Marvell Technology Presents at Merger & Acquisition of Aquantia Conference (Transcript)

Ashish Saran – Vice President-Investor Relations

Matt Murphy – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jean Hu – Chief Financial Officer

Raghib Hussain – Chief Strategy Officer

Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank

Karl Ackerman – Cowen

John Pitzer – Credit Suisse

Srini Pajjuri – Macquarie

Harlan Sur – JPMorgan

Timothy Arcuri – UBS

Quinn Bolton – Needham & Company

Earlier today, Marvell announced its proposed acquisition of Aquantia. To discuss this announcement, I'm joined on the call by Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell; Jean Hu, our CFO; and Raghib Hussain, our Chief Strategy Officer.

As a reminder, today's call will include forward-looking statements regarding our future business performance and the expected timing and completion of the proposed transaction as well as the financial impact on Marvell.

Matt Murphy

Great. Thank you, Ashish, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I’m pleased to announce that Marvell and Aquantia has signed a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire all outstanding shares of Aquantia in an all-cash transaction. As we outlined in last October’s Investor Day, the data economy is putting huge demands on network infrastructure, creating a tremendous market opportunity.

And as a company that develops semiconductor solutions that moves, store, process and secure the world’s data faster and more reliably than anyone else, Marvell aims to be a leading supplier in the growing infrastructure market. So whether we’re transforming in-car networks to support ADAS and autonomous driving or upgrading enterprise data centers in campuses to handle gigabits of data traffic, this complementary and highly synergistic transaction will broaden our Ethernet PHY portfolio and increase the scale and breadth of Marvell’s networking business.

In the automotive market, this acquisition accelerates Marvell’s vision for the future of in-car networking. Marvell and Aquantia have both been first to market with high-speed Ethernet solutions for in-car networks. Marvell was first to market with 1-gigabit Ethernet PHY and secure switches, which have already secured multiple design wins with Tier 1 worldwide OEMs and ODMs.

Aquantia was first to market with multi-gig PHYs ranging from 2.5-gigabit to 10-gigabit speeds over copper. This combination will extend Marvell’s automotive portfolio, enabling us to deliver an end-to-end connectivity solution for in-car networks. As an example, both Marvell and Aquantia’s Ethernet solutions are integrated in NVIDIA’s Pegasus compute platform for self-driving cars.

This market is just starting to take off with demand for automotive Ethernet ports expected to grow dramatically at a 62% compounded annual growth rate to over 350 million ports by 2022. These cars adopt Ethernet today to replace legacy communication links. High-end models will have Ethernet switch and PHY content in the low tens of dollars. But as the automotive industry introduces level four and five autonomous drive features, we expect the total content to exceed $100 per car.

Moving on to networking infrastructure. As I mentioned, the PHY product lines from both companies are highly complementary with very limited overlap. Marvell has been highly successful in 1-gigabit speeds and below with our copper PHY products and at higher speeds in the data center with our optical solutions. Combined with Aquantia’s multi-gig PHY, we will have a comprehensive portfolio. And with our Ethernet switch and processor products, customers across the infrastructure market will benefit from our full Ethernet platform.

From a go-to-market perspective, Marvell possesses a much broader customer base and deeper resources to bring a Aquantia’s products to market. This is enabled by our global sales force, operational scale and customer support, making this a winning combination for our customers.

Let me close by saying we have deep respect for Aquantia’s engineering team and the progress they’ve made in advancing state-of-the-art copper PHY technology. They were a pioneer in driving the adoption of multi-gig copper PHYs, which can support multiple speeds in a single device. They have earned a reputation for excellence, collaboration and strong execution, all of which are a great fit with Marvell’s culture. We expect our combined organizations to create an even stronger mixed-signal design team with highly differentiated skills and proven capabilities. I look forward to us joining forces in welcoming the Aquantia team into Marvell.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Jean.

Jean Hu

Thanks, Matt. Under the terms of definitive agreement, Marvell will pay Aquantia’s shareholders $13.25 per share in cash. This represents approximately $452 million in enterprise value after adjusting for net cash on Aquantia’s balance sheet. Marvell intends to finance the transaction with cash on hand and draw from existing credit facility.

The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expect to close by the end of calendar 2019, subject to regulatory approval as well as the customary closing conditions, including approval by Aquantia’s shareholders. The transaction presents significant cost synergies of approximately $14 million, which we expect we’ll complete within 12 months of closing the transaction.

We expect this deal to be immediately accretive to Marvell’s non-GAAP earnings per share after closing. To summarize, Aquantia represents a compelling addition to our networking portfolio and accelerating our vision to become an infrastructure leader.

Operator, let’s open the line for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ross Seymore with Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

I guess the first question, Matt and Jean, is – I cover Aquantia as well, and the revenue has been relatively volatile. Some of that’s very at much end market related, but nonetheless volatile. And you saw that in their results this morning. Can you talk a little bit about that volatility, what your assumptions are for the sustainable revenue growth rate, especially within that accretive assertion that you’re making for this company?

Matt Murphy

Yes. Ross, it’s Matt. I’ll start, and then I’ll hand it to Jean. So yes, certainly they’ve seen volatility. I mean obviously, it’s a smaller company. So their movements are going to be exacerbated just based on their size. But I think what they’re seeing is what we’ve been seeing, right, which is just overall volatility in the market relative to the trends that we’ve discussed as Marvell. Jean, maybe you want to give your view on that?

Jean Hu

Yes. Ross, as you’re probably aware, right, is their revenue has been impacted by excess inventory at their customers. And also in addition, just consistent with all the industry commentary, the market demand has been really soft. And so they do get impacted by both currently. So we do think that kind of position will continue to persist in next quarter. Any recovery, just consistent with overall market, is likely to be the second half of the year.

Actually, this is really – we view it as very temporary condition. We think once we get to the period of inventory adjustment, their revenue should be – go back to more like normalized $100 million a year run rate. And then going beyond that, we do expect this business to continue to drive double-digit growth going forward.

So as Matt mentioned earlier, right, it’s very strategic and also there’s long-term growth. In addition, we also drive about $40 million annualized synergy within 12 months of the closing. So when you add all those together, it’s strategically and financially both are very compelling to us.

Ross Seymore

That’s helpful. And one quick one on the synergies, maybe for you, Jean, is could you just give us a rough idea of how that’s splitting? Because by my math, Aquantia only has, at least on a pro forma basis, roughly $80 million in OpEx that they’re running at. So I assume there’s some costs coming out of maybe COGS. But any color there would be helpful.

Jean Hu

Yes. The primary synergy driver is really operating expense because it’s a very small company, right? The COGS side is very small. We will drive the synergy there, but relatively small. I think the number one driver is really SG&A costs, the redundant duplication between two companies to facilitate a public company cost. Those are quite significant.

Secondly, even on the R&D side, even though our portfolio is really complementary, but both companies do spend similar spendings in like a process technology, packaging technology, development. So we do see cost synergy there too, but the primary driver will be SG&A, supporting function, all those public company costs.

Karl Ackerman

I wanted to fix on automotive Ethernet. I think just last quarter, you announced being designed with 16 different car manufacturers for multi-gig ethernet under gigabit PHY and switch. So perhaps you could discuss what Aquantia complements your own offering in automotive Ethernet and how you could leverage your portfolio to further address connectivity challenges and requirements as higher levels of ADAS are adopted over the next few years.

Matt Murphy

Sure. Karl, it’s Matt. So I’ll start off on this one. If you look going back over the last few years, we started off in 2017 talking about our Analyst Day, hey, we thought that there would be strong potential in the automotive market to apply our Ethernet technology. And as we’ve made a lot of progress there, including – as you mentioned, last quarter, we updated the financial community. We had now secure design wins across 16 different car manufacturers for our gigabit solutions. Clearly, this market has got a lot of momentum, and we’ve got a very strong position.

I think what we found is we’ve engaged very deeply with these customers on our current solutions. And looking at their overall architecture and road map, it was clear that the multi-gig links in the vehicle were also accelerating at a very significant rate. And so we think both of these are going to coexist, especially when you move up to level four and level five autonomous driving. And so there’s an end-to-end solution that we’re now going to be able to provide. Maybe I’ll have Raghib comment a little bit more on how you see that developing.

Raghib Hussain

Yes. So as the networking architecture of the cars are changing, it is going to be not only the 100-megabit and gigabit connectivity going towards the component in the ETH IO side, but also the high-bandwidth connectivity needed, especially in the cameras and in the backbone.

So we – Marvell has a very good position and – when it comes to 100-megabit and gigabit connectivity in the PHY side and then we have switches, which goes to multi-gig all the way to 10-gigabit connectivity. So Aquantia has a good position in the automotive PHYs, which is T1 2.5 gig, 5 gig and 10 gig. And with the combination of this thing, we think it’s very complementary. And it gives us very good position all the way from 100-megabit to 10-gigabit, not only the PHY but the switches as well. So it’s very complementary switching there.

Karl Ackerman

I appreciate that. Perhaps just as a quick follow-up question, just more of a housekeeping item. Was there a competitive bid process for Aquantia? Thank you.

Matt Murphy

Well, as everybody always anxiously awaits, there’s always going to be a proxy filing. So when that comes out, you can see the – what went on. But basically, we’ve been interested in the company for some time. We’ve known them. We respected them. And over the last few months, we’ve been able to put together this transaction, which we’re very excited about. But the details behind the process will be disclosed in a timely manner as soon as we get those filings done.

John Pitzer

Matt, I wonder if you could talk a little bit about how the automotive Ethernet plays into the long-term CAGR targets of the company. If my memory serves me correct, I think the six to eight excluded auto Ethernet, and that’s kind of been viewed as icing on the cake. And I know Aquantia is still a relatively small acquisition. But as you’re putting more of these pieces together, it’d be kind of curious how you think that might impact the overall long-term growth rate of the company?

Matt Murphy

Yes. John, no. So I think what we’ve said is if you go back here – remember, it’s pretty good here. So in 2017, we excluded automotive Ethernet from our SAM at our Analyst Day. By last fall, when we had our update in 2018, we included automotive Ethernet in the SAM, albeit it was a small number today growing to – growing at a very fast rate off a small base.

So it is in the number. What I would say, though, is that to the extent that this market really develops and we’re successful on our own products and monetizing the design wins we’ve got, plus putting together this total solution, I would say that this would give us the ability to push our growth rate to the upper end of the range, if you will. But it’s not incremental new market that’s on top of anything we’ve communicated so far. But we continue to be bullish on automotive as evidenced by the fact that we had conviction in doing this deal with Aquantia.

John Pitzer

Appreciate it. And then I guess as my follow-up, notwithstanding this being an all-cash deal, you guys still have a pretty solid cash position. More importantly, you’ve got a business model that generates a lot of cash. How do we think about sort of the buyback and uses of cash outside of this deal.

Jean Hu

Yes. John, as you know, this deal is very consistent with our capital allocation approach. We want to focus on investing in the area we can drive a future longer-term profitable growth. So in addition, we generated excess cash, we’ll return cash to shareholders. We think we will draw very minimum from our credit facility, and we’ll set a priority to reduce our debt. But additional cash, if we have excess cash, we’ll continue to do the buyback. So it’s in that order of investing then return cash to shareholders.

Srini Pajjuri

Matt, maybe it’ll be helpful to give us a little bit of a perspective on where we are in terms of the Ethernet adaption. I keep hearing about serial link as well as a competitor. And then also if you could touch upon the competitive landscape within Ethernet and given – the combination looks like you’re going to be pretty solidly positioned. But just want to hear your thoughts on your design win pipeline and the competitive landscape.

Matt Murphy

Sure, Srini. Yes. Great questions. So I think on the first one, the – today, Ethernet and serial link are actually very complementary. They’re addressing two different solutions with – inside of the vehicle. And by the way, over time, both of those are going to grow, okay? However, I think as multi-gig ethernet becomes available and we can show our solutions, I think over time, probably some of that serial link SAM converges with multi-gig. So I would think of it as the lower-frequency links, the historical CAN, LIN, FlexRay are – we’re really replacing today with 100 meg and one gig. Going up to multi-gig, it’s a different story. Raghib, why don’t you add your two cents on that? I’ll get – we’ll get to the competitions.

Raghib Hussain

Yes. So one of the the automotive connected car is the security, right? And the standard of the security, which is already established in the Ethernet, which is MACSec. It is required in connecting the WiFi in the car. And it’s established – well-known, well-established, well-tested standard. On top of that, the T1 standard, which is being developed when – which is a newer standard, which will bring this meg data and very competitive inside the car will actually accelerate adoption of Ethernet even higher than historically. So as the data movement requirements are increasing and the security requirement increasing and the T1 standard is being rolled out, it will do the more adoption of Ethernet within the car.

Matt Murphy

Yes. And I think just on the competitive landscape, there’s – you should assume this is a potentially large market as evidenced by the SAM that we gave you. So there are going to be traditional Ethernet companies that are going to try to get their fair share. Obviously, we’re very confident in our position, but it is going to be a competitive and large market with a number of players.

Srini Pajjuri

Matt, just one other quick follow-up. On the regulatory approvals, could you give us an idea where all do you need the approvals for the deal to go through? Thank you.

Matt Murphy

Sure. So the answer is we need to go through HSR as well as through CFIUS, and that’s comprehended in our projected closing of this transaction by the end of calendar 2019.

Srini Pajjuri

Got it, thank you. Good luck.

Harlan Sur

Good morning and congratulations on the acquisition. I don’t know the Aquantia team in detail, I apologize. But following them at a high level, it seems that many of the areas that you are focused on, right, part of the Intel server platform, multi-gig PHY technology, enterprise and automotive Ethernet were all areas that Marvell team was really focused on and then seemed to be doing well.

So was there something – is there something on the technology and IP portfolio side that Aquantia brings to the table that Marvell doesn’t have? It seems like the multi-gig technology was a clear differentiator. But again, even here, Marvell, I think, was also working on multi-gig. So help us understand the differences between the two companies, especially on this multi-gig PHY technology.

Matt Murphy

Sure. Yes. It’s a great question, Harlan. So I think the first high-level comment I would make is just step back. Although a lot of the coverage on Marvell, as of late, has been on 5G and our prospects there, and we’re extremely excited about that and our processor business, our networking business, right, which was really Marvell organic, switches and PHYs, has been doing extremely well, right? We’ve been growing that business double digits year-over-year on a multi-quarter basis, notwithstanding the current overall macroeconomic slowdown.

So that business has done really well for us. And when you look at the – what comprises that business, it’s a very broad product line of a number of Ethernet switches, PHYs all the way from 100 megabit going up into the 10-gigabit range, so number of solutions in there. So we’re number two in that market and one of the broadest suppliers. Aquantia really complements what we’re doing, specifically in the PHY area and specifically in multi-gig.

And so when you look at their team and their technology and what they have and then you look at how that can work with our switches, and for example, in the enterprise and campus market, fits very well there. And then in automotive, as we mentioned, we’ve been very strong in the 100-meg to -gigabit range plus we have switches there. And then we have switches actually that we can apply all the way up to 10 gig. And then again, they fit a very specific area for us in multi-gig. So when you look at it, it’s very complementary in both of those markets. And it really bolsters our position, quite frankly, in a very fast-growing large business for us today, which is networking as well as a very promising emerging business, which is automotive.

Harlan Sur

Got it. Thank you for the insides there. And then as you mentioned, Marvell – one of the key bright spots with the Marvell thesis has been that the networking technology, your business has been growing that actually a very strong double-digit year-over-year growth rate even with the slowdown here. Aquantia’s revenues are down 40% year-over-year in the March quarter. Haven’t seen their guidance.

But looking at consensus, it’s still going to be down 20%, 30% year-over-year, maybe next couple of quarters. I think Jean, you talked about confidence in them getting back to sort of $100 million-type run rate. When do you expect this for the Aquantia team? And what’s going to be driving the snapback as automotive is still a very small part of the overall business today?

Jean Hu

Harlan, I think when you look at their current revenue level, as I said earlier, there are two fundamental factors. The first is excess inventory at large customers. Those things are going to correct itself in next few quarters. Secondly, is the softer market demand. I think it’s just consistent with all the other companies' commentary is that would take a while. It’s not a near-term correction. It’s going to be second half or later this year.

So we do feel confident when we look at the design wins they have, the portfolio and the customer base. We know those customers really well. So we think when it’s normalized in the longer term, the $100 million run rate should be very much consistent with the design win pipeline, of course, excluding automotive, right? Automotive is very much a longer-term play. So that’s what we’re looking at in the next year or so. And going forward, the business has a strong momentum and the design win pipeline to drive double-digit growth beyond that.

Harlan Sur

Thank you.

Timothy Arcuri

Thanks. I guess Matt, the first question is sort of why now. Was there an impetus to do this now? Was the company coming for sale? Was there some kind of competitive process? I know there’s – obviously, there’ll be some details in the proxy. But I’m just kind of wondering if you can give us a sense of why now. Thanks.

Matt Murphy

Sure. I think it’s two things. I think one is we ended the year feeling very good about Cavium and how that integration had gone and the stability on the team from that point of view and that, operationally, we were ready. I think we updated everybody. We actually did our ERP cutover. I mean, we’re done. So I think that gave us a lot of confidence it was time to continue to look around.

And then the second is, again, as I mentioned, I think it’s been very clear as we’ve made progress in automotive, that there’s a huge opportunity there. And we kept getting customers asking us for these types of solutions. And then we were looking at next-generation road maps, and it just became very clear that they had a very strong position there.

So I think the combination of those two things. We’ve always said we’re going to have a balance, right, as Jean mentioned, in investing in our own business, looking at complementary M&A to drive our growth. And we like this one because, as I mentioned in an earlier question, it really bolts on well into our networking business as well as our automotive business.

And so that’s really it. I think the – it was clear that this was a very important technology for us to have. And we got to know the team better. It’s an outstanding team. Their engineering team is first-rate. I think they’ll fit in extremely well into the Marvell culture. And I think joining forces with these guys is going to create a very, very strong physical layer business for the company.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. Thanks. And then this is obviously not that large of a deal, so there’s not much that can really go wrong. But was there something that you learned in the diligence of Cavium and things didn’t, at least initially, sort of end up the way that you thought they would? So was there something that you learned in that process that maybe you brought to this one? Thanks.

Matt Murphy

Yes. Sure. I think – look, I think companies go through a lot of lessons learned through M&A. And we actually – on our side, we really, on a number of fronts, documented those things and really put them in our playbook, so what went well, what didn’t go well, what we – differently. And so yes, all those lessons learned, I think, have been comprehended as we went and gone through this process.

And we’ll – we obviously strive to get better at each and every one of these. And – but as you mentioned, this one from a business size perspective is very manageable and relatively small. And since – and we know this business quite well. So we feel very confident in everything we’ve gone through to get to this point.

Timothy Arcuri

Perfect Matt, thanks so much.

Quinn Bolton

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. First, Matt, just on the transaction. Can you tell us is there a no-shop clause in the agreement? And is there a breakup fee? And then on the business side, seems like there’s a pretty clear complementary fit between your WiFi six solutions and then multi-gig PHYs from Aquantia and, similarly, your multi-gig switches in the enterprise and their multi-gig PHYs. Is there any rework that would need to be done to pair up their PHYs with your WiFi or enterprise switch chips? Or can they – can those be paired up immediately upon close?

Jean Hu

Yes. So I’ll answer the question about the breakup fees. Yes, there is a breakup fee. It’s quite standard, and you will see from the filing of the merger agreement about it. I’ll let Raghib answer the other question.

Raghib Hussain

So from the product and interoperability point of view, it’s all standard-based products. So there’s nothing special work needs to be done at kind of combining with our WiFi or any other technologies. We have seen some places already them in the design. And on the automotive side, it’s very complementary. As we said, we have pretty strong position on 100-megabit, 1-gigabit type of connectivity, and they have good position in 2.5 multi-gig all the way to 10 gig on the PHY side. And then our switches, as I said earlier, it goes all the way to 10 gigabit in automotive, and they already have the interoperability with that.

Quinn Bolton

Thank you.

