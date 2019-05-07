Kinder Morgan Learned Its Lesson With Kirk Spano (Podcast)

We don't resolve the DCF vs. free cash flow debate, but we at least shed light on why KMI might work out.

He also points out where he thinks we got our narrative wrong, and the importance of looking forward.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Our podcast on Kinder Morgan (KMI) two weeks ago was not super well-received. Our thesis, as it were, was that Kinder Morgan was using non-GAAP metrics such as distributable cash flow that put too much distance between investors and their fundamental operating numbers, and that articles and presentations highlighting 'take or pay' and 'limited exposure to commodity pricing' seemed to be ignoring recent history.

Principal complaints that came up in the comments responding to our thesis included:

We spent too much time talking about oil when KMI primarily transports natural gas.

KMI is pretty good compared to peers, so why did we pick on them.

We were too dismissive of Richard Kinder's purchases of KMI shares this year.

The company has competitive advantages we dismissed or ignored.

2015-16 was a blip and US oil/gas production is still growing.

We were lazy/naive about understanding KMI's accounting.

We giggled too much.

Rather than rehashing our responses to these complaints, we invited one of the people who criticized us onto the podcast. Kirk Spano recently wrote up KMI as a long idea and thinks the company could get into the $30s. He joined us to say where he thought we got the story wrong, and shared his thesis. As he did, we realized we agreed on a lot more than came out in the comments. See, dialogue does work!

The thesis that Kirk shared makes sense. It's essentially one of KMI finding religion in the 2014-16 period and learning to live within their means. It's of the company lowering their growth plans, so that depletion, depreciation, and amortization (DD&A) comes down and DCF resembles FCF (free cash flow) and net income more closely. It's of Richard Kinder putting his eggs in one basket, with potential for the company to spin off assets and or sell itself to/merge with another player in the sector. There's a story that adds up there, and Kirk tells it pretty well. That still doesn't quite get at why investors use DCF instead of FCF, but it's an informed viewpoint. Click play above to listen to the whole thing.

Topics covered:

3:00 minute mark - The rearview mirror for Kinder Morgan, and understanding what happened to the pipeline industry

11:20 - Where do commodity prices fit in?

18:30 - Breaking down KMI's business model, and their spin-off potential

25:20 - The future of nat gas vs. alternatives

30:30 - Using distributable cash flow vs. other metrics

35:00 - Is capex going to come down in the future?

45:00 - Drilling into DD&A vs. sustaining capex

50:00 - The pivot of KMI to realizing the 'toll-road' thesis and Richard Kinder's incentives

56:30 - How do we get to a price target in the $30s?

1:00:30 - The risk to REITs and other dividend stocks in the years to come

1:10:00 - Is it worth coming to an industry totally fresh?

I think where we and Kirk most agreed is on the necessity of doing your own work on a company. What caught our attention about KMI was that it's a popular name that had a major disruption for its shareholders in recent memory, but recent coverage of the stock still seemed to be relying on the surface level narrative that the company offered. I'm not buying KMI shares anytime soon, but I like how Kirk has an angle.

So, does that echo with you at all? Still concerned with areas we're missing or misreading? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks named. Kirk Spano is long KMI, TSLA, and OXY.