Revisiting Triton International After Q1 Earnings

Previously I had written an article outlining the case for investing in Triton International Ltd (TRTN). On April 30, Triton reported earnings for Q1 2019, beating EPS estimates and missing revenue estimates slightly. Although a good chunk of the decline in share price has been recouped in the subsequent trading sessions, the stock is still trading down from the pre-earnings report price of $33.19.

Triton’s business model remains strong and the dip in share price represents an excellent entry point for investors seeking a growing dividend currently yielding around 6.5%.

Quarter Overview

Source: 10-Q Form

While Triton missed revenue estimates of $340.86 million by around $10 million, YoY revenue growth was still solid at around 6.5%.

Additionally, Triton posted adjusted EPS of $1.19, easily beating the consensus estimate of $1.06. This is up 20.2% YoY from Q1 2018, primarily from net income growth of 12% and an aggressive buyback of shares.

A total of 2.6 million shares were repurchased in Q1 2019, funded primarily with the issuance of perpetual preferred stock. The preferred stock carries a fixed yield of 8.5%, callable after five years for $25 per share.

While I’m not particularly fond of companies issuing preferred stock to buy back common shares, it demonstrates the level of commitment from Triton’s management toward returning capital to shareholders. Management has also stated that some of the $86.3 million in proceeds from the preferred stock issuance could go to paying down debt.

Source: 10-Q Form

Triton currently has around $7.4 billion in debt, down from $7.6 billion in Q1 2018. While this level of debt is significant at around 5.7 times adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion, 84% of it is fixed-rate or swapped to fixed. The average interest rate for the debt is also low, based on the asset-backed nature of the borrowings.

While uncertainty surrounding the China trade situation and historical weakness in Q1 has led to some slowness in new leasing activity, utilization rates remain strong at 97.6% in Q1. The leases are generally structured to be longer-term, meaning the revenue generated is recurring and predictable.

This will allow Triton to continue generating cash in the near term even if there is a lack of resolution surrounding trade with China. On the flip side, a deal with China could be the catalyst that sends share prices sharply higher, as new leasing activity would likely increase dramatically.

Source: 10-Q Form

With March LTM adjusted EBITDA of around $1.29 billion, and debt expenses of $328.63 million, the debt poses no significant risk to the long-term health of Triton. With an equity cash-flow of $409.4 million and total dividend payments of $159 million, the cash-flow payout ratio is 38.84%.

After initiating a $1.80 annualized dividend in 2016, Triton hiked the dividend 15.56% to $2.08 annually. In the Q1 earnings call, management reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to grow their dividend going forward. This shouldn’t be hard, as the low payout ratio gives ample room for continued growth. Currently the stock yield just shy of 6.5%, so management may opt to use the cash for buybacks to drive share price appreciation in the near term.

Given the current share price of $32.32 and expected full-year 2019 earnings of $4.68 per share, Triton is trading at 6.91 times 2019 earnings. This is comically low for a company that generates predictable, strong cash-flow from long-term, recurring leases.

Conclusion

The recent drop in share price resulting from Q1 earnings represents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to buy an undervalued company with a strong business model and growing dividend. The current 6.5% yield is well sustained by strong cash-flow generation. Furthermore, the negative sentiment towards companies with exposure to the China trade drama should subside once a resolution occurs. This alone could send the share price back to the pre-tariff price of around $40.

When Triton was at its highs near $40, the forward P/E ratio was around 8. Going forward, I expect the valuation to return to this level, which would be a price of around $45 per share by Q1 of next year.

Whether this comes to fruition or not depends heavily on short-term sentiment. With a current yield that’s at 6.5% and growing, it is more than worth it to sit back and wait for the market to value Triton fairly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.