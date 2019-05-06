Corvus Pharmaceuticals: In The Spotlight

This 'Tier 4' biotech concern has multiple 'shots on goal', is well-funded and has some potential catalysts on the horizon.

Today, it is Corvus Pharmaceuticals that is in the spotlight as we take a deeper look at this small cap developmental concern.

Today, we take a look at a 'Busted IPO' in the biotech space. The stock has not rewarded its shareholders since it debuted several years ago, but the company does have potential catalysts on the horizon.

Company Overview:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) IPO’d in 2016 and is a Burlingame, California-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines with precise mechanisms of action to treat patients with the most difficult-to-treat cancers, including refractory renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Corvus has a young pipeline with their most developed asset, CPI-444, only in Phase 1b/2 of development. Overall, the pipeline consists of 5 different product candidates. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $115 million and currently trades around $4 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

CPI-444:

CPI-444 is an orally administered, small molecule drug. It is an antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, meaning it blocks adenosine A2A receptors on immune cells. The drug is being developed to treat renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer. By targeting this critical receptor on immune cells, CPI-444 may unbridle their cancer-killing properties. CPI-444 is designed to disable a tumor’s ability to avoid attack by the immune system by blocking the binding of adenosine in the tumor environment to the A2A receptor. Thus far, over 200 patients have been treated with CPI-444, which has demonstrated safety and anti-tumor activity in patients with refractory cancers.

In recent months, the company has presented updated results from the original Phase 1/1b trial of CPI-444 at the SITC 33rd Annual Meeting. The results showed disease control for more than 6 months was achieved in 17% of patients receiving monotherapy and 35% of patients receiving combination therapy. Also, the company shared new data on the adenosine gene signature, a biomarker associated with patient response to CPI-444, in a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress. The data suggests that patients with a high Adenosine gene signature are more likely to respond to treatment with CPI-444 and less likely to respond to VEGFR inhibitors.

Source: Company Presentation

Currently, CPI-444 is being tested in two ongoing trials. The company is continuing enrollment in an amended Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating CPI-444 administered alone and in combination with Genentech’s Tecentriq in patients with renal cell cancer. Also, there’s continuing enrollment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, who have failed no more than two prior regimens, in a Phase 1b/2 trial being conducted by Genentech as part of their MORPHEUS platform.

Source: Company Presentation

CPI-006:

CPI-006 is a strong, humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73. Unlike most antibodies, CPI-006 was designed to be a smart antibody and to perform specific functions. CPI-006 enhances the activity and trafficking of immune cells, which leads to improved cancer cell destruction. CPI-006 targets and blocks the CD73 enzyme, inhibiting adenosine production by tumor cells, and acts on other important immune processes. Recently, the company presented biomarker data at the Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference that showed CPI-006 given as a monotherapy activated B cells led to a redistribution of the cells and led to changes in other immune cells.

CPI-006 is currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b dose-escalation study as a monotherapy, in combination with CPI-444, and in combination with anti-PD1 pembrolizumab. The trial is designed to gauge dose selection, evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, immune biomarkers and efficacy in patients with RCC, NSCLC and other solid tumors who have failed standard therapies. Enrollment of up to 350 patients is continuing and enrollment is now in the dose escalation phase for CPI-006 administered as a single agent and in combination with CPI-444.

Source: Company Presentation

CPI-818:

CPI-818 Is a small molecule drug given orally that is designed to selectively inhibit ITK. ITK is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. CPI-818 is designed to both block malignant T cell growth and modulate immune response. Preclinical data has demonstrated that orally-administered CPI-818 produced tumor regression in companion dogs with spontaneous, naturally occurring T-cell lymphomas, without significant toxicity.

The FDA recently cleared the company’s IND for CPI-818. The company plans evaluate the drug in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial testing CPI-818 in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of December 31st, 2018, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of roughly $114 million. Research and development expenses were $8.3 million for the quarter, compared to $9.6 million in the prior Q4. General and administrative costs were $2.7 million in Q4, compared to $2.5 million in Q4 of 2017. Overall, the company lost $10.5 million in the quarter, compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

The company is sparsely followed by the Street. I can see only four analyst firms that have rated the stock over the past year. The current median analyst price target is just north of $10.00 a share. The most recent recommendation comes via Wedbush on March 13th. The firm maintained their outperform rating, but lowered their price target from $19 a share to $11 a share. The lowered price target is the result of the analyst pushing back the potential approval date of CPI-444 and other tweaks to his pricing model. Despite the lowered price target, the analyst is optimistic about the clinical updates that are expected in 2019 and is encouraged by the recent preclinical data for the ITK inhibitor CPI-818 that is initiating a clinical study this quarter.

Verdict:

Corvus is an interesting little small cap concern. The company has multiple ‘shots on goal’ and some potential catalysts on the horizon. Its market cap is not much more than the cash it has on hand. There is little in the way of analyst coverage, however. It should also be noted that both the CEO and CFO also made some small insider purchases in Corvus this last December.

The shares do seem worthy of a small ‘watch item’ position for those looking for a bit more diversification in this sector. No options are available against the equity, so a buy-write strategy is not an option to accumulate a stake.

