countries, Israel, Russia and Italy. In 2014 CTS Eventim was the official supplier in the category 'Ticketing Services' for the Olympic Winter Games in Russia.

Besides this market power, there is another fact that I like very much. The company CTS Eventim is only publicly traded to a limited extent. According to Forbes, the founder and CEO of CTS Eventim Klaus Peter Schulenberg actually owns more than 40 percent of the company.

For me as an investor, looking for companies with a long-term business horizon, this is a good sign because research has found that owner-managed companies do perform better than an average company which is managed by ‘extern’ managers. The reasons are:

Family-owned or owner-managed companies do not need to focus on short-term quarterly earnings.

The business strategy is mostly long-term,

Management is not so focused on individual quarters.

Capital market pressures forces to be profitable.

I also like the market where CTS Eventim operates. Live events like the Olympic Games, the Football World Cup, festivals or operas are as old as modern man. One of the first music festivals was held in the Ancient Greece during the Pythian Games. As before, everyone likes a certain music artist, singer or sport athlete. Maybe styles and fashions changed but not the importance of the live interaction with the artists itself. So people will always pay to see their favorite artists live, regardless if it is a rock band, a singer in the opera or an athlete in the arena. Therefore, I would call the business model quite established and secure.

Of course, it is to be expected that in times of crisis or recession, the willingness to pay high entrance fees could decline. But overall, listening to live music or visiting cultural events is still a basic need in human interaction. For all this, CTS Eventim offers its service, both digital and analog. This shows that the company is also consistently using new technologies to further enhance its footprint in the value chain.

2. How does shareholder benefit?

The growth and market power of CTS Eventim has resulted in monstrous price gains (for a fairly traditional business).

Additionally, shareholders were not only rewarded with the price performance. The company has been paying a dividend since 2006, which has been increased since 2008 each year. Only in the years 2006 and 2007 was there no increase. But overall, the annual payout has increased fivefold during this time. The following chart gives a good picture of the impressive dividend development (note: The chart uses USD) which represent incremental returns beyond the increased share price.

3. Fundamentals - promising dividends but high price-earnings ratio

CTS Eventim has rewarded its investors with continued earnings growth and high cash flow:

CTS Eventim 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e EPS in EUR 0.93 0.99 1.18 1.23 1.47 dividends in EUR 0.46 0.50 0.59 0.62 0.74 payout ratio ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % FCF 0.96 1.60 2.30 2.55 2.15

The company plans to distribute each year 50 percent of its profits to shareholders. While a payout ratio in the middle range (50-60%) suggests that the company can adequately cover its dividend, it leaves enough financial space for investment in future growth, e.g. through acquisitions. Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually in April or May) and not quarterly. For 2018 the dividend yield was 1.90 percent.

As regards EPS, CTS Eventim expects mid-single-digit growth in 2019. According to FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), a provider of financial information and analytic software for investment professionals, the outlook could be too conservative. FDS expects CTS Eventim to announce earnings of 1.47 EUR per share for the current fiscal year. This would mean a double-digit growth and at the same time an equally high increase in the dividend.

But as the yield indicates, the growth comes with a high price. For 2018 CTS Eventim has a P/E ratio of nearly 36. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with nearly 31 still very high, even for a growing business. Nevertheless, there are some things you have to consider and which are giving the stock a lot of fantasy.

4. Future Fantasy - quasi monopoly and new markets

In terms of the high valuation, I would like to recall a quote from Warren Buffet.

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

To understand this high valuation, you have to consider the business and how it is operated by CTS Eventim. The company engages in all upstream and downstream areas of the ticket business with a unique business:

In the early years, the company started with a ticketing software. The former business was to rent this software to ticket seller. But today, one of the main businesses is the organization of concerts and performances on own account, where CTS Eventim has brought it to the world's third largest provider. But the company has not forgotten the past and has maintained the selling business too. With buying more and more companies (ticket seller as well as other promoters), CTS Eventim has built both, the infrastructure for concerts, festivals and other events and the organization of ticketing. For the European market, this resulted in a quasi-monopoly because of the resulting natural entry barriers for potential competitors (note: I will go deeper into competition in the next paragraph).

These entry barriers are due to a bottleneck and indirect networks effects created by the dominant business position of CTS Eventim: As more promoters use the CTS Eventim's system, more booking offices and customers will depend on the system (and vice-versa). CTS Eventim uses these effects: To promote an event yourself, you must distribute the tickets via the CTS Eventim ticketing system to reach consumers. If you are a ticket seller and would like to distribute tickets yourself for an event, which is highly likely promoted by CTS Eventim, CTS Eventim forces you to use their own CTS software. Hence, the more CTS Eventim grows, the safer the business becomes.

But that’s not all. CTS Eventim engages in other business areas too and diversifies their business further. Together with the Austrian toll system provider Kapsch Traffic Com. (A0MUZU) CTS Eventim has been awarded the contract for the collection of a car toll in Germany. The contract will last for at least 12 years from the start of the so-called infrastructure levy. The order volume for this time lies with two billion euro and is the largest single order in the history of CTS Eventim. Additionally, there is the opportunity to renew the cooperation once for three years or three times for one year each - for a maximum of 15 years. This opens up completely new and steady income streams and positions CTS for completely new markets.

5. Things to consider for the future - competition (Live Nation & Amazon) and regulatory pressure

There a three things which worry me a little bit (besides the high valuation). Firstly, there may be some competition in the future (from Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Amazon (AMZN)). However, I see minimal danger here, as CTS Eventim’s business is too strong and has high entry barriers.

A Second risk is that festivals are possible targets for terrorist attacks.

In my eyes, however, the biggest threat could be regulatory pressure.

Competition

When it comes to competition, basically there is only one real competitor - Live Nation Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s largest producer of live entertainment. Consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group, the company is the market leader in promoting concerts, ticketing and sponsorship. In fact, Live Nation Entertainment's stock has done pretty well.

Nevertheless, comparing the fundamentals, CTS Eventim still seems to be the better play, even despite the high valuation of CTS Eventim. As you can see, despite strong growth in sales (Q1 revenue of $1.73B (+16.9% Y/Y), Live Nation Entertainment still makes no profit and pays no dividend.

LYV 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS in USD - 0.33 - 0.23 - 0.48 - 0,09 - 0.31 dividends 0 0 0 0 0

Given the fact, that both companies do basically the same business, I find it a little bit strange that Live Nation Entertainment does not manage to make a profit for its shareholders.

Amazon (AMZN) could also be considered a potential competitor. In the meantime, the speculation about a large entry of the online giant even impacted the stock price of CTS Eventim. And indeed, Amazon wanted to shake up the event ticketing market worldwide. In 2016, Amazon selected Great Britain as the test market for an entry into the online ticketing market. But after trying to gain some success for two years, Amazon decided to retreat. Last year, Amazon also postponed the planned market entry in the USA. This exemplifies the described bottleneck mechanics of the ticketing business; the market has high entry barriers and even Amazon could not gain any noteworthy share. Therefore, competition does not seem like a big threat to the business of CTS Eventim. This could also explain and maybe justify this huge premium on the share price.

Terror threat

As mentioned above, another potential risk is the terror threat. Obviously, live events could be a target of potential attacks. For a promoter, it is important to invest in the safety of its guests. Therefore, the promoter has to put in place all essential measures to protect the visitors, (e.g. through more trained staff, more technology for monitoring, use of drones etc). These costs, could hurt CTS Eventim's margin. More importantly, fewer people may attend the events as a result of this threat. That would hit CTS Eventim twice, as it not only organizes events but also sells tickets.

Regulatory headwinds

Overall, a bigger threat to the business could be seen in regulatory pressure. In fact, CTS Eventim faces some headwinds from here. Ironically, these headwinds are directly related to the company's dominance in the ticket and entertainment market.

As I stated above, the market of ticketing and promoting is a conservative and old one. Furthermore, the business of selling tickets or promoting festivals or concerts or to go to these events is not dangerous. Accordingly, regulatory efforts on the part of the German competition authority is due to market power. Given that every investor is looking for exactly this market power, the current investigation of the German Federal Cartel office could also be seen as a ‘hint’ that CTS Eventim is a real and maybe the biggest champion in the European market. But let us dig deeper into this regulatory pressure and evaluate if there could be a more serious threat to the business model of CTS Eventim.

Due to the market power, since 2015, the Federal Cartel Office (FCO) has been investigating the company for antitrust violations. It examined whether CTS Eventim abuses its dominant position with exclusive contracts in order to drive smaller companies out of the market. The clauses in question stipulate that the contracting parties may only sell tickets exclusively or to a considerable extent via CTS Eventim's ticket sales system. The FCO regards these contractual agreements as an abuse of market power under competition law. This resulted in a prohibitions of exclusive agreements with ticket sellers. But this decision does not mean, that the FCO destroyed the business of CTS Eventim, because according to the requirements set by the FCO, CTS Eventim's contract partners must only have the possibility in future to sell at least 20 percent of their annual ticket volume at their own discretion via third party ticketing systems, provided that the contracts are for longer than two years or unlimited. This means, for contracts which last only one year or a maximum two years, exclusivity is not prohibited.

With CTS Eventim being such a dominant company, there is limited potential for acquisitions of smaller companies. The acquisition of the concert agency Four Artists failed due to a decision of the FCO. So, future growth through acqusitions could be limited here. But even that reflects the strength of CTS Eventim. The conservative and age-old business itself does not call for regulation, but the regulatory pressure faced by CTS Eventim could force the company to expand into other geographic markets or other services. With the surcharge for the toll, at least second succeeded perfectly.

Conclusion

Despite regulatory risks, CTS Eventim is operating an extremely solid, growing and conservative business with very high entry barriers. Even Amazon had trouble gaining a foothold into the market. Furthermore, unlike Live Nation Entertainment, CTS Eventim does make profit. Regulation pressure could force CTS Eventim to expand into other geographic markets or other services. With the surcharge for the toll at least second succeeded perfectly. For investors who are looking for a good investment opportunity outside of the U.S. market, where Amazon does not command a presence, CTS Eventim may fit. Given the recent rise in share price, potential buyers (maybe) should wait for a decline.

