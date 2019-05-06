PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) CEO Menderes Akdag on Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Bruce Rosenbloom - CFO

Menderes Akdag - President & CEO

Kevin Ellich - Craig-Hallum

Erin Wright - Credit Suisse

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

David Westenberg - Guggenheim Securities

Bruce Rosenbloom

Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone here today. Before I turn the call over to Mendo Akdag, our President and Chief Executive Officer; I'd like to remind everyone the first portion of this conference call will be listen-only, until the question-and-answer session, which will be later in the call.

Also certain information that will be included in this press conference may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions we have used based upon information currently available to us. Because these statements reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future results may vary significantly based on a number of factors that may cause the actual results or events to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. We have identified various risk factors associated with our operations on our most recent Annual Report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now let me introduce today's speaker, Mendo Akdag, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-PetMeds. Mendo?

Menderes Akdag

Thank you, Bruce. Welcome, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review the highlights of our financial results. We'll compare our fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended on March 31, 2019, to last year's quarter and fiscal year ended on March 31, 2018.

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended on March 31, 2019, our sales were $64.6 million compared to sales of $67.3 million for the same period the prior year, a decreased of 4.1%. For the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2019, sales were $283.4 million compared to $273.8 million for the prior fiscal year, an increase of 3.5%. The decrease in sales for the quarter was due to decreases in re-order and new orders sales, and the increase in sales for the fiscal year was due to increases in re-orders sales. Increased online competition negatively impacted the sales for the quarter.

The average order value was approximately $85 for the quarter compared to $89 for the same quarter the prior year; the decrease was due to lower pricing. For the fourth fiscal quarter, net income was $6.6 million or $0.32 diluted per share compared to $10.2 million or $0.50 diluted per share for the same quarter the prior year, a decrease to net income of 35%. For the fiscal year, net income was $37.7 million or $1.84 diluted per share compared to $37.3 million or $1.82 diluted per share a year ago, an increase to net income of 1.2%. In addition to decreases in sales, the decrease to the net income for the quarter was mainly due to lower gross profit margins and higher advertising expenses.

Reorder sales decreased by 1.9% to $55.9 million for the quarter compared to reorder sales of $57 million dollars for the same quarter the prior year. For the fiscal year, reorder sales increased by 6.3% to $241.8 million compared to $227.5 million for the prior year. New orders sales decreased by 15% to $8.7 million for the quarter compared to $10.3 million for the same period the prior year. For the fiscal year, new order sales decreased by 10% to $41.6 million compared to $46.3 million for the prior year.

We acquired approximately 101,000 new customers in our fourth fiscal quarter compared to 113,000 for the same period the prior year, and we acquired approximately 467,000 new customers in the fiscal year compared to 521,000 for the prior year. For the quarter, approximately 85% of our sales were generated on our website, which was the same as the prior year. The seasonality in our business is due to the proportion of flea, tick and heartworm medications in our product mix. Spring and summer are considered peak season with fall and winter being the off season.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, our gross profit as a percent of sales was 32.1% compared to 37% for the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year, our gross profit as a percent of sales was 33.6% compared to 35.7% for the prior year. The percentage decreases for the quarter and the fiscal year can mainly be attributed to additional discounts given to customers in response to increased online competition. Our general and administrative expenses as a percent of sales was flat at 9% for the quarter compared to the same quarter the prior year, and for the fiscal year, it was at 8.7% compared to 8.9% for the prior year.

For the quarter, we spent about $6.5 million in advertising compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter as the prior year. For the fiscal year, our spending was $22.1 million for advertising compared to $19.3 million for the prior fiscal year. We restarted television advertising during the quarter to increase brand awareness. Advertising cost of acquiring a customer for the quarter defined as total advertising expenses divided by total new customers acquired was approximately $65 compared to $38 for the same quarter as the prior year. And for the fiscal year, it was $47 compared to $37 for the prior fiscal year. The increases are mainly due to increases in online advertising costs and the re-addition of television advertising to increase brand awareness.

We had $100.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $21.4 million in inventory with no debt as of March 31, 2019. Net cash from operations for the fiscal year was $45.1 million compared to $37.4 million for the prior fiscal year. The majority of the increase was due to decreases in inventory compared to the increases in inventory for the prior fiscal year. Capital expenditures were approximately $600,000 for the fiscal year.

This ends the financial review. Operator, we are ready to take questions.

Kevin Ellich

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions, Mendo. I guess, let's start-off with the increased advertising spend of $6.5 million this quarter. Wondering, if that's a good run rate to think about as we update our models for fiscal '20? And then also with the ad campaign, when did you guys start that? Was that for the entire quarter or was that started kind of in February?

Menderes Akdag

The late February was when the television advertising started.

Kevin Ellich

Okay. And thoughts on ad spend for fiscal '20?

Menderes Akdag

Yes, probably it's going to be a double-digit increase, that's what we anticipate. We are working on optimizing it at this time. So we'll see where it ends up.

Kevin Ellich

Got you. And then, in the press release you also talked about making some investments to your e-commerce platform to improve customer service. Just wondering what areas specifically and how much are those investments going to be or what you're planning?

Menderes Akdag

The investments is going to be about $5 million approximately. The focus is the usability of the website speed, up-selling/cross-selling capabilities, hyper-personalization capabilities.

Kevin Ellich

Okay, that's helpful. And then, Bruce noticed inventories on the balance sheet declined about $11 million sequentially. Just wondering is that just due to your outlook for the year or timing due to pricing? Any thoughts.

Bruce Rosenbloom

It's the later, it's just timing of promotional buys. There wasn't a major incentive to buy during the fourth quarter, so we just ran our inventories at our normal levels.

Kevin Ellich

And then last one for me is, we all know there is lot of competition in the marketplace where there are lot of pricing pressure but just wondering with all that cash you have on the balance sheet, what bullets do you have left to fire to fend-off competition or drive growth or stabilize margins?

Menderes Akdag

We will be price competitive and increase advertising to promote brand awareness.

Kevin Ellich

Menderes Akdag

Erin Wright

Great, thanks. Another question on the competitive landscape here. I'm just curious where most of it's stemming from? Is it mostly from the Chewy.com's of the world and Petco and with Express Scripts, or is it more from the that associated kind of online offerings such as the Vets First Choice of the world? I'm just curious if it's newer concepts that are making inroads or -- and where you can kind of -- I guess, better positioned yourselves in terms of those competitive dynamics? Thanks.

Menderes Akdag

It's coming from online, direct-to-consumer models.

Erin Wright

Okay, all right. And then thinking about sort of going into next year, we could see some meaningful changes in the pet parasiticide landscape with the potential launch of new flea, tick, and heartworm triple combination products. I guess, how we -- should we think about the opportunities for you and as well as some of the risk factors too, given your inherent exposure to parasiticide? I guess do you think you'll be able to get great access to these products or how can you better position yourselves in light of some of the new development and innovation across the industry? Thanks.

Menderes Akdag

It will be positive for us. Any new medication that comes to the market is going to be -- should be a positive for us.

Erin Wright

Menderes Akdag

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Thank you, and good morning -- for taking my questions. So just wondering, as far as the mix of prescription over-the-counter -- I know you guys don't give out those numbers, but I was just wondering if there was any notable change in the quarter -- for this quarter versus a year ago?

Menderes Akdag

The majority of the business is prescription and I will leave it at that.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it, okay. So as far as the gross margin, roughly 32%, is that a good run rate that we should expect going forward?

Menderes Akdag

We anticipate continuing pressure on gross margins and it's going to depend on the competitiveness of the markets. We'll see where it ends up.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it, right. And as far as the advertising strategies; so you mentioned double-digit increases that you anticipate in fiscal '20. Are you looking at a similar type of spending online versus TV versus prints or are you looking to make any changes to that?

Menderes Akdag

There is a significant cost increase online due to the more competitive market. So as we said, we started television advertising during the quarter to increase brand awareness, we're currently working on optimizing it. And our budget is flexible depending on ROI, so we'll see where it -- how it shapes up.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it. So meaning you can pull back if you're not seeing the returns that you anticipate?

Menderes Akdag

That's a possibility.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Right, okay. And as far as the $5 million cost, is that primarily CapEx or will some of that flow through the income statement?

Menderes Akdag

I believe it's CapEx, primarily CapEx.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Menderes Akdag

Kevin Ellich

Mendo, one thing that kind of jumped at us too was reorder sales down 1.8% this quarter or 1.9%, I think you said. We haven't seen that happen in the long time even with the increased competition. What are you seeing in the competitive market, anything different? And I guess even though it's still kind of early May, wondering if you saw any bounce in April?

Menderes Akdag

Lower pricing negatively impacted the reorders sales, also the colder weather might have also had a negative impact. Competitive pressures though has also had an impact, so we'll see what happens.

Kevin Ellich

Okay. Do you think that's going to bounce here with flea and tick season?

Menderes Akdag

We hope so.

Kevin Ellich

Menderes Akdag

Menderes Akdag

Okay, one final question.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Yes, good morning. So as far as just the reorder sales comment I was just wondering, so was it all pricing? So if -- just wondering as far as the number of orders from reorder customers, was that kind of flat or up and then it was all negatively impacted by pricing? Just wanted to get a better clarification on that.

Menderes Akdag

Yes, orders were up about 0.5%. So the rest of the decline in sales is due to lower pricing.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Menderes Akdag

David Westenberg

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So just -- kind of a question on -- follow-up to Erin's question. Are you actually seeing any -- maybe differences in success in getting the authorization from veterinary clinics? I know the -- sort of the alternative models coming in with online pharmacies with vets, some of the vets are adopting maybe a strategy of trying to refuse authorization. So is that actually happening or/and maybe has that had any kind of effect? Thank you.

Menderes Akdag

I don't think that's having an impact. Actually there is a slight improvement this year compared to last year.

David Westenberg

So the conversion is actually improving. Do you think actually maybe that is -- maybe a build on effect because there are now the Chewy's in the [indiscernible]?

Menderes Akdag

It's possible.

David Westenberg

Menderes Akdag

Bruce Rosenbloom

Thank you. In fiscal 2020, we will continue to be price competitive and increase advertising to promote brand awareness. In addition, we'll be investing in our e-commerce platform to better service our customers. This wraps up today's conference call. Thank you for joining us. Operator, this ends the conference call.

