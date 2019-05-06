National Oilwell Varco: Offshore Recovery, International Market To Counter Current Headwinds

NOV Can Overcome The Current Weaknesses

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. If the offshore and international markets hold their positive momentum, NOV’s stock price can see an upward movement in 2019. However, given its relatively high trading multiples, I suggest waiting for a lower price level before investors consider buying this stock.

An increase in the tendering activity in the offshore energy projects can come to National Oilwell Varco’s rescue over the medium-to-long term. In onshore, the fracking and pressure pumping equipment markets have growth prospect in Argentina and the Middle East, while the drill pipe business can increase in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Overcapacity in the OFS industry and a lack of demand for hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping activity in North America will continue to take its toll on NOV’s top and bottom line in the short-term. Although it has been trying to reduce costs for the past couple for years, the full benefits of the restructuring process are yet to reflect squarely on its financial results. Investors should also watch out for debt repayment in the medium-term, particularly if the cash flow remains weak.

Industry Indicators Suggest Headwinds Ahead

Before discussing National Oilwell Varco’s current state, let us look at the industry premises because there are broader forces at work that determine the shape of the company. Following the volatility in the crude oil price, the upstream energy companies have become more cautious on their budget planning, especially after the prolonged energy price depression of 2014-16. As many of them plan to slash spending, which can amount to ~10% in 2019 according to Schlumberger’s (SLB) latest estimates, the overcapacity of the OFS equipment and tools present in the market has compounded the situation.

A slowdown in the drilling activity in North America onshore and excess supply of servicing equipment has caused significant pressure on the downhole tools, surface equipment, and rig site services. As a result, NOV’s downhole agitator tools and shale shakers witnessed mid-single-digit pricing decline. Despite the adverse condition, the company’s pricing for shaker screens, bits, and downhole drilling motors improved in Q1. Plus, the company was able to strengthen its prices modestly in inspection services in certain regions. With this pretext, I will discuss each of the company’s segments, the value drivers, and the most recent performances. I will also discuss the outlook for the segments.

Wellbore Technologies

In the Wellbore Technologies segment, the action is moving away from onshore to offshore, particularly for the drill pipes. Lower demand for drill pipes has pushed deliveries from Q1 to Q2 or later. NOV’s Grant Prideco business unit was the most severely affected business in drill pipes, accounting for more than 50% of the revenue decline in this segment in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. The offshore drillers, on the other hand, are looking to build equipment inventory to prepare for higher production. The North American and the international offshore players are building drill pipe inventory, which led to a 15% rise in offshore drill pipe sales in Q1. As the drillers reactivate larger and more sophisticated offshore rigs, the mix of offshore drill pipe is expected to go higher, which can also improve the company’s margin in this segment.

NOV’s management estimates that the company is working on more than 30 offshore rig projects, twenty of which involve reactivations of stacked rigs. As the offshore activity picks up, there is a higher demand for the company’s rig special surveys and reactivation services.

In the latter half of 2018, many unconventional shales in the U.S., including the Permian, were hit by infrastructure capacity bottlenecks. While the pipeline capacity issue has been addressed, there is still a growing capacity gap in water handling and disposal. There is also a strong demand for larger diameter, spooled, composite pipe, and high-pressure, jointed fiberglass pipes from the operators in this region. While the demand is drying up in North America for now, it can be partially offset by higher demand for coiled tubing services in the Eastern Hemisphere. Fracking in unconventional shales in Argentina and the Middle East are driving the sales of the pressure pumping equipment, wireline units, and completion tools.

Also, not entire North America is under a bear grip. For example, pricing improved and NOV gained some market share in West Texas in Q1. However, the headwinds in the form of lower volumes and pricing pressure in certain regions led to a 9% decline in revenues in the Wellbore Technologies segment in Q1 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 25% during the same period.

In Q2 2019, the company’s management expects revenues to increase by 3% to 5% in this segment compared to Q1, led by a recovery in the drill pipe business and improved demand from the eastern hemisphere. It also expects the segment margin to grow, led by operational efficiency improvement and cost reductions. In Q1, the company won some projects in North Africa and the Middle East, which will drive revenues in the coming quarters.

Completion & Production Solutions

Much of NOV’s growth prospect in the Completion & Production Solutions (or CAPS) segment is expected to emanate in Saudi Arabia where the company has recently secured a $50 million order. Also, it opened a fiberglass composite pipe facility, which is expected to supply composite pipes across the region. In Argentina, the company is witnessing demand for high-end AC drilling rigs, which are expected to replace the legacy mechanical fleets. In the international markets, demand for higher capacity coiled tubing, pressure pumping units, and wireline led to 140% book-to-bill ratio, which means orders are coming more than what the company can fulfill, which is regarded as a positive sign. During Q1, the company booked sales of 22 additional coiled tubing units.

On the other hand, in North America, many of NOV’s customers for pressure pumping stopped orders, while they scale back maintenance related jobs. The coiled tubing operators in North America also reduced spending. More concerning is the fact that some of the customers in this region who had deferred delivery earlier are canceling orders. As a result, the company’s Q1 revenues declined by 26% compared to Q4 2018, while the segment adjusted EBITDA crashed by 75% during the same period. In this environment, NOV is trying to reduce the loss through sales of replacement blenders, mixers and other frac support equipment.

Between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, the company’s Floating Production Systems, Subsea Production Systems, and the wellstream processing business each experienced revenue declines of approximately 40% and 50%. While there has been a spurt of tendering activity more recently, it will take a sustained capital commitment from the upstream operators and a less volatile crude oil price to translate all the projects into fruition. Overall, given the higher demand for large coiled tubing units and expected improvement in offshore, the company expects the CAPS segment revenues to increase by 15% in Q2, while operating margin may improve by 20% compared to Q1.

Rig Technologies

NOV’s Rig Technologies segment revenues decreased by 25% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018, while the segment adjusted EBITDA reduced by 45% during the same period. Lower revenue from the Aftermarket operations, due to the typical seasonality in the business, primarily accounted for the fall. As offshore energy production recovers, the customers will need to replenish inventory of the equipment stacked during the last energy market downturn.

So, while we can expect a gradual improvement in the aftermarket operations, the cyclical lows of the capital equipment product sales make it difficult to anticipate the market activity for a mid-to-longer term outlook. Despite that, NOV expects improved aftermarket revenue and better progress on offshore projects to result in 5% to 10% revenue growth in this segment in Q2 compared to Q1, while the EBITDA margin may improve by upper-20% range.

Backlog And Key Projects

In Q1, NOV’s backlog in the Completion & Productions Solutions segment increased by 3% compared to a year ago, while the backlog in the Rig Technologies segment improved by 53% during the same period. The international markets accounted for ~91% of the Rig Technologies segment backlog in Q1 2019.

In Q1, NOV developed a few product developments and bagged some critical projects that can drive its revenues in the coming quarters. I have already discussed the fiber-glass-systems manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. In international markets, where the company looks to achieve higher growth, it expanded the measurement-while-drilling (or MWD) and steerable technologies portfolio in Mexico, Turkey, and the Middle East. In Oman, it signed a contract to provide onshore treatment of oil-based-mud drill cuttings. It booked an order to provide large coiled tubing units in the Middle East. The company will also offer fixed-cutter drill bit in 120 rigs in India.

In the U.S., the major projects included a 93-pump order for a pipeline infrastructure buildout from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast in Texas. During the quarter, the company signed a 3-year contract for solids control and waste management equipment services in the Permian for ten rigs.

Cost Reduction Measures Have Become Necessary

With margins under pressure, NOV has been trying to reduce costs to perk up the operating profit margin. Its adjusted EBITDA margin dipped in Q1 primarily due to steep margin deterioration in the CAPS segment. Between 2015 and 2017, the company was able to reduce $3 billion in annual costs in aggregate, which helped generate ~$2 billion in free cash flow during the period. In this regard, it closed 14 facilities in Q4, twelve in Q1, and may close a few more in Q2. But the more substantial savings would come from restructuring the administrative support functions and re-organizing a couple of business units in the Wellbore Technologies segment. The company has left the decisions to right size the support functions to the heads of the business units. Since such changes are structural, it may take three or four quarters to realize the full benefits of the cost reductions. However, the company expects some of the effects to reflect in Q2, which should improve its margin in the quarter.

Dividend

NOV pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 0.72% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has decreased by ~22%. Baker Hughes, a GE Company’s (BHGE) and Halliburton’s (HAL) forward dividend yields (2.77% and 2.5%, respectively) are higher compared to NOV.

FCF, Capex And Debt

In Q1 2019, NOV’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) remained negative (-$38 million), but still an improvement over Q1 2018. Led by the rise in revenues in the past year, the company’s CFO also improved on account of positive changes in the working capital.

In Q1 2019, it spent $43 million in capex (excluding the acquisitions). Negative CFO resulted in negative free cash flow (or FCF) of -$81 million in the quarter.

National Oilwell Varco’s cash & equivalents balance was $1.27 billion as of March 31. It has no near-term financial obligations. In December 2022, the company will be required to repay $1.39 billion of debt. So, even though it has no financial risk in the near-term, the company will need to improve its cash flows to avoid strains on the balance sheet.

NOV has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.19x) compared to its peers’ average. Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage was 1.4x as of March 31, Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) leverage was 3.0x, while Baker Hughes, a GE Company’s (BHGE) leverage was 0.20x as of March 31, 2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

National Oilwell Varco is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.9x. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple was excessively high in FY2016 as a result of low EBITDA. Excluding that extreme figure, between FY2013 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.1x. So, the stock is currently trading at a premium to its past average.

NOV’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression which implies its EBITDA is expected to improve less sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, the EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (SPN, NBR, and BHGE) average of 7.8x. So, the stock can be relatively over-valued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated NOV a “buy” in April (including strong buys), while 16 of them rated it a “hold”. Four of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell”. The consensus target price is $31.6, which at the current price yields ~24% returns.

What’s The Take On NOV?

While servicing the onshore energy production has not been very profitable, particularly for the completions and production-related part, there has been some positive movement in the offshore side that can come to National Oilwell Varco’s rescue over the medium-to-long term. In particular, as the drillers reactivate larger and more sophisticated offshore rigs, the mix of offshore drill pipe is expected to go higher which can improve the company’s margin. In onshore, the fracking and pressure pumping equipment markets have growth prospect in Argentina and the Middle East, while the drill pipe business can increase in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Overcapacity in the OFS industry and a lack of demand for hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping activity in North America will continue to take its toll on NOV’s top and bottom line in Q2 2019. The pricing pressure and falling revenue in Q1 have squeezed the company’s operating profit margin. Although it has been trying to reduce costs for the past couple for years, the full benefits of the restructuring process are yet to reflect squarely on its financial results.

The sustained recovery in the crude oil price holds the key. If the offshore and international markets hold on to their positive momentum, NOV’s revenues and margin can see a considerable increase in 2019 following a significant increase in its backlog. But investors should also watch out for debt repayment in the medium-term, particularly if the cash flow remains weak. Given its relatively high trading multiples, I suggest waiting for a lower price level before investors should buy this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.