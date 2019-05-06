GCP Applied Technologies Inc.: Scale Matters In The Global Construction Business

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is forecasting a moderate increase in sales volume in 2019 driven by growth in North America and Asia Pacific. EMEA remains weak and raw material cost inflation in 2017 and 2018 may continue to pressure gross margins. The stock has recovered along with the broader market trades at a premium compared to its 2019 forecast. Investors may be best served by waiting for a lower multiple.

The company operates in two segments. The SCC segment produces concrete admixtures that enhance the properties of concrete and cement additives that improve the performance of Portland cement.

Specialty Business Materials [SBM] segment produces building envelope, residential and specialty construction products that protect from water, vapor transmission, air penetration and fire damage. The company generates about 42% of its total revenue or about $478.9 million in 2018 from sale of concrete admixtures. Cement generated another $164.6 million in sales or about 14.6% of total revenue. The SCC segment accounted for about 57% of total sales.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc, had lower sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 in its SCC business segment compared to the previous year with volume and product mix contributing to 3.2% of the decrease in sales and currency woes contributing to 4.3% of the decline. The SCC segment has been grappling with higher inflation and a volatile foreign exchange.

Exhibit: Q4 2018 Performance of SCC Business Segment

Since 2016, GCP Applied Technologies has seen gross margins decline by about 360 basis points. Higher raw material and logistics costs led to the decline in gross margins. Given the price sensitivity of the construction market, it has been difficult for any company to fully pass along the inflationary expenses to their customers.

Exhibit: Declining Gross Margins

VERIFI System offer a View of Productivity Gains and Cost Savings from Internet-of-Things

VERIFI System digitizes control of concrete properties and brings IoT to the mix truck. The VERIFI in-transit monitoring system falls under the SCC business segment. The company sees joint sales opportunity by creating a new business model by combining its admixture and VERIFI opportunity. The VERIFI product has a higher EBIT margin compared to the rest of the SCC business. The VERIFI equipment is leased to its customers and equipment is installed on the customers’ trucks. The total transaction price is allocated between the lease and non-lease components. The transaction price consists of equipment installation fees and slump management fees. The slump management fees are dependent on the quantity of materials poured and is variable.

Currently the VERIFI system represents less than 10% of the company’s consolidated revenue. The VERIFI system offers good productivity savings in terms of time and labor cost savings especially on large construction projects where dozens of trucks could be delivering concrete admixture to job sites. If VERIFI system can save a few minutes each time by delivering a consistent concrete admixture, that would result in substantial cost savings for that construction project. During 2018, the company generated $33.1 million in revenue from leased components and the slump management fee revenue (non-lease) was about $4.3 million.

Exhibit: The VERIFI Slump Management System

The business model redesign that closely links admixture and the VERIFI system can dramatically increase the revenue for the VERIFI system. Investors should pay close attention to the details unveiled by company in the future about this new business model

If one excludes the VERIFI hardware, the VERIFI slump management system is essentially a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). SaaS companies, such as Salesforce.com or Adobe, charge a fixed fee per user. Salesforce would sign multi-year contracts with large enterprise customers and would categorize some portion of that contract under a liability item called unearned revenue. As the SaaS company meets its contractual obligations that unearned revenue is booked under revenue for the current quarter or year. GCP could, in the future, sign long-term contracts and provide VERIFI on a per-truck basis. GCP could also see very high gross margins for its VERIFI Slump Management System.

Salesforce.com has a gross margin of about 73%. The VERIFI system accounted for about $37 million in revenue for the year or about 5.7% of the revenue for SCC. The SCC business segment has a gross margin of 32%. The company is projecting revenues from the VERIFI system of between $50 million to $75 million by 2021. If we assume a very optimistic gross margin of say 70% [approximate lower range of SaaS company gross margins] for the $75 million VERIFI revenue, that could amount to about $52 million in gross margin dollar.

The gross margin would not be close to 70% for the entire VERIFI system since the company needs to sell the hardware associated with the VERIFI system. Hardware carries a lower gross margin compared to the software. It would be safe to say that the gross margins for VERIFI could most likely fall between its current gross margin of 32% and the 70% gross margin for SaaS businesses. The VERIFI system will result in higher gross and EBIT margins for the company.

The VERIFI System offers a window into how Internet-of-Things applications are beginning to show-up in every industry. It is fascinating to watch the productivity gains driven by such applications.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

The company has made paying down and restructuring its debt a top priority. Its long-term debt was $520.3 million at the end of 2017 and the company was able to reduce that by 33% to $346.1 million. The company has just about $11 million or 3% of its total debt at variable interest rates. Even if interest rates increase dramatically, the risk of higher interest payment can be paid with its cash-in-hand. The company did the wise move of refinancing its 9.5% Senior Notes with 5.5% Senior Notes and thus could lower its interest payments for the long-term.

Company Exploring Strategic Options

The company has mentioned that it is exploring “strategic options” for its business. This could potentially include a sale of the entire business. One must wonder about the reasons behind this move given that they have successfully brought an innovative, higher margin solution such as VERIFI to the market. VERIFI will carry a higher margin and could lift the overall profit profile of the company and help it trade at a higher valuation. So, it is a bit puzzling to see this move.

The one reason for this seems to be company’s lack of scale compared to its major competitors such as BASF or Sika. Both BASF and Sika are giants and operate in multiple industries. BASF’s EBIT alone is almost 6x the total revenue generated by GCP Applied Technologies.

The other reason could be that the management feels it could get a good premium price for the company at its current levels and thus can bring much higher immediate value to the shareholders. Investors should not buy the company under the assumption that the exploration of a sale or other options could add material upside to this company at these levels.

Exhibit: EBITDA Margin for GCP Applied Technologies, Vulcan Materials Co., Summit Materials Inc.

Exhibit: Operating Margins for GCP Applied Materials, Vulcan Materials Co., Summit Materials Inc.

Trading at a Premium

The company has lower operating, EBITDA margins compared to peer companies such as Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) or Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). It has been facing margin pressure and growth uncertainties in some of its end markets. The company has had a nice 20% run-up and has climbed with the rest of the market after the melt down in December 2018. If the company achieves its earnings of $1.10 for 2019, that would give it a multiple of 26. There is not much growth in company and there’s greater uncertainty for shareholders to justify such a high multiple.

