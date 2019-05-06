Agricultural Commodities Before The May WASDE

It is that time of the month again. If the prices of grains and most other agricultural commodities limped into the April WASDE report, they are crawling into the USDA's May release which is coming on May 10 at noon EST. There have been no new earth-shattering developments on trade between the US and China and a combination of better weather, a stronger dollar, and a more hawkish Fed likely combined to send price to lower levels in the grain, cotton, and animal protein futures markets over recent sessions.

We are at the very start of the growing season for the grains and cotton, and the grilling season will only commence at the end of this month during the Memorial Weekend holiday. The agricultural markets are taking a leap of faith that 2019 will be another year of enough products to meet the world's requirements for food. Meanwhile, each quarter the global population grows by approximately 20 million which means that there are more mouths to feed and the world has become addicted to bumper crops and increasing supplies of food products. With the demand side of the fundamental equation always growing, the direction of prices is now in the hands of Mother Nature as the weather will be the primary factor that determines if there are enough supplies to feed the world.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds a basket of agricultural futures contracts and is trading near its multiyear lows.

Agricultural commodities limping into the report

On Sunday, May 5, President Trump sent a tweet that set the tone for trading in markets across all asset classes as he expressed his frustration over the pace of trade negotiations. The President said:

Source: Twitter

On Monday morning, he followed up with the following message:

Source: Twitter

The apparent stall in trade negotiations hit markets like a ton of bricks as stocks fell and commodities in the crosshairs of the trade negotiations posted significant declines. The price of copper fell to a new low, but since the US is a substantial producer of many agricultural commodities, the prices of the products that feed the world suffered losses on the first day of the week. On Friday, the release of the May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report will outline the current state of inventories and demand and provide projections for crop yields for the 2019 season as we move into the growing season over the coming weeks and months. While the weather will determine the path of prices, the US is a leading producer and exporter of many agricultural commodities, and with 1.4 billion people a continuation or worsening of the trade dispute eliminates over 18.5% of the addressable consumer market for American farmers which continues to weigh on prices. The events at the beginning of this week caused selling to return and push many prices to new lows for 2019.

Soybeans and corn under pressure

The price of soybean futures on the CBOT not only fell to a new low for 2019 but to the lowest price since 2008 at the start of this week as the nearby futures contract fell to $8.0450 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of beans dropped to a decade low on the back of President Trump's tweet which told markets that a trade deal is not around the corner and the potential for an escalation of tariffs and retaliatory measures have increased. At the $8.50 level on new crop November CBOT soybean futures the oilseed is going into the May WASDE report under extreme selling pressure. The next level of technical support is at the 2008 low at $7.7625 per bushel.

One bright spot in the soybean futures market is the crush spread which has been making higher lows and higher highs since late December.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the December synthetic soybean crush spread shows, the economics of processing soybeans into soybean meal and soybean oil moved from around 85 cents at the end of December to $1.20 per bushel which is a sign of demand for soybean products at lower price levels. When the crush spread moved higher, it is a sign that oil and meal prices are outperforming the price of the raw oilseed.

Source: CQG

The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of both soybeans and corn, and the new crop December corn futures contract on the CBOT was at the $3.80 per bushel level on Monday, May 6, with the nearby futures contract at $3.55 per bushel. Technical support is at the July 2018 low at just under $3.30 per bushel as the corn market moves into the May WASDE report later this week.

Wheat is weak

The US is not the world's leading wheat producer, but it is a significant exporter of the grain. On Monday, nearby CBOT soft red winter wheat futures declined to a low at $4.1625 per bushel with the September futures contract at the $4.45 level.

The chart of September CBOT wheat futures shows that the price is flirting with technical support which stands at the April 30 low at $4.3525 per bushel.

The September KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the September CBOT soft red winter wheat futures spread at a 31.75 cents per bushel discount for the KCBT wheat is a deviation from the long-term norm. Over history, the KCBT wheat tends to trade at a 20-30 cents premium to CBOT wheat as many bread manufacturers in the US price their requirements using the KCBT price. At 50-60 cents per bushel below the norm, the spread is telling us that consumers are purchasing their wheat on a hand-to-mouth basis rather than hedging because of the bear market in the wheat futures market. Like corn and soybeans, wheat is also limping into the May WASDE report.

Cotton edges lower

We are moving into the growing season for cotton in the US and other nations in the northern hemisphere. China and India along with the US are leading producers of the fiber with China and India the most significant consumers. The price of cotton rises and falls with the global economy, and the trade issue between the US and China are weighing on the price of the fiber futures.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July cotton futures on the Intercontinental Exchange shows, after trading to just under 80 cents per pound in early to mid-April, the price of cotton was approaching the 73 cents per pound level on May 6 as it dropped from over 75 cents on Friday, May 3. Like the other agricultural commodities, cotton has moved to the downside as concerns over trade rise and the price of the fiber heads into the May WASDE report on the defensive.

Animal proteins falter

On a weekly basis, the prices of beef and pork futures have also experienced selling over the recent trading sessions.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that after moving from $1.01375 per pound in May 2018 to a high at over $1.30 per pound in March 2019, the price of live cattle futures was trading at under $1.13 per pound on May 6. The price of beef has given up more than half of its gains since late April.

Source: CQG

After trading from a low to 52.25 cents per pound in mid-February 2019 to a high at 91.225 cents on the nearby lean hog futures contract in mid-April on the back of the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China, the price of nearby lean hog futures were trading at just over 82.50 cents per pound on May 6. A trade deal with China would likely cause exports of pork to flow from the US to China, but recent events have prompted concerns that without those exports, a glut in the US pork market will develop causing the price to fall.

All of the agricultural futures markets are crawling into the May WASDE report later this week with prices trending lower, and in some cases at multiyear lows. Whenever prices are at an extreme going into the monthly report from the USDA, the chances of increased volatility following the release rises.

The top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund include the following:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Meanwhile, the price of the ETF product is at an all-time low.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBA has traded in a range from $15.77 to $43.50 since early 2007. At $15.86 on May 6, the price of DBA is at the bottom. One of the reasons why the ETF is so weak is that the cost of rolling futures contracts in a contango market weighs on the price of the product. A condition of contango tends to exist during periods of oversupply and causes deferred prices to trade at higher levels than nearby futures prices.

From a short-term perspective, any bullish surprises in the May WASDE report would likely cause the price of DBA to move to the upside in the aftermath of Friday's announcement from the USDA.

The agricultural commodities sector looks ugly these days, and the news on the trade front is a leading factor for the most recent price weakness. However, the world's population continues to grow, and the weather in growing regions of the US and northern hemisphere will determine the path of least resistance of prices of these commodities over the coming weeks and months. It is possible that the current prices reflect all of the bad news and any surprises could come on the upside following the release of Friday's report and in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author will be trading agricultural commodities from the long side going into and in the aftermath of the May WASDE report on May 10, 2019