InterRent REIT: Decent Growth But Suite Turnovers May Be Lower In 2019

The number of suite turnovers in 2019 may be lower than 2018 and this will prevent it from pursuing suite upgrades to increase its rental rates.

Investment Thesis

InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) delivered good result in Q1 2019 with strong average monthly rent growth. Its net operating income margin expanded thanks to its healthy average rent growth and its ability to control growth in its expenses. Looking forward, the REIT should be able to continue to perform well with positive same property NOI growth driven by strong demand in Ontario. However, the number of suite turnovers in 2019 may be lower than last year and this will result in fewer units to be renovated. This means rental rate growth may not be as strong as last year. InterRent is currently trading at a premium valuation to its peers. We believe investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

InterRent delivered another solid Q1 2019. As can be seen from the table below, its average rent per suite increased to C$1,204 per month in March 2019 from C$1,117 in March 2018. This represented a growth rate of 7.8%. The result was driven by same property average rent growth of 8.5% year over year. As a result, its operating revenues increased to 11.8% to C$33.7 million in Q1 2019 and its NOI grew by 15.3% to C$21.2 million in Q1 2019. The significant growth in NOI has also resulted in NOI margin expansion. As can be seen from the table, its NOI margin expanded to 62.7% in Q1 2019 from 60.8% in Q1 2018. InterRent’s SPNOI margin also expanded to 63.2% in Q1 2019 from 61% in Q1 2018. InterRent saw its occupancy rate lower in Q1 2019 than Q1 2018 largely due to the timing of suite turnover/renovations in order to capture higher market rents.

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Strong market fundamentals in its major markets

Canada’s residential rental market has been flourishing in the past few years. In PwC Canada’s latest released article, “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019,” the firm provided a positive outlook for the rental housing market in Canada. It wrote:

"For the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing homeownership… this is now a new reality for many Canadians and no longer just an emerging trend.”

In fact, InterRent has been benefiting from this trend in its major markets. As can be seen from the table below, its total portfolio average rent grew by 7.8% year over year in Q1 2019. Similarly, its same property average rent has increased by 8.5% year over year.

The pie chart shows the breakdown of InterRent’s NOI by different markets in Q1 2019. As can be seen from the chart, Ontario represents about 82.8% of its total NOI (except Montreal and Gatineau). According to a report by www.rental.ca, the province of Ontario had net population growth of 250 thousand in 2018. This number is significantly higher than the long-run average of 150 thousand. On the other hand, new housing units completed annually in Ontario have been relatively stable at about 70 thousand units. Many of these units are not purpose-built rentals. Therefore, we expect rental demand to continue to outpace supply in the next few years.

Suite turnovers will reduce in 2019

As mentioned earlier in the article, InterRent has been upgrading many of its buildings and renovating many of its vacant suites at the time of turnover in order to capture market rent growth. We believe this will help its portfolio to grow average rental rate and SPNOI in 2019. However, management indicated that they expect suite turnovers will reduce in 2019. Therefore, it may be challenging to achieve the same number of unit upgrades as last year. In fact, we might see a deceleration of its SPNOI growth rate in 2019.

Strong Balance Sheet that will support a robust acquisition pipeline

InterRent has a healthy balance sheet with low debt to gross book value ratio. Its debt to GBV ratio of 39.4% in Q1 2019 was 5 percentage points below Q1 2018’s ratio of 44.4%. Its debt to GBV ratio is also the lowest among Canadian apartment peers. For example, Northview Apartment’s (OTC:NPRUF) debt to GBV ratio is much higher at about 53.7%. InterRent also has a good debt service coverage ratio of 1.81x and interest coverage ratio of 2.97x. We also like the fact that it has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule and low weighted average interest rate of 3.03% on its mortgages. InterRent’s strong balance sheet will allow it to pursue accretive acquisitions and support its renovation and development projects in 2019.

Energy-saving initiative

InterRent has an energy-saving initiative that aims at reducing utility costs. Its hydro sub-metering initiative has successfully reduced its electricity cost by 25.4% or C$1.25 million in 2018. InterRent currently has submetering in place for approximately 88% of the suites within its portfolio in Q1 2019. This number is an improvement of 5 percentage points from the prior quarter. The REIT plans on continuing to roll this program out to new properties as they are acquired. This should further reduce its utility expenses and help the REIT to grow its NOI.

Premium Valuation

Over the past 5 years, shares of InterRent have risen by nearly 140%. In the same time frame, Canada’s TSX index has only increased by about 12%. InterRent currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations ratio of 33.6x. This ratio is much higher than the 24x average of its Canadian apartment REIT peers.

A 2.1%-yielding dividend

InterRent has consistently increased its dividend for five consecutive years. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.024 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.08%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

InterRent’s dividend yield is also the lowest among its Canadian apartment peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Northview Apartment and Killam Properties (OTC:KMPPF) have dividend yields of 5.81% and 3.48%, respectively.

Risks and Challenges

Regulation risks

Although demand continues to exceed supply in Ontario, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This will result in slower rent growth. In addition, new regulations imposed by local and provincial governments can impact its ability to grow its rent even when demand continues to exceed supply.

Interest rate risk

Although InterRent has a healthy balance sheet, its business will be negatively impacted if the interest rate increases rapidly.

Investor Takeaway

We like InterRent’s high-quality portfolio of properties and the strong market fundamentals in its major markets. However, we do not like its share price despite a slight pullback in its share price in the past few weeks. Its shares are still trading at a premium to its Canadian apartment peers. In addition, the dividend yield is not particularly attractive. We think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

