NGM Biopharmaceuticals And NGM282 In NASH, And The Market Assessment

NGM282 is a non-tumorigenic engineered analogue of human hormone FGF19 and the lead investigative drug candidate in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and cholestatic liver diseases.

Market Assessment

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a small-cap ($1B) clinical-stage biopharma that recently launched a successful IPO. In the last decade since its establishment in 2007, NGM has engaged in the discovery and development of innovative investigative drug candidates for cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. This is reflected in multiple shots on goal with 7 drug assets, 5 of which are in early-mid phase clinical trials.

The lead investigative drug candidate, NGM282, is currently in two Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH. In addition, NGM has a successful clinical program on NGM282 in Cholestatic liver diseases, PBC and PSC. However, its current focus is NASH.

NGM282 is a non-tumorigenic variant of human hormone FGF19, a gastrointestinal hormone produced in the intestine, a metabolically active tissue, in response to Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) activation. NGM282 pharmacologically interacts with its cognate receptor, hepatocyte FGF receptor 4 (FGFR4), which is uniquely and selectively activated by FXR, to mediate its biological effects including positively modulating bile acids synthesis and glucose homeostasis.

The proteins involved in receptor interaction and signaling responses of NGM282 (formerly M70) have been pharmacologically and molecularly modified from native (wildtype) FGF19 to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma associated with human FGF19 (Zhou et al. Cancer Res. 2014). This pharmacological modification also preserves the functional ability of NGM282 to repress CYP7A1 expression, the first and rate-limiting enzyme in bile acids synthesis from cholesterol (Zhou et al. Cancer Res. 2014).

Based on the preliminary data from the Phase 2a trial of NGM282 in NASH, NGM282 induced clinically meaningful benefits that included decreased steatosis (as reflected by absolute fat reduction) and decreased liver inflammation that was associated with histological NASH resolution and regression of liver fibrosis at 12 weeks. Top-line data readout for NGM282 in the Phase 2b placebo control 24-week NASH study is expected in Q4 2019.

Financials and Risks

The clinical benefits of NGM282 at 12 weeks is very impressive. The data reinforce the ongoing development of NGM282 in NASH due to its potential clinical benefit at resolving NASH and reversing liver fibrosis. The data readout in Q4 2019 should confirm the therapeutic effects of NGM282 at suppressing steatosis, inducing NASH resolution and regression of liver fibrosis at 24 weeks.

At the end of Q4 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $206M, adding the proceeds from the IPO estimated to be $65.9M brings total cash to ~$271.9M.

Investors include Topspin Partners, The Column group and Tichenor Ventures. Its lead investor is Merck (NYSE:MRK). NGM summarizes its collaboration with Merck in the IPO prospectus:

In 2015, we entered into a five-year research collaboration, product development and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., or Merck. On March 15, 2019, Merck exercised its option to extend the collaboration for two additional years to March 2022. At inception, the collaboration included an exclusive worldwide license to our growth differentiation factor 15, or GDF15, receptor agonist program. On March 1, 2019, Merck notified us of its intent to terminate its license to the GDF15 receptor agonist program, effective May 31, 2019. Upon effectiveness of this termination, we will regain full rights to the GDF15 receptor agonist program, which includes NGM386 and NGM395. We expect to decide whether to advance NGM386 and/or NGM395 following our analysis of the results of the NGM386 Phase 1 study. Under the collaboration agreement, we also granted Merck options to take exclusive, worldwide licenses for the programs in our research and development pipeline on a program-by-program basis. Merck generally has a one-time right to exercise its option when a program completes a human proof-of-concept trial. In November 2018, Merck exercised its option to license NGM313, an agonist antibody selectively activating fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, or FGFR1c/KLB, as a potential treatment for NASH and type 2 diabetes. The collaboration enables us to develop more product candidates for major indications than we could likely advance on our own, with Merck bearing a majority of the associated cost and risk. We retain an option, when a candidate has advanced to Phase 3 clinical trials, to participate in up to 50% of the economic return from that candidate if it becomes an approved medicine. Overall, the Merck collaboration provides us with robust research and development support, while we retain our research independence and the option to split costs and profits on product candidates Merck elects to advance. We excluded our fibroblast growth factor 19, or FGF19, program, including NGM282, from the agreement and it remains wholly-owned by us.

Market Outlook

The plethora of clinical benefits exhibited by NGM282 at reducing liver fat to NASH resolution and regress liver fibrosis at 12 weeks is remarkable. Notably, NGM282 was never included in the license agreement with Merck, suggesting they are cognizant of its clinical value in NASH.

