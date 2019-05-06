The Worldly Investor

Corporate Earnings

“The earnings story continues to be excellent. Current earnings have a high beat rate, and forward earnings are seeing upward revisions.” (Jeff Miller)

The Rise Of Zombie Companies

“Creative destruction is hampered when the ‘destruction’ part is diminished, but it can be rejuvenated by letting the whole process work.” (Cashflow Capitalist)

Buffett’s Wisdom

“If you want to grow your investment circle of competence you want to read a lot and study a lot of businesses. It is more competitive now than it was when we started investing, but if you build your circle and have the discipline to be patient and do nothing a lot of the time you can still do well.” (Warren Buffett, as recorded by Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting attendee Gary Mishuris, in Forbes)

Thought For The Day

Few investors have a record that can hold up to that of buy-and-hold champion Warren Buffett, whose investing prowess is recorded via the performance of his Berkshire Hathaway holding company. Shares of Berkshire traded at $15 a share in 1965; as I write they’re trading at $318,500. Asked in 2008 how he felt seeing his stock fall 40%, representing a loss of $10 billion, Buffett replied that it felt like all the other times he saw his stock decline by that amount. He was unfazed because he had confidence he was going to get it back, and he certainly has.

Many have tried and few have succeeded in mimicking his secret sauce, but among the richest sources for ascertaining Buffett’s method are his quotes. And he shows not the slightest infirmity of age in the wit and wisdom he articulated at this weekend’s Berkshire annual meeting. One new favorite (quoted above) expresses the value of reading, studying and doing nothing.

It sounds so simple, but like all worthwhile activities, it takes tremendous effort and discipline. The portfolio managers I have encountered, whether in person or through writing, often impart an image of Renaissance man or woman, with knowledge and opinions on politics, markets, history and technology, often to a granular degree. Yet these dazzlingly worldly people don’t have anything like Buffett’s track record. Why?

Well, many do more trading than they need to; many others de-worsify their portfolios in a thinly veiled attempt to display performance that does not veer too far from their benchmark. These folks fail the “do nothing” aspect of Buffett’s advice.

But their reading and studying probably don’t help them very much either because what passes for knowledge today is generally more fashion-oriented than assumed. Contemporary thought suffers from a post-modern emphasis on the trendy over the timeless, and the personal over the universal. This approach magnifies confirmation bias because people end up studying themselves, viewing a text from a subjective point of view rather than doing the hard work of determining what the author had in mind.

An observer of Buffett recorded that the Sage of Omaha devotes his time to information with “a long half-life,” vs. information that will expire in a month or year.

I think that’s the right approach. The specific reading list would differ for different people, but what our curricula should share in common is a perspective that transcends the merely here and now and instead illuminates other times and circumstances.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.