Washington Prime Group Offers 100% Upside, Why The Shorts Are Wrong

WPG is currently trading at a greater than 50% discount to NAV, offering investors more than 100% upside to fair value.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

We are pleased to provide an update on Washington Prime Group (WPG), explaining why the shorts are wrong. This is one of our most favorite REITs and we remain very bullish.

The mall sector is undergoing a significant change as numerous retailers that were once dominant have filed for bankruptcy and substantially liquidated. Bon-Ton, Sears, Toys 'R Us, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, and Gymboree have all filed for bankruptcy over the last year and a half.

Mall REITs have fallen out of favor, experiencing falling prices, even as fundamentals show some signs of strength. Despite the mass exodus of old retailers, occupancy remains well into the 90's, tenants sales per square foot remains flat and same-store NOI declines have been in the single digits.

Washington Prime Group and CBL Properties (CBL) have seen the brunt of the market's fear, with common shares continuing to drop month after month. While CBL has fallen faster and has substantially worse fundamentals, the market continues to associate both companies. WPG has become the proverbial baby thrown out with the bathwater. WPG is coming under significant pressure from short-sellers who are ignoring the substantial value inherent in WPG's properties. Short interest is enormous, currently at 21% of the float. It would take the shorts 17.7 days of trading volume to cover their positions.

While similar, WPG and CBL took very different paths over the past 5-years. One particular difference that we believe is proving itself today is that WPG structured their balance sheet towards unsecured debt and put effort into unencumbering their highest quality properties. CBL allowed their highest quality properties to remain encumbered.

It can often be tempting to think of $1 of debt as being equal to another $1 of debt, but WPG is proving that all debt is not equal. As the credit ratings of both companies have declined due to things they can't control like tenant bankruptcies, WPG is easily able to access $250 million in mortgage debt to pay off their 2020 bond maturity. Meanwhile, CBL is suffering from a lack of access to debt and made a deal with their credit facility lenders that significantly restricts them.

In order to understand why WPG is much better positioned to fund their redevelopment than CBL, it is important to understand the distinction and the benefits/drawbacks of different types of debt.

Types Of Debt

Unsecured debt is debt that is not tied to a specific property and is recourse to the company in general. This includes bonds, unsecured term loans, revolving credit lines, etc. The interest rate for unsecured debt is directly tied to the credit rating of the company and the strength of their balance sheet.

The big benefit of unsecured debt for REITs is that it provides maximum flexibility in managing their balance sheet and their portfolio. While there might be broad covenants requiring a certain amount of unencumbered assets, fixed charge coverage or restrictions on the amount of debt the REIT can assume, they are usually very permissive.

In general, the REIT can sell a property without permission, buy other properties, and manage their tenants without interference from their creditors. Unsecured debt can usually be paid off early without penalty, and if a REIT does violate a covenant, unsecured lenders will often negotiate a waiver. If the REIT decides it needs to increase or decrease their leverage, there is usually a way to manage with unsecured debt.

If a REIT has a very good credit rating, unsecured debt can sometimes have a lower interest rate than secured non-recourse debt.

Secured Non-Recourse debt is property specific debt. It is tied to a specific property and the lender agrees that they have no recourse against the REIT if the loan defaults. Their only recourse is to foreclose on the property.

Since the lender does not have the right to go after the company, a lot of attention is paid to the specific property. A professional appraiser is hired and the loans are generally 60-70% of the appraised value. Typically, the originating lender does not maintain the loan on their books. These loans are routinely packaged and sold on the secondary market. The appointed servicer is the entity the REIT will work with if they default and the one who will foreclose and auction the property.

The advantages for REITs is that their balance sheet, credit rating or cash-flow does not matter a hill of beans to the lender. Non-recourse mortgages can be obtained in almost any economic environment if the specific property is performing well. The interest rate and amount that can be borrowed will rely on the specific property, the lender's estimate of value and the lender's outlook on the property. Higher quality properties will qualify for higher mortgages at lower interest rates. Lower quality properties might not be able to get a non-recourse mortgage at all.

Additionally, the mortgage serves as a "put-option" of sorts, as we have seen among mall REITs, when the property fails to produce results the REIT can just default and let the servicer foreclose, sparing the REIT the expense of maintaining a cash-flow negative property.

Among the disadvantages, non-recourse loans are very inflexible. The lender is usually packaging these loans and selling them to investors in pieces, those investors are generally looking for a long-term stable income. Non-recourse mortgages will usually have stiff prepayment or termination penalties.

This makes it more difficult for a REIT to fluctuate their leverage and it could be an impediment if they want to sell the property and the buyer is unwilling to assume the mortgage. If the property appreciates in value and the REIT wants to borrow more, they are often unable to do so until the loan matures.

Secured Recourse Debt is absolutely the worst kind of debt for a REIT. You will typically only see this in very young REITs or REITs which are having significant problems. The debt is usually structured in a way where there is a pool of properties that are encumbered.

Assets can be added to or removed from the pool with the lender's permission, so there is more flexibility than non-recourse loans. However, there is usually significantly less flexibility than unsecured loans. From time to time, the properties in the pool will be reassessed and if that pool of properties is insufficient to cover the amount borrowed, the lender has full rights to seek recovery from the REIT or require additional properties are added to the pool.

Covenants in secured recourse debt tend to be more strict than unsecured debt covenants. If a first lien lender is watching that close, equity shareholders should exercise caution. A significant portion of secured recourse debt is often a sign of a high-risk REIT.

WPG's Strategy

For years, WPG has been grooming their unencumbered portfolio, ensuring that their highest quality assets were unencumbered while leaving their lower quality assets with non-recourse mortgages. They took advantage of being able to get decent interest rates on unsecured debt, running up approximately $2 billion in bonds, term loans and on their revolver.

We all know that over the last several years, malls have fallen out of favor and have been under siege as several major retailers have been liquidated. Rating agencies have downgraded WPG. While WPG's situation is not so dire that they would be unable to issue unsecured debt, the price they would have to pay has increased significantly.

Source: Morningstar

If WPG were to issue new bonds today, they would likely have to pay a coupon in excess of 8%. CBL had a similar issue with a deteriorating credit rating making unsecured debt more expensive.

This is where the benefits of WPG's efforts to unencumber their quality properties pays off. What many investors shrugged off as an irrelevant detail is proving to have been a crucial strategic decision.

CBL had little choice but to negotiate a deal for secured recourse debt for their credit facility. Their largest problem was that most of their Tier 1 assets were already encumbered.

Source: Beyond Saving

This is a look at CBL's Tier 1 assets in 2018 before they negotiated their credit facility. Most of the mortgages were fairly substantial, and in late 2018, CBL refinanced El Paso for $75 million. CBL could not receive sufficient proceeds if they tried to use non-recourse loans on their Tier 1 properties to pay off their term loans.

If they wanted to use non-recourse debt to pay off their unsecured debt, they would have needed to use their Tier 2 and Tier 3 properties, which have an average occupancy of around 90%. Since non-recourse lenders focus completely on the property, they are often unwilling to lend on properties that have low occupancies. It might not be impossible to get a mortgage on a property with 90% occupancy if the NOI is healthy, but it is certainly a lot more difficult and will result in a higher interest rate.

If we compare that to WPG,

Source: Company SEC Filings, Chart Author's

33 of their unencumbered Tier 1 properties have occupancies in excess of 97%. This puts them in a position where it is very likely they could obtain non-recourse financing as needed.

Recently, WPG proved the theory by mortgaging Waterford Lakes Town Center for $180 million. Additionally, WPG will be refinancing four already encumbered properties to access an additional $70-$80 million in cash. The proceeds will primarily be used to pay off their 2020 bonds and have a few million in spare change left over.

In other words, WPG encumbered just one of their 62 unencumbered Tier 1 properties and paid off $250 million (12%) of their unsecured debt. WPG now has no unsecured debt maturing until 2022, when they will need to renegotiate the term loans for their credit facility.

Unlike CBL, WPG has numerous properties that could get non-recourse financing, they likely have room to leverage up more of their already encumbered properties and by 2022, they should already have made substantial progress on their redevelopment plans.

If their credit facility lenders want to derisk, WPG will have the ability to convert some of the debt to non-recourse mortgages. WPG simply does not have the same issues accessing capital that CBL does. While the equity markets are effectively closed to both, WPG has substantial value in high-quality assets that can be accessed with property level debt.

NAV

The book value of WPG common as carried on the balance sheet is $4.85/share. However, the Waterford Lakes mortgage was for 3.6 times the value carried on WPG's balance sheet (after depreciation). We believe that Waterford Lakes is not an unusual asset for WPG. Many of their assets have values that are similarly much higher than the amounts they are carried for on the balance sheet.

The reason that the balance sheet is unreliable is that GAAP accounting only depreciates. It does not account for inflation and property appreciation. Many of their properties were purchased 30+ years ago, while they might be down in value relative to 2-3 years ago, they had decades of inflating values before the pullback.

In order to more accurately estimate the value of WPG's properties, we need to look at the current NOI being generated by the properties and apply a capitalization rate to estimate the value. Since we are bullish, we are going to use very conservative assumptions to avoid confirmation bias. If WPG were to liquidate today, what could common shareholders expect to recover?

First, let's look at the significant debt that needs to be paid before common shares can recover a penny.

Source: Authors

Excluding mortgages, and adjusting for the refinancings already announced, WPG would have to net $1.988 billion before common shareholders would receive any recovery.

The easiest properties to assess are WPG's five "non-core" properties. These properties will all be transitioned to the lenders. That will remove $175 million from their mortgage liabilities, but for all practical purposes, in a liquidation scenario, there will be no gain or loss as the properties will be exchanged for forgiving the mortgages.

Tier 2 Properties

The Tier 2 properties are where we have to make our first assumptions. In guidance, management states that guidance excludes $37-$40 million in NOI related to Tier 2 and noncore properties. Using that data point, we believe we can conservatively estimate Tier 2 properties will produce NOI of $30 million.

Of the remaining Tier 2 properties, only two are encumbered for a total just under $55 million. Since we want to be ultra conservative, we will assume these properties could only be sold at a 15% cap-rate. Some of the properties would likely sell for much higher prices. We believe it is likely that management will sell a few of these properties over the next year or two, which will provide more clarity. For now, we will assume they would sell for "fire sale" prices.

$30 NOI/15% = $200 - $55 mortgage = $145 million

Tier 1 Properties

Turning our attention to the Tier 1 properties, we estimate 2019 NOI of approximately $440 million, this is consistent with the Q1 run rate. Management has guided that NOI will improve second half, so 2019 NOI should be substantially higher, but we want to be conservative.

We estimate 60% or $264 million is from unencumbered properties and $176 million from the encumbered properties. We calculate them separately so that we can subtract the mortgage debt from the encumbered properties. (We adjusted the mortgage values to reflect the announced refinancings)

Source: Authors

This provides us a value range of $1.92-$5.72 billion. Putting it all together, ordered by the blended cap-rate that Tier 1 properties might sell for.

Source: Authors

In our opinion, an 8-9% cap-rate is probably the most appropriate estimate, making WPG's NAV $9.12-$11.86, 100-150% higher than WPG is currently trading at. It is especially worth noting the preferred equity is not in danger of being impaired until the properties are valued at a cap-rate in excess of 15%.

Note that we are also assuming that their joint ventures are worth $0. That is almost certainly a false assumption. The bottom line is that WPG's NAV is dramatically higher than the current share price.

Superior Management

WPG's balance sheet management is a big part of what separates them from CBL. They made several decisions years ago that are bearing fruit today.

WPG unencumbered their best properties, providing them the flexibility to raise debt when their credit rating has been downgraded.

WPG handed overleveraged properties back to lenders, this deleveraged the company and stopped wasting funds on unprofitable properties.

WPG has been unemotional in determining which properties to invest in and which to let go.

This has led them to a place where they do not have any serious concerns about obtaining capital for their redevelopment efforts or for refinancing their unsecured debt.

The type of long-term planning that has been exhibited by WPG's management is exactly the kind of leadership investors should be looking for. WPG is well positioned to make redevelopment decisions based on what is best for the long-term health of the property, not based on how much cash they have.

They have hit the ground running, having already addressed 50% of the targeted anchors that they have possession of. Investors should appreciate the unprecedented clarity that WPG has provided as far as exactly what they plan on doing. The bottom line, WPG has one of the best management that any company can hope for, and this really matters in situations like this.

Insiders Keep Buying

Insider buying has picked up pace since December 2018 with the CEO Lou Conforti and other directors buying large number of shares. In fact, it was just reported that Lou bought another 22,500 shares of WPG on 05/01/2019 at an average price of $4.55 a share for a total amount of $102,375.

Conclusion

Fear in the market and high levels of short interest have created a situation where investors can invest in a company that has:

A 22% dividend yield that has a realistic chance at being supported.

A management team that has exhibited solid judgment in managing their balance sheet and portfolio.

A clear plan in place to replace bankrupt tenants.

A huge discount to NAV in excess of 50% using conservative assumptions. WPG today offers +100% upside potential to fair value using conservative estimates.

WPG bears love to compare it to CBL. The comparison utterly fails to hold water.

CBL will generate approximately $530 million in NOI and has $4.6 billion in debt and preferred equity. WPG will generate approximately $500 million in NOI and has $3.2 billion in debt and preferred equity. If liquidating, CBL would have to dispose of their properties at an average cap rate of 11.5% before common shares could recover a penny, WPG shareholders would start recovering when WPG achieved a cap rate of 15.6%.

CBL had only 4 unencumbered Tier 1 properties last year and now has 0. WPG has 61. This provides WPG with substantially more flexibility in managing their unsecured debt maturities as demonstrated by the Waterford mortgage.

CBL's same-store NOI continues to decline at an increasing rate. WPG's same-store NOI is declining at a slowing rate. Controlling for anchor bankruptcies WPG's SSNOI is flat.

WPG is going to remain a battleground stock and is going to be subject to large volatile swings. We are long WPG stock and are very comfortable holding due to the spectacular potential and the value of the underlying assets. The battle between the longs and the shorts is unlikely to last long because the shorts are paying a hefty price to keep holding their positions. Remember, shorts have to pay a +20% dividend yield plus borrowing cost and betting against a company that has strong fundamentals and a bright outlook.

For those more conservative investors, WPG preferreds also offer a great unique opportunity with much lower price volatility. The yield is currently in excess of 9%. This despite the fact that in liquidation the preferred shares would not be impaired unless the properties would be sold at cap-rates greater than 15% which is a very unrealistic scenario.

With the price substantially below any reasonable estimate of NAV and a management team that has been doing exactly what they said they will do, we have a high level of confidence in WPG despite recent volatility. Management has a clear plan, and it is a good plan. They have access to the capital to fund their plans and have a team capable of executing them. It doesn't hurt that they have a huge cushion of NAV, just in case things go terribly wrong and they liquidate or sell.

To finalize our report, we would like to quote CEO Lou from WPG's latest earnings report. Lou said,

In closing, my passion is shared with every single one of our colleagues and listen that we are not delusional. Our sector needed this cleanup. We think our positioning as the dominant town centers and kudos to Mark for getting rid of the 14 or 15 assets to the whole team that you know, heavens forbid if we still owned them. You know, we've done everything that we're supposed to do and I believe we've managed expectations. Never bet against us because Charlie, Morgan I'm going to read about 1600 names now. So here it goes now Charlie, Morgan, Kasha, Steve, Greg, Brandon, Christy, Tambra, Jimmy Carmen, Rocky, Hillary, Hannah so and so forth were all going to prove you wrong by going in and out."

And at 'High Dividend Opportunities' we believe that WPG will prevail, prove the shorts wrong, and produce enormous gains to shareholders. It is only a matter of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, WPG.PH, WPG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.