Tesla: Kicking The Can A Little Down The Road

On May 2, 2019, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced that it would be going to market to raise $2.3B through the issuance of convertible and equity instruments. This raise eventually raised $2.7B, $1.85B being through a 2% convertible note due in 2024 and the remaining through the issuance of common equity at $243 per share from the issuance of 3.5m shares. Tesla has recently been showing signs of liquidity strain, between the furloughing of workers, a very poor Q1 2019 financial result showing a reduction in cash balances of $1.5B (driven by a $920m convertible bond repayment), the haphazard closing and opening of its retail stores, and a number of announced and unannounced layoffs. This capital raise certainly addresses these concerns in the near term. Tesla’s ability to remain solvent has been a key driver of my short thesis on the company, so this article is to explore the impact of this raise on Tesla’s immediate liquidity and its outlook going forward. I will look at these impacts both by their effect on the cash flow statement as well as the timing of the inflows and outflows in 2019.

Cash Flow Impacts in 2019

Cash Flow from Operations

The Q1 2019 financial results were concerning for the ability of Tesla to generate cash flow from its business. Revenue dropped from Q4’s company best of $7.2B to $4.5B. The cash flow from operations ex-WoC understandably fell as well, from +$1.0B to essentially break-even. Q1’s deliveries totaled 63,019 in total, with 50,928 Model 3 and 12,091 Model S/X. Per Inside EV’s monthly results, 22,425 of Tesla’s flagship Model 3 were sold domestically with the remaining 28,503 being sold internationally. This is key for looking forward as these international sales were driven by the filling of its initial backlog in both Europe and China; Tesla’s future sales performance will be driven more by on-going demand.

Source: Inside EVs

Source: Inside EVs

Q1 sales were impacted by the pull through in Q4 2018 by customers taking advantage of an expiring tax credit as well as Q1 being a cyclically down quarter for most car companies. It is also the first quarter Tesla’s demand will be solely driven by regular sales, rather than the fulfillment of 3 years of backlog. April’s US demand is up from Q1, which is positive; however, it is well down from the first months demand in July and October 2018. S/X sales are also well down from prior quarters.

Management has reiterated its guidance of 90k to 100k in deliveries in Q2 on several investor telcons. April’s domestic number comes in at roughly 12,000 per InsideEV estimates; being charitable and doubling it to include foreign sales, it will take a lot for Tesla to reach this target over the coming two months. Tesla indicated roughly half its sales occurred in the final 10 days of Q1; based on the monthly break out above, these were predominantly the international sales. I don’t expect to see this type of skew again this month as the company is looking at on-going demand only.

While I think the company can beat Q1’s numbers, it will not be by a lot and it will fall short of their guidance in a material way. I don’t see the company being able to do much better than +$0.2m at this point on a quarterly basis based on its on-going demand.

The working capital component is a much bigger drag on the company’s cash balances. Tesla has been seriously stretching its suppliers; normally, a sales decline like we saw in Q1 would have seen a large drop in payables as past purchases are paid against fewer current purchases. Tesla’s accounts payable/accrued liabilities stayed constant from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 though at $5.5B, well in excess of its cash on hand at March 31, 2019. As I detailed in February, we should have seen a “ramp” reversal in its working capital. I had estimated an impact of $1.3B at the time and that was with only one down month; with the whole quarter being down it would be substantially worse as the pressure increases from vendors. Using this same methodology, if we take out the estimated payroll costs of $1.1B for the month from its $5.0B overall expense load, we can see that the days payable outstanding (DPO), increased to $5.5B/$3.9B x 90 days = 126 days, up from my estimate of 86 days in February. Now the company has not only the initial drop of $1.3B but several additional months of contraction on top. It is not hard to see the company needing $2.0B just to fill this hole and catch up with its suppliers given they are now 4 months in arrears on average.

Cash Flow from Investment

Tesla reiterated its guidance of a capex spend of between $2.0 and $2.5B for 2019; with $280m spent in Q1, this would give a range of capex of between $1.7B and $2.2B for the rest of the year. It is not hard to see this with the company having commitments of the Model Y, Shanghai factory, Model S/X refreshes, Semi trucks, Pickup trucks and Full Self Driving initiatives on tap drive its future growth. With respect to determining its range of outcomes, I would put its current pace of spending at $0.9B for the rest of the year as the lowest outcome in the event Tesla needs to throttle back its cash as it has the last several months with its more likely outcome being the $1.7 - $2.2B range noted above.

Cash Flow from Financing

Tesla was able to raise $2.7B as noted above, but it has some payments related to financing as well. As part of this financing, the company is going to spend $300m on hedging the convertibles through options. The company has been extending a $165m payment since December, first into April then into June. I will assume the company will now settle this. It also has a $565m 1.625% convertible note due in November 2019 that will also need to be settled. The company extended its warehouse ABL agreement by an additional $500m to roughly $2.5B to give it more flexibility.

Putting It Together

The recent raise gives Tesla a lot of dry powder. The company had $2.2B in cash available at March 31, 2019. This isn’t quite as flush as it would appear though. $0.4B of this cash was outside the country, so not readily available to settle vendor obligations. Additionally, one of the covenants of the ABL is that 50% of its draw must be on its balance sheet in available cash; this means in order to stay within it, Tesla needs to keep an additional $1.2B in cash on its balance sheet. This leaves Tesla with only $0.6B in available cash prior to the capital raise taking effect. I will assume that the $0.4B could be repatriated, though likely with a tax implication; similarly, I will assume if worst came to worst, Tesla would also violate their covenants if it meant keeping the business going.

Best Case Worst Case Opening Balance, 3/31 +$2.2B +$2.2B Add: Proceeds from Raise +$2.7B +$2.7B Less: Hedge ($0.3B) ($0.3B) Less: Offshore Funds ($0.4B) Less: Covenant funds ($1.2B) Funds Available post-raise +$4.6B $3.0B

Source: Company disclosures

Now I will lay out the cash additions / draws by quarter. Some assumptions:

Steady operative cash flows

Once the Working Capital hole has been filled, operations steady at a more consistent level

Capex is spent smoothly over the year

Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening Balance, Post-Raise $4.6B $2.0B $1.6B Operative Cash Flow +$0.2B +$0.2B +$0.2B Working Capital ($2.0B) $0.0B $0.0B Capex ($0.6B) ($0.6B) ($0.6B) June Term Loan ($0.165B) November Convertible ($0.565B) Closing Balance $2.0B $1.6B $0.7B

Source: Company Disclosures, Author Assumptions

Despite raising this money, the capital raise doesn’t appear to get the company out of the woods, though it does buy them a bit of time. The company may be unable to repatriate its international funds completely or these could even increase as a greater portion of Tesla’s sales are skewing international. Likewise, the larger ABL requires Tesla to keep more cash on its balance sheet or risk violation of its covenants. This could happen as soon as Q3, just four months from now, with the company really running out of cash in Q4.

To see how long Tesla can stretch these funds, let’s assume the company again reverts to its Spartan diet with:

Capex at current spend level

Reduce the WoC hole only by $1.3B

Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening Balance, Post-Raise $4.6B $3.0B $2.9B Operative Cash Flow +$0.2B +$0.2B +$0.2B Working Capital ($1.3B) $0.0B $0.0B Capex ($0.3B) ($0.3B) ($0.3B) June Term Loan ($0.165B) November Convertible ($0.565B) Closing Balance $3.0B $2.9B $2.2B

Source: Company Disclosures, Author Assumptions

Clearly, if the company is willing to continue on its Spartan diet, it can make this raise last into 2020, though it will be tight if it is adhering to its covenants. Its vendor base may become a risk if the company tries to continue in this manner as it will be substantially behind in its payment terms. With its financial difficulties well publicized, it could only take a couple of vendors to completely halt production if they started to operate on a Cash on Delivery (COD) basis. Tesla was struggling to keep its employees fully tasked with a lot of cutting corners in recent weeks. The Spartan diet Tesla would also be unlikely to make any progress on its growth initiatives, which are a huge driver of interest in its shares amongst Tesla investors. The future of robotaxis and FSD were key selling points to investors on an investor call promoting the capital raise, although this business line was largely omitted from the official offering prospectus. Tesla is in a difficult position in trying to live the Spartan diet of cash management while maintaining its growth narrative. It appears that the raise was able to put to rest an imminent liquidity issue but not its on-going business issues.

The Takeaway

Tesla has been able to dodge a very near-term cash crunch, but the $2.7B doesn’t last as long as many investors may have hoped as Tesla has distressed its balance sheet substantially in building up a large working capital hole, combined with some large, capital intensive growth projects. I expect to see cash come back into sharp focus with investors in October/November 2019.

The ability of Tesla to raise capital has caused me to revisit whether I will continue to be short Tesla. I have long believed that a short position in Tesla is largely driven by the drop in demand and its distressed balance sheets. There are other factors that serve as further risks (litigation, SEC, DOJ investigations etc.) but that these were the primary drivers. I have found it strange that Tesla has refused to raise money at higher prices, especially at its peak of $370+ around the “funding secured” controversy. I had even wondered whether or not there was something preventing them from raising funds, likely from a regulatory body. This raise shows Tesla is able to raise funds. I don’t believe it was easy to do; it took quite a while to price the issue on May 2, with the announcement coming very late in the evening. I believe this is a sign that some pressure may have been needed to fill the issue. The hedge cost is also extremely costly, roughly 11% of the gross proceeds. Tesla needed the funds; in its Q1 2019 10-Q, the language surrounding its debt covenants indicated they were “materially” compliant, not unconditionally compliant. Compliance is usually a yes/no issue; the word “materially” tells me they were offside on something which could very well have been the $1.2B cash on hand requirement of the ABL, though this is just speculation on my part.

For those looking for a true liquidity crisis at Tesla, it will likely only come when vendors become concerned about receiving payment. Tesla’s vendor are likely already acutely aware of Tesla’s issues, with the large payable stretching in place. Tesla’s troubled financials are no secret, with a substantial amount of business press devoted to following the company’s ups and downs. Its deteriorating relationship with its largest vendor, Panasonic, is another symptom of its issues with its vendors. These vendors are in the position that Chuck Prince of Citigroup said they were during the 2008 financial crisis that “you need to keep dancing until the music stops”. Payroll could be another issue but this would likely occur after vendors take action, not before.

Tesla’s demonstrated ability to raise funds means that it is not necessarily a wise play to short Tesla using near-term bankruptcy Puts. Although these offer a great multiple return, with lower premiums and a high payout in the event of a bankruptcy, they are also much less likely to occur now since the company appears to be able to raise money, albeit on expensive terms. More likely is for shares to continue to march down, largely through technical selling as the demand issues and cash concerns continue to weigh on the company. We can see below that the shares were largely in a steady down trend, with lower lows and lower highs since December. Tesla’s shares were technically oversold prior to the raise; the bounce back over the last couple of days likely fills this gap:

Source: Stockcharts

I will likely continue to have some low strike out of the money Puts, but out in duration. However, I am starting to look at higher strikes on a medium term basis due to this pattern. Once the upward move from the raise exhausts itself, it likely would make a good straight short then as well. Tesla has already lost most of their institutional shareholding base:

Source: @Paul_M_Huettner, fund disclosures

Although the capital raise addresses immediate cash concerns, Tesla remains in survival mode, with cash likely becoming an issue again in Q4 2019. Tesla’s potential, driven by the promises of its CEO Elon Musk, seem limitless, whether it be the Model Y, semi-trucks, pickup trucks, solar roofs, or robotaxis. In order to reach this potential, Tesla needs to not only survive but to invest in their future. This recent capital raise helps on the former, but the company looks to still be lacking on the latter. I will remain short the company through Put options, though I can see the potential for a straight short position once the share settle on a technical basis as its operations look to be challenged, along with several other existential risks (DOJ and FBI investigations, shareholder/employer/customer lawsuits, etc.) that give it numerous short catalysts in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: i am short through various Put options of varying duration and strike out to 2020.