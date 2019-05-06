Apple: The Wall Street Quarter

Short term, it will come down to 2 things: whether the next iPhone can stem the tide of losses a bit to buy more time, and whether Apple can execute on services. Both of these are up for grabs.

But it is merely a very expensive bridge to get them to Apple’s next phase: hardware plus services.

The Wall Street Quarter: Apple took $17.6 billion out of cash to reduce the share count by 123 million. Meanwhile, the March services event kept everyone focused on services.

What Cash Is Good For

Pictured: Apple accountants and lawyers in February. Intellectual

What is cash good for? Everything, am I right? The US dollar is the most liquid, fungible asset in the world, and can be used to purchase just about anything.

Apple (AAPL), famously, has many of those US dollars. For years, as cash flows from the iPhone cash cannon kept feeding their Irish bank accounts, people wondered what it was for, considering Apple’s strong preference not to make large acquisitions. But Steve Jobs loved cash and hated debt.

In 2012, Jobs was gone, and Carl Icahn was getting antsy, so Apple decided enough was enough. They had a then-unthinkable $121 billion in cash, so they started returning it to shareholders via dividends and then buybacks when that wasn’t enough.

But when you have that much, and most of it is technically in your Irish subsidiary so you don’t pay US taxes on the income, it becomes more complicated. Apple began borrowing money at rates just above to the US Treasury to return cash, and kept the Irish bank account growing.

The end result is the greatest testament to the insanity of US corporate income tax laws: they have incentivized the most successful company in the world to have both the most cash, $285 billion at the end of 2017, and also the most debt, $122 billion. These are astounding numbers. For reference, $285 billion is more than the entire nominal GDP of Finland in 2018.

Horace Dediu at Asymco made The Most Helpful Apple Chart in the World back in January, 2018 as part of his Apple Cash FAQ:

Asymco

If you have any interest in this subject, spend a little time with that chart, because it is very information-rich and nicely visualized, but the red line is the important one for our discussion — cash net debt. As you can see, for the first few years they had a little trouble keeping that red line going straight — they would either overshoot or undershoot the cash return. But by 2015, they got that sorted out and cash net debt stayed in a pretty tight range from about $140-$150 billion. That is to say, roughly 100% of cash flows were going back to shareholders. When you have $150 billion in net cash you can do that.

Horace' chart only goes thorough September, 2017, but by the end of that calendar year they had undershot a bit, and net cash balance went up to $163 billion. Beginning then:

When they undershot the buybacks in December, 2017, I figured they would accelerate in the following quarter to get back to what seemed to be their preferred range, and that’s what happened. But then in the following two quarters, net cash continued to drop, and I started wondering what they were up to. When they got net cash back up to $130 billion in December by slowing down significantly on buybacks, I figured they were headed back to their preferred range.

Boy, was I wrong. In a March quarter where net income was down 16.4% YoY, Apple decided it was time to blowout buybacks, up 7.7% YoY, and 169% QoQ. That’s not a typo. Net cash is at its lowest level in many years — $113 billion, down $17.6 billion in the quarter, and lower than when they started all this back in 2012.

The net effect was to make the quarter look not so bad in the YoY per-share numbers, and they beat the analyst consensus for EPS. Like me, I think they were anticipating a much slower pace of buybacks.

I began this section asking what cash is good for. People save cash for a rainy day, and so do companies. It is raining as hard as it has in many years in Cupertino. So what did Apple buy with $17.6 billion out of its cash pile?

They bought a bridge to the next phase. They bought patience from Wall Street. Patience while they transition from a business model built entirely around hardware sales to one with a mix of hardware sales and services.

The Apple Hardware Business Model

Oh my god, it's so expensive! - Everyone, after seeing an Apple price tag for the first time

It’s no secret that if you compare an iPhone to a “comparable” Android phone, the iPhone has a higher price tag, and the same for a Mac/PC “comparison”. I put those words in quotes because they don’t mean what you think they do. It’s very easy to compare specs, but that’s only a part of the story.

For years, study after study showed that the total cost of ownership of a Mac is lower than a comparable PC. But let’s look at the smartphone.

When you buy an Apple product you get so much more than competing products, as much as anything can be said to compete with the iPhone. But we’ll give it a shot by comparing it to the Google Pixel 3 which is the best Android phone released around the same time as the iPhone XS/XR. I will compare the normal-sized versions.

iPhone XS Pixel 3 iPhone XR Price $999 $799 $799 Do people buy it? Yah Meh Uh huh CPU Apple A-12 Qualcomm SnapDragon 845 Apple A-12 Motion Coprocessor Apple M-12 None Apple M-12 Secure Enclave Apple chip 3rd party Titan-M chip Apple chip RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB Screen Super-Awesome A Micron Less Super-Awesome Great LCD, but not the stunning look of the other two OLED phones Storage 64GB 64GB 64GB Camera and camera app Awesome Awesome Awesome Battery Life Fantastic Very Good Fantastic Facial Recognition Yes No Yes Tight integration with your computer, tablet, watch, set-top box Yes Only set-top box Yes Hardware designed specifically for software and vice-versa Yes No Yes OS iOS 12 Android Pie 9 iOS 12 Free Software and Security Updates Life of product (currently 6 years) 3 years (Other Android phones never get updates.) Life of product (currently 6 years) App Store with malware security Yes No Yes Phone app that doesn't track your calls Yes No Yes Email app that doesn’t harvest data Yes No Yes Messaging with end-to-end encryption and no data harvesting Yes No Yes Cloud services without data harvesting Yes No Yes Maps app that doesn’t harvest your locations Yes No Yes Fine controls over how apps are allowed to use your hardware and data Yes No Yes Multiple video chat Yes No Yes Word Processor Native Cloud Native Spreadsheet Native Cloud Native Presentation software Yes No Yes Audio recording, editing and mixing Yes No Yes Video editing Yes No Yes Photo editing Yes Yes Yes Free classes on using your device, from beginning to expert, online or at a retail location near you Yes No Yes

I think you see the clear winner here. To me, at least, the security and privacy features alone are worth the price of admission. The XR has a worse screen than the Pixel’s OLED (it’s still pretty great), but is at the same price point as the Pixel and gives you so much more.

So for the high price of admission, you get all that stuff in green for “free,” but of course none of it is free — it’s part of what you’re paying for. You may not want all of it, but you get it anyway, and it all works together in the seamless fashion that only Apple can pull off.

Under Steve Jobs, Apple went from the brink of bankruptcy to the most successful company in the world with a super-simple formula:

Focus relentlessly on customer satisfaction and hyper-efficient operations. Everything else will take care of itself.

Price hardware with very high gross margins that mask a large number of “free” things you get with the price.

A corollary to that first bullet is that Apple, especially under Jobs, has never cared much for what Wall Street analysts think about what they’re doing, or what they should do.

Screw Wall Street

I’ve been an Apple shareholder since 2004, so I’ve listened to a lot of their calls over the past 15 years. In the Jobs era, part of the allure was when Steve would parachute in and deliver some choice snark in response to what he considered a stupid question or suggestion. When I was a kid, my favorite feature in Mad Magazine was Al Jaffe’s “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions.” Jobs was the king. His basic attitude was, “Say whatever you’re going to say; sell the stock if you don’t like what we’re doing. We’ll just be over here with our cash cannon."

Moreover, with the exception of Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, Apple treated the tech press with equal disdain. Katie Cotton was the top PR person at Apple for many years under Jobs.

I am not here to make friends with reporters. — Katie Cotton

Sort of the exact opposite of every other ingratiating publicist. She was famous for not returning calls and emails, or doing so with nothing newsworthy. She tightly controlled Apple’s message to an extent that annoyed reporters endlessly. Here’s a video of her and the UK head of publicity shutting down a Phil Schiller interview with UK Channel 4 when they did not like where it was headed.

Classic Cotton. Tim Cook’s succession brought a softer tone, and he has even showed some flexibility with investors like with Icahn. He is not above serving someone up cold if they ask what he considers to be a stupid question, but Jobs' condescending charm is sadly gone.

What remained was the attitude: "we’ll just be over here with our cash cannon."

While global smartphone growth was rising rapidly, and Apple was snagging 80-100% of global smartphone profits every year, this was fine. But the cash cannon is running out of powder. After a decade of dire predictions about the iPhone, the bears finally got one. I guess if you predict the end of the world every day, one day you will be right.

So, "we’ll just be over here with our cash cannon" isn’t going to cut it anymore.

From “Screw You!” to “Hello Sailor!"

My own first clue that Apple had decided to reverse 20 years of screw you, and cozy up to Wall Street was the Apple Services event in March.

From my coverage:

I am a longtime Apple bull and shareholder, and I found the whole show a little perplexing, and it's taken me a little time to wrap my head around why that is. My realization is that, very uncharacteristically, this was a show for Wall Street, not for Apple's customers or developers who have always previously been the target audience for Apple events… This event was almost two hours of Apple screaming at Wall Street, "Look, you want services, we got 'em!" Only one service was available that day, Apple News+, and that was the only one that had a price tag, $9.99 a month. The rest? Who knows… The pitch - to publishers, to Hollywood, to game designers, and most importantly, to Wall Street: We are in a billion pockets. Imagine a world where the average Apple customer spends $20/month total on services. That's another quarter trillion in annual revenue. Apple keeps a lot of that, but wouldn't y'all like a taste? I also think this was timed to come before their Q2 earnings call sometime around May 1. Somehow lost in the shuffle of Apple's recent wild ride was their Q2 guidance — the numbers are not good... The good news in the report will likely come in the form of more nice YoY growth in services, and this event, I think, was designed to keep everyone thinking about that, rather than all that red in the table above... Welcome to the New Apple, where they put on shows for Wall Street instead of their customers and use hardware to sell software, not the other way around.

Moreover, the framing of “a billion pockets, y’all,” as Oprah so perfectly put it, turns Apple customers into the product for the first time ever. We are being sold.

And while they were planning and putting on that show, they were busy reducing the share count by 123 million (2.59%) at a cost of almost $24 billion. This is in a quarter where net income was less than half that, down 16.4% YoY. Zoiks!

How Apple Totally Managed Us And Beat Expectations

Steve Jobs loved playing the expectations game. After every blowout quarter, the ensuing call would contain some version of, “Hey, we know this quarter was great and all, but next quarter… Oh my God! One-time charges! Increased OpEx! Increased CapEx! Flood! Fire! Locust!” Every quarter, everyone seemed to buy it, and the next quarter was another “surprise" beat.

Tim Cook quickly put an end to that, and until the December 2018 miss, they had hit their guidance for years. You could tell from the January call that Tim and CFO Luca Maestri were almost more upset about missing their guidance than they were that the miss was to the downside. They would not be missing guidance any time soon.

So I went with the high end of their guidance for my final EPS estimate, which was $2.41. The Wall Street consensus was $2.37, so I think we were all doing roughly the same math.

As you can see, I was doing pretty well through pre-tax income. Apple told us they would be paying roughly a 17% effective tax rate and it would up being 16.2%. This is the biggest difference in my final EPS estimate and the actual, and likely for most analysts.

But the thing I really missed was right in front of my face, literally on the first page of Apple’s January 30th filing. While at the end of December, the share count was 4.730 billion, by January 18, that was already down to 4.715 billion, a reduction of 15 million shares in the first 3 weeks of the quarter.

I figured Luca had taken advantage of the stock trading in the 150s in January to load up on the quarter’s buybacks, and that the pace would slow significantly so that they wouldn’t start eating into net cash. At an average of $160, Apple could get 55 million shares at the rock-bottom price of under $9 billion and then more or less stop for the quarter. I estimated that when it was all said and done, that 4.715 billion number would wind up being the average for diluted EPS computation. Moreover, I thought this was an extraordinarily generous estimate, only made possible by the depressed January stock price, which is likely a major reason my estimate came out higher than the consensus.

Wrong. Again.

As you can see, Apple beat up my “generous” estimate by about 14 million shares. In February, they began an accelerated program. From the 10-K:

During the six months ended March 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 164.7 million shares of its common stock for $32.2 billion, including 55.1 million shares initially delivered under a $12.0 billion accelerated share repurchase arrangement dated February 2019. We also repurchased 71.7 million Apple shares for $12 billion through open market transactions. [emphasis mine]

Here’s what happened to the share count since September 30:

Apple bought most of those 55 million shares and kept going, reducing the share count by 123 million in the quarter after accounting for vested RSUs. Their average price was around $189, well below Friday’s close, but certainly far from the January lows.

Maybe Tim and Luca saw that the stock was still trading low after they reported on January 30, and decided to load up on two quarters worth of buybacks in one quarter. An average price of $189 is not bad. As you can see, the pace of buybacks in the first 3 weeks of April is well below the other two 3-week stub periods in the table, down only 0.13% in the period. While this is a definite possibility, they are still blowing past their net income for the period, and eating into net cash.

What’s the Strategy Here?

There are those who have long contended that Apple’s buyback program amounts to stock price manipulation. I’ve argued with them that if you’re keeping your net cash position steady at $150 billion, it’s really the only option when you own a cash cannon that won’t stop. But that’s out the window.

The strategy here is to keep Wall Street focused on the shiny objects that are services and wearables growth, and not pay so much attention to the red in the YoY iPhone numbers.

But this is not just a strategy for managing Wall Street expectations, which they are doing quite well. It is also the strategy for the future of Apple, which is far more important. Buying time and patience with their cash pile is merely the bridge that gets them there.

So let’s see how net sales YoY growth in the different product categories stacked up in the quarter.

iPhone was down $6.5 billion YoY, with the Mac adding a little bit more. On the other side other the ledger, Services, Wearables, and iPad made up for about half that loss. Let’s game this out and see if it’s even possible to close that large gap in a year under optimistic assumptions, before time, patience, and the cash pile run out.

The optimistic assumptions:

Mac: Even though it was down 4.5% YoY, I see the next year as a big one for the Mac. Two years of intense iPhone and Watch development left many parts of the Mac line without updates for some time, and they rectified this for the iMac with a very nice refresh in March. More is coming. Cook said demand was actually quite good in the quarter, but that processor supply restraints led to the dip, and it would have been flat otherwise. Oh, Intel (INTC). ARM Macs are coming, and this is why. In any event, I have modeled the next year’s March quarter as up 8% from last year’s number, which was good-not-great.

iPad: With really awesome new models in the Air, Mini and Pro lines, iPad sales are booming after some slack years, up 22% YoY. Our optimistic scenario says growth remains strong, but slows to 10% YoY.

Wearables, etc: This category grew 30% YoY in the March quarter mostly based on the Apple Watch 4 and Airpods. We just saw the introduction of Airpods 2 and Apple Watch 5 is likely coming in the fall. The category also contains HomePod, AppleTV, Pencil, input devices, and soon they will likely have a 6K monitor to accompany the upcoming (way-too-long overdue) Mac Pro refresh to add to the mix. The optimistic scenario models growth to remain very strong, but taper a bit to 25%.

Services: The Big Kahuna. In the March quarter, services were up 16% YoY, but with all the new services they will have in place by the end of the year, that rate is sure to grow. The optimistic scenario is 20% growth YoY.

So how it all shakes out in the near term will still depend on what happens with iPhone. We’ll look at a Tall, Grande and Venti versions of this.

Tall: Global smartphone demand continues to rapidly fall off its peaks as upgrade cycles extend. iPhone down the same as this quarter, 17%.

Grande: As upgrade cycles continue to extend, global smartphone demand slackens, but the easy comp with 2018 means iPhone sales only down 5% YoY.

Venti: With a model refresh in the fall, and an easy comp with March 2019 in the books, iPhone sales are up 2% YoY, but still well down in the 2-year window.

Let’s see how it shakes out:

So we can see that Apple most certainly has a path back to healthy sales growth within a year via non-iPhone growth, and the most important aspect of that is services. Their execution here has been uneven in the past, not nearly up to their hardware standards. But they keep plugging away, year after year. They are persistent, patient, and I may have mentioned, they have some resources at their disposal. Standard disclaimer: only time will tell!

Me? I’m betting on Venti.

The June Quarter Will Also Be Terrible

Like I said, I don’t think Apple will be missing their guidance any time soon. In the March quarter, they also showed off their operational efficiency (still under 2-weeks DIOs) and lever-pulling (the trade-in program was brilliant) to come in near the top of their ranges, so we’ll do that again.

I’ll just be modeling Tall and Venti here:

Tall: Apple goes back to the old way of doing things, which is maintaining a steady pace of buybacks throughout the quarter, and using all of net income for buybacks and dividends. Through the quarter, they spend about $6.5 billion on buybacks and another $3.5 billion in dividends. Net cash would remain mostly unchanged.

Venti: Apple decides to go for it again, spending another $20 billion on buybacks plus $3.5 billion in dividends. Net cash would go below $100 billion.

Both scenarios assume an average share price of $210.

Any way you slice it, EPS is going to be well down YoY, and net income is cratering. The biggest contributor there is that OpEx has been growing at around $1 billion YOY for few quarters now, and this is likely the result of the services buildout and purchases of exclusive content to feed the new pipeline. $4 billion a year in new OpEx — I’m always astounded by the scale. The growth rate here should temper considerably once the initial capital spends are complete, and maybe even fall.

So near the top end of guidance, revenue will be up slightly YoY, but net income and EPS way down. How much EPS declines will depend on the buybacks, but as you can see, with the stock price trading less than 10% off its all-time high, their money buys a lot less now. An extra $13.5 billion from net cash for Venti only buys you $0.03 of added EPS at the $210 share price, and less if the price goes up.

In the Venti scenario, net cash would dip below $100 billion for the first time since 2011, before the cash return program began. Do you think there may be a few headlines about that?

Not worth it. I’m betting on Tall.

Upshot For Apple Stock

My best stock market advice will always be “buy APPL on the dip,” and it will continue to be that until it stops being true. It is unequivocal that the March and June quarters are the worst Apple has had in some time, worse than the flat 2016, but Apple has kept everyone focused on everything but that, and the stock is less than 10% off its all time high.

Tim Cook dances between the raindrops.

So there is a plan in place, and they built a bridge to get them there, but getting over that bridge will come down to execution. Apple has had uneven success in services, with big hits like the App Store balanced with dotmac, MobileMe and Apple Music Connect. But none of those failures was built to be a money-maker — part of the pay-more-get-more hardware philosophy — and the future of the company was certainly not riding on their success.

The dotmac through iCloud journey is instructive. I never thought they were as terrible as everyone else, but people really hated dotmac and MobileMe. But Apple kept patiently plugging away, because they knew that a cloud service that linked people’s devices would be a key advantage for them since they are the only ones who could control the hardware, software and service, and that this would keep people happily locked up in Apple’s walled garden. It works on me. They are patient, they learn from mistakes because they are very focused on what customers are telling them (except for laptop keyboards, I guess), and more often than not they get it right in the end. But it may take a while.

So I have very large medium and long term hopes for their plan, but getting there in the short term — the Venti March 2020 quarter — will, as always, come down to iPhone and whether it can stem the tide of losses in the September quarter. The September quarter typically has about the first 10 days of new iPhone sales. In years with popular models, that 10 days is a retail frenzy over a single product otherwise unknown. You know, a cash cannon.

I will be waiting for Apple’s September quarter guidance in 3 months with much more than my usual level interest.

I cannot recommend a buy at this price, though there are ingredients in place for a FOMO melt up, and if that happens in a big way like 1999, all bets are off. Still, for the first time in 15 years, I think Apple is overpriced.

But sell Apple stock? You nuts?

Recommendation: Hold. Long term bullish. Buy on the dip, always.

March Apple Quarter Bullets

People and companies save cash for a rainy day. It’s pouring in Cupertino, but Tim Cook dances between the raindrops.

Apple is undergoing a transition from a hardware-sales based model, mostly iPhone, to one based on a wider range of products and the fast-growing, high-margin services category.

But their timing isn’t great, and iPhone sales are really cratering before they can get services up to point where the lost iPhone revenue is being replaced. They need a short-term bridge to get them there.

Fortunately, Apple started this process with $163 billion in net cash. Cash can be used for many things, including buying bridges.

So while they are spending in the neighborhood of a billion a quarter building out new services, they have taken net cash down by $50 billion in 2018 and 2019 — over a third of that just in the March quarter — while reducing the share count by 481 million. That’s a pricey bridge.

But it has worked, so it was worth every penny. They have brilliantly managed expectations, and via their messaging at the March event, they have kept everyone focused on shiny objects while net income tanks.

The Wall Street Quarter was unusually performative for Apple, but they felt they needed to do it to give themselves the space to make this transition in the short term.

It will come down to 2 things: whether the next iPhone can stem the tide of losses a bit to buy more time, and whether Apple can execute on services. Both of these are up for grabs.

I’m a long time Apple bull, but for the very first time, I think the stock is overpriced and not an easy layup. It is also trading close enough to its all-time high that it can smell it. Hold.

As always, buy on the dip. There’s always one coming.

A Final Thought on Confirmation Bias

This was all a lesson for me personally. My motto is “Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy,” because no matter how long you are right, tomorrow you can be wrong. I was largely right about Apple for 15 years, so I was way too slow to realize the the earth was shifting. Things I missed:

Over the years, there had been so many reports from Asian Apple suppliers that would send Apple’s stock spiraling downward, which would then turn out to be nothing after another blowout Apple quarter. So I ignored the reports from Asia that started coming last spring. In retrospect, Apple was quite obviously playing games with their cash pile for the first time ever starting with the June, 2018 quarter. They had kept net cash in the $140-$150 billion range for so long, I was too slow to realize that this had ended. I thought Tim Cook was not interested in the expectations game like Steve Jobs was. I always assumed Apple would never care about Wall Street’s opinion of what they are up to.

Confirmation bias is your enemy. Fight it every day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.