Does Tesla Still Have An Edge?

A look at recent product improvements and new technology initiatives at Tesla suggests the company does not plan on surrendering anytime soon.

Legacy carmakers' electric cars are steadily improving, players in the self-driving space are spending vast resources on autonomy, and while Tesla's lead remains for now, will the company stay ahead?

Today, Tesla has many critics, but when in 2012, the company introduced Model S, it was hands down the leader in electric car technology, range, and performance.

A great deal has been written lately about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) financial issues, the need for the company to either raise or generate enough capital to continue its meteoric growth and whether the company CEO tweets too much, too little, or just the SEC approved amount. Pundits, if not a great many investors, focus on Tesla's financial performance as compared to legacy car companies, no doubt because financial analysis is the stock and trade of securities industry writers and because some investors think narrowly about quarter by quarter financial returns. We should perhaps remind ourselves that dominance in personal transportation is a long game, and the winner will not be chosen over the next couple of quarters. While there are a number of analysts and investors who firmly believe Tesla will not survive 'till the end of the year, or failing to achieve bankruptcy will inevitably drift into a stagnant backwater of niche player mediocrity, such outcomes are not consistent with Tesla's history thus far.

Many auto industry watchers see a coming cyclical contraction which will stress carmakers as overall sales slump. Because car and truck manufacture employs many workers, governments have in the past gone out of their way to support and encourage this critical economic sector and are likely to step up again in any industry contraction. Tesla has been beneficiary of government largess in Nevada with GigaFactory 1, in New York with GigaFactory 2, and in China with GigaFactory 3. Tesla is looked on as both a leader in electric car design/technology, and as a carmaker with strong growth prospects. Both of these advantages place Tesla high on the list of carmaker candidates for government support and for expanding industry employment. As we have witnessed in the case of Tesla's China GigaFactory, capital for company expansion can be supplied without recourse to stockholder dilution.

Tesla's greatest asset is superior, differentiated technology and the willingness, ability, and determination to apply new and different solutions to energy and transportation. It is not the purpose of this article to further delve into and more completely analyze Tesla's finances and capital needs going forward. Those things have been and will continue to be probed with enthusiasm, diligence, even occasionally with objectivity by others. I will only point out that Tesla has weathered financial straits far more severe than it faces now and that the company has demonstrated it can raise capital through conventional as well as unconventional means. The question for investors more significant than short-term finances is whether Tesla will continue to maintain its technology/performance leadership in electric cars specifically and more generally in personal transportation and energy.

Tesla's greatest strength and the allure of the company for many investors is CEO Elon Musk and his ability to see things differently and drive innovation. But not everyone views this out-of-the-box thinking with equal delight. Indeed, some investors have come to view Tesla's enthusiasm for the new, the different, the quicker-than-ever-before as nothing less than a sinful, slippery, slithering scheme. An anfractuous thought brings the following quotation to mind.

You see things; and you say, 'Why?' But I dream things that never were; and I say, 'Why not?' - Serpent in George Bernard Shaw's play Back To Methuselah (1921)

A meaningful question for Tesla investors, or at least for those holding the shares with a view to long-term appreciation should be whether the company will maintain a technology and performance edge in coming years. Audi's e-tron and Jaguar's I-PACE have fallen short of Model X in range and efficiency, in spite of being smaller vehicles and reaching market years behind Tesla. The following table compares Tesla's Model X of 2016 with the latest offerings from Audi and Jaguar. Tesla's three-year old, larger, heavier, seven passenger, performance version of Model X uses less energy and has greater range than the latest attempts by Jaguar and Audi.

Some will say that the Audi and Jaguar are cheaper cars than Model X and, therefore, consumers will put up with poorer efficiency, shorter range, and smaller vehicles. That may be the case, but it isn't the whole story. Lower efficiency and shorter range of these would-be Tesla competitors show that Audi and Jaguar need more expensive, heavier batteries, and in turn larger, heavier motors, wheels, suspensions and so on to even approach Tesla products.

Tesla's technology lead is no small thing. With its better technology, Tesla can produce larger vehicles with better performance and greater range with a given amount of battery. In the long run, this kind of advantage is what winning looks like. But, can Tesla continue to stay this far ahead of the legacy competitors? Let's look at what Tesla has going in four critical areas.

Batteries

Tesla currently has best-in-class batteries and is on track to even better batteries going forward.

Tesla, with partner Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), has cells with long life, high energy density, high power, fast charging, low cost and robust manufacturing/supply chain. Sandy Munro whose engineering company performed reverse engineering tear-downs of Tesla's Model 3, General Motors' (GM) Bolt and BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3 electric cars, has praised Tesla as having the best battery management system and lowest battery cost among these competitors.

Battery cost and battery performance are both critical to competitiveness in the electric vehicle business. Whether it is electric cars, electric semi trucks, electric boats or electric airplanes, the player with the lowest cost, best performing, longest life batteries has a great advantage.

Recent improvements announced for Model S and Model X include increased charging capability of 200kW for the 100kWh batteries in these cars. This is a "2C" charging rate, that is a maximum charging rate of twice the battery's kWh capacity per hour. This is twice the "C" rate achieved by Tesla's original Model S. Faster charging is the key to making road trip travel by Tesla fully competitive with ICE cars. In a 2013 article, I analyzed road trip travel times for Tesla (and other) electric cars vs. an ICE car, and with 200kW charging for Model S/X and upgraded V3 SuperChargers, road trip travel by Tesla will be a solved issue.

Tesla is not resting on its and Panasonic's battery laurels. Tesla and Panasonic have said that the next generation of Tesla batteries will be cobalt-free and higher in energy density. And, there is more.

Tesla has acquired Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) and, with that acquisition, a 'dry' process for making lithium battery anode and cathode films. This is important because currently high performance lithium batteries utilize NMP (N Methyl 2-pyrrolidone) solvent as part of the process for coating anode and cathode electrodes. NMP solvent is removed from the coated electrodes by drying, and owing to the environmental and health issues with NMP, particularly complex and expensive provisions must be made for solvent capture and recycling. The Maxwell Technologies dry electrode film process uses no solvents and will reduce cell production cost and the capital needed for manufacturing lithium batteries.

Tesla is on the way to realizing solvent-free, cobalt-free lithium batteries, and this will place the company once again out ahead of competitors.

Drivetrains

Tesla has from the beginning had the best, highest power, highest efficiency drive trains. And, Tesla's motors and power inverters starting with Model 3 just got better. A lot better.

Tesla's original Roadster, Model S, and Model X used induction motors and IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) inverters. With Model 3, Tesla switched to PMSR (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Reluctance) motors with Halbach array magnets and inverters using SiC (Silicon Carbide) FETs (Field Effect Transistors). Tesla has now transitioned Model S/X to this more efficient drivetrain technology, which bumped Model S EPA range to 370 miles. To put this in perspective, Audi's smaller e-tron has a battery with 95% the capacity of the Model S pack but gets only 204 miles of EPA range.

Tesla's huge lead in drivetrain power and efficiency is a major reason Tesla will build long-range Class 8 trucks and Roadster 2.0 with 600 miles of range, feats its competitors deem to be impossible.

Fast Charging

Fast charging isn't about kilowatts. Fast charging is about how long one has to spend charging to reach one's destination. A very high power charger charging a very inefficient electric car may add fewer miles of range every minute than a lower power charger charging a car that uses electricity efficiently.

Vehicle/Max Charging Rate kWh/100 mi EPA Road Trip Charger Miles in 10 minutes Audi e-tron/350kW (Currently limited to 150kW) 46 CCS 350kW 127 Tesla Model 3 LR / 250kW 26 SuperCharger V3 250kW 160

There is more to fast charging, however, than just the peak ideal charging rate. Battery temperature impacts battery internal resistance and maximum charge rate that can be safely used. A warm (but not too hot) battery can accept the fastest charge rate, especially if it is near empty charge level. To actually achieve the fastest charge and minimum charging time, one must have an efficient electric vehicle, arrive at the charging station with a mostly depleted battery that is at the optimum temperature for charging and have a charger immediately available to use. And, this is where Tesla's vertical integration really matters.

Tesla 'owns' more of the road trip charging problem than any other manufacturer. Tesla controls its battery cell design (Panasonic makes cells to Tesla's specification).

Tesla controls its driveline and inverter design - all built in-house.

Tesla cars are connected to Tesla's central servers, so Tesla knows where its cars are and where they are going (if the user has entered the route into the nav system).

Tesla owns the SuperCharger fast charging network which is available only for Tesla cars. Knowing where its cars are and where they are going and 'owning' fast charge infrastructure dedicated to its cars only means Tesla can match charger slots to Tesla cars in real time without concern for other electric cars 'clogging up' SuperChargers. Tesla has also placed SuperChargers strategically to cover routes, not to optimize ROI on each charger. Independent charging networks, on the other hand, are incentivized to load up heavily traveled routes to maximize charging revenue and leave less traveled routes underserved. This is bad news for non-Tesla electric cars.

Tesla has combined their detailed knowledge of battery cells, vehicle charge state, user route plans, and real time SuperCharger utilization to optimize road trip charging for Tesla owners. Tesla onboard computers and navigation now work with Tesla servers to plan charging in advance of need, pre-condition a car's battery pack to optimum charging temperature prior to arrival at a charging station very likely to have a charging 'slot' immediately available. This provides Tesla owners with shorter real world charging times and more convenient, less stressful road trip travel. No competitor in the market now, or on the horizon can offer this level of road trip charging integration.

There is even more to Tesla's road trip charging advantage. Tesla manufactures and sells grid storage systems and has used its own grid storage units as part of some SuperCharger stations for years. An article from 2013 describes use of grid storage at SuperCharger stations and documents a prototype grid storage installation at Tesla's Tejon Ranch SuperCharger in California.

Combining grid storage with SuperCharger stations, and soon with the larger Tesla semi truck charging stations, is extremely valuable going forward. Grid storage at charging stations can shave peak demand and thus limit demand charges from the utility. Grid storage can take advantage of time of day rates to obtain cheap off-peak energy for charging. But, perhaps, the most important thing grid storage at SuperCharger and semi truck chargers can do is provide grid stabilization services such as frequency regulation, spinning reserve, and peaking power. There is considerable value in these grid services, but an even bigger gain for Tesla will be access (as a grid services provider) to the real-time wholesale energy market. Access to hour by hour wholesale energy markets will allow Tesla very much lower energy costs that competitors buying electricity at commercial rates.

Autonomous Driving

Tesla approaches autonomous/self-driving differently than do its competitors. This difference in approach has strategic market advantages to which investors should pay attention. And, the important difference in Tesla's approach has nothing to do with LIDAR.

Tesla does not use LIDAR sensors that most all of its competitors use and deem essential for any successful autonomous driving vehicle. This difference in approach gets a lot of attention and attracts the most strident and resolute of opinions. But it really isn't important. People are able to drive cars just fine without having LIDAR in their eyeballs.

Measuring distances with cameras alone does require greater computation power, and ideally, multiple cameras giving a stereoscopic view of the surroundings, but there is no real question that, given sufficient compute power, a vision-based system can work. LIDAR is essentially a crutch that, by directly measuring distance to objects and the 3-D shapes of objects, may reduce the amount of computation necessary for self-driving. But LIDAR is very expensive, and compute power is comparatively very cheap.

No, the important difference in Tesla's approach to self-driving isn't about Tesla not using/needing LIDAR. The important difference is that Tesla is doing incremental roll-out of its self-driving system. By putting self-driving sensors, actuators, and computers in every vehicle it sells, then pushing incremental self-driving software into the Tesla fleet, the company gains extremely important strategic advantages unavailable to its competitors. Tesla also realizes not inconsiderable incremental revenue selling future self-driving features to its eager, early adopter customers.

Larger Fleet = Quicker Self-Driving Development

The first obvious Tesla advantage is fleet size. By installing self-driving prototype software in every vehicle sold, and operating in "shadow mode", Tesla gathers vastly more real-world data than any in-house test fleet can ever hope to obtain. Because Tesla cars are in regular communication with Tesla servers for over the air updating, returning field data from the huge fleet of Tesla cars is fast and invisible to Tesla owners.

At Tesla's recent Autonomy Day presentation on self-driving, the company described two important ways this fleet data collection is leveraged to speed self-driving development.

One way Tesla's "shadow mode" self-driving system gathers data is by identifying and recording situations in which the autonomous driving software operating, but not controlling the car would have done one thing when the human driver does something significantly different. Because the Tesla fleet is huge and many different drivers travel many different routes under widely varying lighting and weather conditions, Tesla self-driving system developers get far more real world 'examples' from a far wider range of real world 'situations' than will be seen by teams using in-house test fleets or relying largely on computer-generated simulations. This gives Tesla an insurmountable advantage in finding the rare "corner cases" that a successful self-driving system must learn to handle. To put it another way, Tesla gets to see more of the things on the road that one doesn't see every day.

The other way Tesla uses the fleet of their cars is to collect examples of specific items and situations with which to better train their self-driving AI software. Tesla's shadow mode software running on most Tesla cars can be directed by Tesla to look for particular kinds of objects - bicycles attached to cars for instance - and then capture images of these items and upload those images to Tesla servers for use in further training Tesla's self-driving AI software. This vast information flow and real-world testing capability will get Tesla to a true, complete, and robust self-driving solution before competitors.

Incremental Roll-Out = Path to Regulatory Approval

There is another strategic advantage to Tesla in incremental roll-out of their self-driving solution. Incrementally, rolling out self-driving features under the guise of improved driver assist features is a very powerful tool for achieving regulatory approval. Tesla has gradually 'improved' its driver assist "Autopilot" from a lane-keeping/smart cruise control, first to driver commanded lane changes, then navigation coupled route direction, then automated passing in traffic, with operation in urban street environments on the way.

Each incremental Autopilot improvement to which regulators acquiesce does two things. First, it brings Tesla's deployed Autopilot closer to true self-driving/autonomy. Second, as Autopilot moves incrementally toward a true self-driving system with each incremental feature 'proved' in real world, consumer use, the 'leap' required of regulators to eventually approve a Tesla self-driving system becomes smaller and smaller. The principle at work was nicely described as follows,

It is the humble petition of the camel, who only asks that he may put his nose into the traveler's tent. It is so pitiful, so modest, that we must needs relent and grant it. - New York Times April 21, 1875

Contrast Tesla's incremental approach to achieving regulatory approval with what competitors are doing. Waymo and other companies developing and testing self-driving systems with captive fleets on public highways must regularly report to authorities the rates at which their prototype systems are failing to handle real world traffic, roadways, weather conditions, and the like. By continuously reporting failures, these competitors are establishing a public, official record of repeated failures of their self-driving systems with the hope that, someday, they will be able to report a failure rate sufficiently low that regulators will ascent to "certification" of a system with a long, publicly documented record of repeated failures. Just which bureaucratic regulators do these companies think they are dealing with?

Tesla's approach, on the other hand, will eventually present regulators with a fait accompli in the form of a driver assist "Autopilot" that "fully assists" the driver and the only thing regulators will need to approve is allowing the driver to remove his or her hand from the steering wheel, step out of the car, and allow it to go happily on its way.

Tesla's incremental roll-out strategy is not without risks for the company. We have seen already that Tesla has had to "junk" its Mobileye system and, more recently, has designed its own higher performing AI processor chips that will require retrofit of a half million existing Tesla cars. At a retrofit cost of perhaps $1,000 per car Tesla will incur $500+ million of additional expense as a cost of their incremental roll-out approach. That sounds like a tremendous waste of money, but half a billion dollars is chump change in the battle to win the race to autonomous vehicles and TaaS. Uber (UBER), for example, has been losing ~$1 billion a quarter to do little more than test the market and exercise their ride hailing smartphone app.

Tesla is taking a different approach to self-driving/autonomous vehicles than are its competitors. Tesla's incremental roll-out approach offers the company significant technical advantage in data gathering and real-world testing, and it offers a very different and perhaps profoundly more effective path to eventual regulatory approval.

Conclusions

Critics complain (or, if 'short' celebrate) that Tesla is habitually late. CEO Elon Musk stands accused of Tweeting inexactitudes. Some view Tesla as a fraud, a snake in the grass, and a swindle.

Competitors Audi and Jaguar are now offering vehicles aimed to directly compete with Model X. On the basis of these real vehicles, we see that legacy carmakers have yet to match Tesla range, efficiency, and road trip charging.

Tesla is valued highly because it leads the industry as the shift to electrically powered, autonomous cars, and TaaS looms ever larger on the strategic horizon. Investors in Tesla with a view to long-term appreciation need to consider whether Tesla can retain its lead over competitors. There are four aspects of Tesla's business wherein the company has significant technical and business advantage over competitors at this time. And, these areas should be the focus for investors tracking company competitiveness going forward.

Batteries: Tesla has acquired Maxwell Technologies and Maxwell's dry process for making lithium battery and super capacitor electrodes. Applying this process to making lithium battery cells can save Tesla/Panasonic very large capital expenditure and significantly increase the amount of batteries that can be produced in Tesla's Nevada GigaFactory. Investors should watch to see if/when Tesla pulls this off.

Drivetrains: Tesla has introduced very advanced, highly efficient SiC inverter and PMSR motors with Model S and has recently transferred this advanced drivetrain technology to Models S/X. Investors should pay attention to how successfully Tesla is able to apply this drivetrain technology to its coming semi truck. Investors should also keep an eye on competitors to see if/when they too achieve similar drivetrain efficiency and performance.

Fast Charging: Tesla is in a unique position because it tightly controls more of the overall road trip charging problem than does any of its competitors. Recently, Tesla has leveraged the combination of battery design and thermal management, networked vehicles, proprietary charging infrastructure to optimize the fast charging process and reduce charging times for Tesla users. No Tesla competitor currently has a similar degree of vertical integration across fast charging. Competitors are looking to higher power fast charging than Tesla plans to deploy and investors should watch to see if competitors can arrange across multiple entities the kind of system level integration and real world fast charging to counter Tesla's lead.

Autonomous Self-Driving: Tesla is taking a quite different path to self-driving cars than are its competitors. Players like Waymo seek to implement a fully complete self-driving system, test it and only then put into the hands of the public. Tesla on the other hand is building and deploying a driver assist system to customers that they are upgrading over time with the goal of achieving a full self driving capability incrementally. By the different nature of Tesla's and competitors' approaches, Tesla will inherently lag in system functionality but will have the advantage of robustness in the end due to vastly greater testing and vastly greater real-world data with which to ferret out the "corner cases". Investors should watch to see that Tesla continues improving of Autopilot, and at the same time, keep an eye on Waymo, Lyft, Cruise, and Uber as these competitors work to achieve reliability and generality that will allow their systems to be certified and eventually deployed.

Tesla commands a very large premium, and investors in the company will do well to understand the basis of the high share price. Tesla leads the industry in electric vehicles and holds a unique and potentially advantageous position in self-driving. With many competitors beginning to offer would-be Tesla competitive cars and with multiple competitors in the self-driving/TaaS space, investors should watch carefully to see if Tesla's leadership will continue.

These writings about the technical aspects of Tesla, electric cars, components, supply chain and the like are intended to stimulate awareness and discussion of these issues. Investors should view my work in this light and seek other competent technical advice on the subject issues before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.