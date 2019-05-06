The Best- And Worst-Performing Cannabis Stocks (April 2019)

In this series, we discuss the extreme price movements of the month. You can check out the best and worst performers of March 2019 here.

Best Performing Stocks

Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ) was the top performer in April with its 97% gain. The stock is trading near its all-time highs and has recently announced a $10 million private placement trying to capitalize on its red-hot share price. The company was brought into investor's attention after Australis Capital (OTCPK:AUSCF), a spin-off of Aurora Cannabis (ACB), invested in the company and continued to help fund its recent acquisitions.

Our outlook for BaM is that the stock has the potential to expand its current footprint but valuation is prohibitively high at current prices. As we wrote in "BaM: Overheated After 300% Rise In 2019", we think BaM has a mixed track record as it failed to secure any Nevada licenses in the last RFP. The involvement of Australis Capital has certainly created some hype around the stock that is not justified by the fundamentals, in our view.

Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) / MediPharm (OTCQB:MEDIF)

We initiated our coverage of four cannabis extractors pure-plays in early March. Out of the four extractors, we recommended Valens and Medipharm as two of the best-positioned in the sector. Since our recommendation, both stocks have appreciated significantly as investors embraced the extraction business model. Valens and MediPharm both gained a little more than 55% during the month of April which reflected the increasing investor interest in this niche market. As Canada approaches the legalization of edibles and beverages, we think the extraction space will continue to stay hot.

Valens is the industry pioneer as we discussed in "First-Mover In Specialized Cannabis Extraction". While MediPharm joined the race later, it has also established itself as the leader in extraction including a successful private label offering (as we wrote in "A Rising Superstar In Cannabis Extraction"). Going forward, we think the sector remains subject to favorable industry tailwinds as the extraction industry is just beginning to take shape. Most of the extraction contracts have just begun and revenues are expected to ramp up substantially. However, as we have seen during the initial legalization in October 2018, the cannabis sector could experience another "buy the rumor, sell the news" with this second wave of legalization of edibles. We will continue to monitor the sector closely and provide timely analysis of the extraction sector.

Worst Performing Stocks

Westleaf (otcqb:WSLFF) was the biggest loser last month with the stock dropping an alarming 58%. Since the stock began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on in January 2019 through an RTO, the stock has begun its recent slide in early March where its shares are trading near all-time lows currently. The significant drop in Westleaf was exacerbated by its recent equity offering. Last month, Westleaf raised C$12 million by issuing convertible debentures but the company had to re-price the deal by sweetening the terms substantially as share price continued to decline.

Westleaf is pursuing a vertically integrated business model with its Prairie Records chain of retail stores and a 130,000 sq ft cultivation facility in Saskatchewan which is capable of producing 14,600 kg of cannabis per year once all phases are completed. However, the company is facing severe headwinds as provinces in Western Canada are struggling to roll out their cannabis retail regimes. Both British Columbia and Alberta remain affected by the supply shortages where Westleaf is primarily focused on. In summary, we think Westleaf's near-term outlook remains uncertain as the Canadian domestic cannabis market continues to struggle after legalization. It is interesting to note that other cannabis retailers also struggled last month including Choom (OTCQB:CHOOF) and High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF).

C21 Investments (otcpk:CXXIF) was another big loser last month with its 33% decline in the share price. C21 is a small U.S. cannabis company with assets primarily in Oregon, one of the oldest legal cannabis markets in the U.S. C21 has a market cap of C$67 million and has announced or recently closed several acquisitions in Oregon that is expected to substantially increase its revenue, which came in at C$392k at the latest quarter. We think the big decline was normal given the micro-cap status of this stock and the retail-heavy shareholder base. There are lots of chatter around C21 in the social media and online forums which indicate a potentially high level of interest among retail investors and speculators alike. Overall, we think the company remains by and large a peripheral player and thus a very risky investment for average investors. We would caution investors to realize the above-average risk and conduct extensive due diligence before investing.

Looking Ahead

April was a quiet month for cannabis stocks as both the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped a modest 1-2%. While the overall cannabis market remains range-bound, we are seeing increasing volatility among small-cap cannabis stocks which are understandably higher risk in nature. We caution investors to allocate their portfolio based on their risk tolerance. If you are an average investor looking for cannabis exposure without excessive company-specific risks, you are better off investing in ETFs or large-caps such as Canopy (CGC) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). However, for those that are willing to take above-average risks for potentially higher returns, we have seen the likes of Body and Mind and Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) outperform last month. In fact, we initiated coverage on both stocks last month and concluded that they are both risky investments at current prices. Looking ahead, we think the cannabis market will continue to consolidate at current levels but the general market sentiment will also play a crucial role. If the stock market experiences a major selloff, investors will likely switch to risk-off mode which could negatively affect cannabis stocks disproportionately.

